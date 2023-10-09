Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cosy knitwear is making its way back into our wardrobes, Strictly has returned to our screens and we’re this close to replacing our daily frappucino with a hot chocolate, which can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming.

In our opinion, it’s never too early to start planning for the big day, particularly when it comes to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.

A brilliant way to add some festive cheer to your living space, there’s no shortage of spots you can embellish – from coiling garlands around the stairs and stringing lights at the window to hanging stockings on the fireplace and, of course, kitting out the illustrious tree.

While you might already have a stash of decorations left over from last year, it can be fun to switch things up from time to time – be that with a total change of your go-to theme, or investing in just a couple of new pieces.

Whether you choose to run with a traditional colour scheme, such as gold, green and red, or you’re thinking about going kitsch for 2023 and embracing an eclectic mix of decorations, we’re on hand to prevent you getting your tinsel in a tangle, with a curated list of the best-in-show Christmas decorations to snap up.

How we tested

From baubles and bunting to fairy lights and tableware, we put a range of decorations to the test, assessing each on not only their good looks but quality, affordability, durability and, perhaps most importantly, whether they filled us with an overwhelming rush of Christmas spirit. And yes, all this serious yuletide investigative work does mean our home now resembles a grotto – and we love it.

(Sarah Young)

The best Christmas decorations in 2023 are: