Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

19 best Christmas decorations for 2023: From tree baubles to garlands and indoor lights

These stylish buys will have your home looking merry and bright

Sarah Young
Monday 09 October 2023 10:47
<p>From glittering baubles to retro ornaments, these buys are bursting with festive spirit </p>

From glittering baubles to retro ornaments, these buys are bursting with festive spirit

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Cosy knitwear is making its way back into our wardrobes, Strictly has returned to our screens and we’re this close to replacing our daily frappucino with a hot chocolate, which can only mean one thing: Christmas is coming.

In our opinion, it’s never too early to start planning for the big day, particularly when it comes to transforming your home into a winter wonderland.

A brilliant way to add some festive cheer to your living space, there’s no shortage of spots you can embellish – from coiling garlands around the stairs and stringing lights at the window to hanging stockings on the fireplace and, of course, kitting out the illustrious tree.

While you might already have a stash of decorations left over from last year, it can be fun to switch things up from time to time – be that with a total change of your go-to theme, or investing in just a couple of new pieces.

Whether you choose to run with a traditional colour scheme, such as gold, green and red, or you’re thinking about going kitsch for 2023 and embracing an eclectic mix of decorations, we’re on hand to prevent you getting your tinsel in a tangle, with a curated list of the best-in-show Christmas decorations to snap up.

Related stories

8 best Christmas wreaths for decorating your front door this festive season
The Christmas food to order online for your festive feasts 2023: From M&S to Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more
The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Harrods to Cult Beauty
13 best Christmas gifts and toys for two-year-olds in 2023
11 best red wines to savour this Christmas and beyond

How we tested

From baubles and bunting to fairy lights and tableware, we put a range of decorations to the test, assessing each on not only their good looks but quality, affordability, durability and, perhaps most importantly, whether they filled us with an overwhelming rush of Christmas spirit. And yes, all this serious yuletide investigative work does mean our home now resembles a grotto – and we love it.

(Sarah Young)

The best Christmas decorations in 2023 are:

  • Best Christmas decorations overall – M&S glass icicle hanging decorations, pack of 3: £10, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best budget Christmas decorations – Homebase rhapsody blues premium class bauble decorations, pack of 9: £10, Homebase.co.uk
  • Best luxury garland – The White Company pre-lit foraged winter garland: £145, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best indoor lights – Lights4fun 150 multicoloured LED traditional pickwick Christmas lights: £34.99, Lights4fun.co.uk
  • Best cushion – Next striped humbug Christmas cushion: £20, Next.co.uk

M&S glass icicle hanging decorations, pack of 3

  • Best: Christmas decorations overall
  • Material: Glass
  • Size: 22cm x 3cm
  • Why we love it
    • Unique design
    • Great quality
  • Take note
    • Only three in a pack

These elongated baubles are unique, dark and opulent, yet no less festive than traditional ornaments. Ideal for transforming your tree into a glistening display, the hanging decorations are unlike any other we’ve seen, with a silvery oil-slick finish that gives them an iridescent appearance, slender icicle shape and bubbly texture that’s both contemporary and elegant at the same.

Dripping with luxury, the modern baubles are a great choice if you’re looking to avoid the usual tones of the festive season and instead introduce a touch of personality to your tree.

Continue reading...

Homebase rhapsody blues premium class bauble decorations, pack of 9

  • Best: Budget Christmas decorations
  • Material: Glass
  • Size: 27cm x 8.5cm
  • Why we love it
    • Eye-catching colours
    • Great value
  • Take note
    • Fragile

For those wanting to inject their home with a bit of colour this Christmas we recommend this pack of standout tree decorations that come in unconventional jewel tones of deep blue, light blue and bright pink. With three of each design, the set includes a classic round bauble, one with ribbed detailing and another in a stylish teardrop shape.

We loved the wonderfully shiny surface that subtly reflects the glow of your tree’s lights, meaning they really make a statement. It is worth noting that the baubles are made from glass and should be treated with care.

For just £10, these ornaments are a great way to enhance your festive pine without breaking the bank.

Continue reading...

Rockett St George monochrome stripe glass Christmas tree decoration

  • Best: Alternative Christmas decoration
  • Material: Glass
  • Size: 14cm x 6cm
  • Why we love it
    • Unconventional design
    • Luxury look
  • Take note
    • Single ornament

Bring all the magic of black-and-white movies to your festive fir with this monochrome decoration that promises to add a sparkling feel to any space. Simple, chic and timeless, this bold bauble will stand out proudly on the branches of your tree, whether that be in amongst a sea of colourful ornaments or as part of a head-to-toe monochromatic theme.

Made from glass, it has a unique curved silhouette, and we love the circus stripe design that’s complimented by accents of silver glitter for a heavy dose of glamour.

While it’s ideal for hanging, we also really like the idea of dotting a few of these around the dining table for a seasonal dinner setting.

Continue reading...

The White Company champagne ribbed baubles

  • Best: Elegant Christmas baubles
  • Material: Glass
  • Size: 6.5cm x 4cm
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless design
    • Robust hanging thread
  • Take note
    • Fragile

If you’re looking to create a touch of understated glamour to your tree this year, consider this set of elegant decorations from The White Company, which adds an instant dose of sparkle to your space.

Made from glass, they have a fluted design and ribbed texture, which reflects light brilliantly, while the gold-glitter cap and soft-velvet ribbon only add to the feeling of luxury.

The baubles come in a set of four, so you’d need to invest in multiple packs to fill out your fir, but we think a single pack works just as well when woven among other shining baubles.

Continue reading...

National Trust felt dove tree topper

  • Best: Eco-friendly tree topper
  • Material: Wool
  • Size: 10cm x 12cm x 3cm
  • Why we love it
    • Handmade
    • Fairtrade product
  • Take note
    • Small

No Christmas tree is complete without a showstopping topper, and it doesn’t get more fanciful than this one. Delicate and full of meaning – doves symbolise peace, freedom and love – the white dove ornament has been made using traditional needle and wet felting techniques by a team of skilled female artisans in the Himalayas. It features plenty of detail upon closer inspection, including hand-embroidered gold-stitch detail and a mistletoe leaf.

A timeless addition to your tree, the topper promises to look great in virtually any home, as it’s easy to mix and match with other decorations, no matter your style. Plus, unlike some heavy toppers that can cause your tree to droop, this one is lightweight, meaning it anchors perfectly.

Continue reading...

Nkuku dew drop baubles, mixed antique, set of 12

  • Best: Recycled-glass baubles
  • Material: Recycled glass
  • Size: 12cm x 3cm x 3cm
  • Why we love it
    • Multipack
    • Eco-friendly
  • Take note
    • Expensive

This set of vibrant baubles makes decorating your Christmas tree a breeze. Capturing all the traditional tones of the festive season, it comes with 12 miniature decorations in a range of jewel-toned hues, from emerald green and peacock blue to refined gold and berry red.

The ornaments have an almost antique finish to them and are made from recycled glass that’s crushed and melted down before being hand blown into dew drop shapes. They also have multicoloured velvet ties, which allow for easy hanging and ensure they perch steadily on any tree.

Continue reading...

Ian Snow aurora and chintz harlequin bauble

  • Best: Recycled-paper bauble
  • Material: Recycled paper
  • Size: 7cm diameter
  • Why we love it
    • Eco-friendly
    • Hand painted
  • Take note
    • Single bauble

A brand known for championing fair trade products, Ian Snow is a great destination for anyone trying to approach the festive season with sustainability in mind. And while there’s plenty on offer, from stockings to baubles, it was this colourful bauble that really caught our eye.

Inspired by a vintage fairground design, the decoration features a pink and red harlequin pattern, with a strong velvet hanging loop in a contrasting blue shade. If you want to mix and match your baubles, the good news is that this is just one of many designs in the same range, with others painted with colourful wide stripes and swirls. Aside from its good looks, this bauble is also handmade from papier mache using recycled paper.

Ian Snow also proudly shares detailed information about its global suppliers, adding that this decoration has been provided by a small-scale company based in the Kashmir region of India, which supports traditional skills such as kantha, papier mache, embroidery, mehndi work and block printing.

Continue reading...

Lights4fun 2m pre-lit oversized white berry Christmas garland

  • Best: Pre-lit Christmas garland
  • Material: Plastic, LED bulbs, lead wire
  • Size: 2m length
  • Why we love it
    • Realistic
    • Six-hour timer
  • Take note
    • Difficult to twist into shape

With a mix of faux foliage and white berries, this is an impressively authentic-looking garland, which can be used to adorn anything from your mantel piece to your staircase. Measuring 2m long, the arrangement features an abundance of foliage with different tree species and leaves, giving it realistic texture.

We love that it comes pre-lit too, meaning you don’t need to faff around and get tangled up in fairy lights to achieve a cosy glow. Paired with 50 warm white LED micro lights that sit on invisible wire, all you need to do is pop in three AA batteries for it to illuminate. Plus, there’s even the option of a six-hour timer.

Continue reading...

Meri Meri red and pink tinsel fringe garland

  • Best: Tinsel Christmas garland
  • Material: Tinsel
  • Size: 1.8m length (3m including excess cord)
  • Why we love it
    • Unique design
    • Versatile

A must-have for lovers of bold and quirky design, this glorious garland will spruce up your house for Christmas and add a touch of shimmer and sparkle to your festivities. Featuring two layers of tinsel fringe, it has metallic thread detailing throughout, as well as matching ribbon ties at each end, which make putting it up a breeze.

The garland measures 3m long, which means it’s large enough to fit most windows, and we love that it can be reused long after Christmas has ended for other celebrations, such as birthdays.

If this red and pink colour doesn’t quite fit your scheme, fear not, because it also comes in blue. Plus, the brand is currently awaiting stock to come in pink, silver iridescent and gold.

Continue reading...

The White Company pre-lit foraged winter garland

  • Best: Luxury Christmas garland
  • Material: Plastic, LED lights
  • Size: 250cm x 15cm
  • Why we love it
    • Realistic
    • Six-hour timer
    • Easy to manipulate
  • Take note
    • Some shedding

Bring the outside in with this garland that will give any room a fresh and seasonal look. Packed full of faux foliage, it promises to continue the festive flair throughout your home with natural-looking greenery, including pussywillow, fir branches, twigs and berries that have been designed to look hand-picked.

Generously thick, it’s 2.5m long, meaning it could be used to decorate almost anywhere, whether you want to add some flair to your banisters or you’re looking for an alternative to a table runner.

As the day draws in, create a subtle glow by switching on the low-energy LED lights that are dotted throughout and come with a timer to help prevent energy wastage.

Continue reading...

Cox and Cox remote-control candle tree lights, pack of 10

  • Best: Remote-control lights
  • Material: Plastic, LED bulbs
  • Size: 15cm x 4cm x 1.5cm
  • Why we love it
    • Safe alternative to real candles
    • Remote control
  • Take note
    • Requires 10 x AA batteries (not included)

Looking for a traditional yet safe way to light up your tree this season? Then consider these faux candles, which house a flickering warm white flame. The set includes 10 realistic-looking cream candles, complete with brass-coloured clips that ensure they attach firmly to the branches of your festive fir.

Delivering a cosy glow, they create the ultimate snug setting on cold winter nights. We love that they can be controlled using a handy remote that allows you to turn them all on and off at once or to set an optional six-hour timer so that they give you some extra light at the same time every evening.

Continue reading...

Lights4Fun 150 multicoloured LED traditional pickwick Christmas lights

  • Best: Retro Christmas tree lights
  • Material: Plastic, LED bulb, lead wire
  • Size: 15m of lights, 5m lead cable
  • Why we love it
    • Traditional design
    • Plug-in
    • Nine light functions

Nostalgic décor is a key theme for the festive period, with bright hues and vintage shapes taking centre stage. If you’re looking to replicate the retro look, we can’t get enough of this set of multicoloured tree lights, which will instantly transport you straight back to Christmas in the Eighties.

Ideal for creating a kaleidoscope of colour in your home, there are 150 LEDs across 15m of cable, so you can rest assured that your tree will be evenly distributed from top to bottom. The lights come in vibrant shades of red, orange, pink, green and blue, and we love the kitsch flower cap on each one, which only adds to the throwback feel.

The lights also have nine functions, each offering different lighting effects, and you can also use the handy timer to ensure automatic illumination.

Continue reading...

M&S large light-up tree decoration

  • Best: Light-up Christmas decoration
  • Material: Glass
  • Size: 30cm x 13cm x 13cm
  • Why we love it
    • Portable
  • Take note
    • Fragile

Fairy lights can be a great addition to your festive décor, but if you want something more subtle, or don’t have access to an electricity source, consider a room decoration instead.

This tree-shaped ornament is battery-operated for wire-free convenience and ultimate portability, meaning you can use it to decorate pretty much anywhere in your home – place it in your window to bring some seasonal cheer to your neighbours or add it to some shelving for a gentle glow.

The decoration comes in red and has a mercury-like surface that creates a unique texture and soft, warm light that makes it appear almost pink when lit up.

Continue reading...

Asda Christmas brights dinner set, 12 piece

  • Best: Christmas dinner set
  • Material: Porcelain
  • Size: Dinner plate: 26.5cm; side plate: 19cm; bowl: 14cm
  • Why we love it
    • Colourful design
    • Value for money
    • Dishwasher and microwave safe
  • Take note
    • Larger families would require multiple sets

If you want to go all out, why not invest in an entirely new and appropriately festive dinner set just for Christmas day? Great for serving up everything from your turkey feast with all the trimmings to cheese and crackers come tea time, this 12-piece set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls. Each one features a different pattern, from candy cane stripes to holly, in bright and bold hues of pink, green and blue that will add a playful touch to your table.

Despite being highly decorated, they’re also safe to use in a microwave and dishwasher, which is a bonus for busy households. They’re out of stock at the moment, so keep your eyes peeled for when they come back in.

Continue reading...

Emma Bridgewater Christmas toast and marmalade enamel jug

  • Best: Gravy jug
  • Material: Enamel on steel
  • Size: 1,100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Large capacity
    • Can be used year-round
    • Dishwasher and oven safe
  • Take note
    • Heavy when full

No Christmas dinner is complete without gravy, and this mammoth jug ensures there’s plenty to go round. A piece of serveware that often gets overlooked, this gravy boat will take your table setting to the next level.

In true Emma Bridgewater style, it features whimsical wording that also doubles up as an important reminder not to forget the brandy. Decorated in seasonal hues of red and green, the jug is made from porcelain enamel, which feels incredibly durable. Plus, it can even be used on electric or induction hobs, meaning it’s easy to keep your sauce warm while the festive feast gets plated up.

As far as gravy jugs go, this is one of the best we’ve ever tried, as it has a deep spout that allows for accurate pouring without too many drips, while the large, comfortable handle gives you a steady grip.

Continue reading...

Ginger Ray merry and bright Christmas dinner candles

  • Best: Christmas candles
  • Material: Wax
  • Size: 24cm
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Single use

Make this year’s Christmas table setting one to remember with this pack of colourful dinner candles. Ideal for setting the mood for a joyful gathering, the candles come in a set of three, including a green candle with the word “merry” printed down the side, a red one that reads “bright”, and a pink candle that’s printed with a row of Christmas trees.

Great for adding a sense of warmth to your dining room, they buck the trend for traditional Christmas hues but still feel festive. Plus, unlike some centrepieces, they leave more than enough space so you and your guests can still enjoy eating at the table.

Continue reading...

Next striped humbug Christmas cushion

  • Best: Christmas cushion
  • Material: Cotton
  • Size: 50cm x 30cm
  • Why we love it
    • Eccentric design
    • Great quality
  • Take note
    • Velvet can attract dust

When it comes to giving your home a festive feel worthy of the holidays, a cosy cushion makes for the perfect addition to your bed or sofa. But it can be tricky to find a pillow that, while inherently festive, doesn’t dampen your interior flair, which is why we love this tongue-in-cheek offering from Next so much.

A great choice for monochrome lovers and Christmas cynics alike, it features luxurious velvet stripes and a gold-beaded slogan that reads “humbug” across the front. Soft, stylish and perfect for curling up with on a chilly night, it looks and feels like it should set you back a lot more than £20.

Continue reading...

Habitat merry Christmas bunting decoration

  • Best: Christmas bunting
  • Material: Cotton
  • Size: 13.5cm x 12cm
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Premium finish

Make a charming holiday statement with this detailed banner that will enhance your seasonal space on a budget. Made from cotton, the gold lettering and dark-berry print deliver a standout greeting that’s sure to give guests a dose of festive cheer, while the burgundy velvet trim offers a sophisticated touch.

Measuring 2m in length, it’s incredibly easy to hang as it comes with hidden velcro on the edges. While you can put it pretty much anywhere in your home, we think it looks best over the fireplace.

Continue reading...

Very set of 3 ceramic trees

  • Best: Christmas ornament
  • Material: Ceramic
  • Size: Small: 14cm x 5.5cm x 5.5cm; medium: 20cm x 8cm x 8cm; large 26.5cm x 9cm x 9cm
  • Why we love it
    • Portable
  • Take note
    • Fragile

If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to Christmas decorations, consider sprucing up your home with some ceramic ornaments like these tree-shaped ones. Sold in a set of three – one white and two green – they look seriously festive when arranged together and offer a contemporary twist on the traditional Christmas tree.

The ornaments have a smooth, glazed finish and will look great wherever you choose to display them – they’ll fit in perfectly as a cluster on your mantlepiece, individually on different shelves of a bookcase or as part of a winter scene on your windowsill.

Continue reading...

Verdict: Christmas decorations

The decorations you choose to deck your halls with will largely depend on your personal taste but, if you’re struggling with a theme this year or want to mix up your existing knick-knacks with something a little different, we can’t recommend M&S’s icicle tree decorations enough. Unique, eye-catching, high quality and affordable, they’ll certainly make a statement and will work just as well on their own as they do with other baubles. Other top contenders for a flamboyant festive affair are Lights4Fun’s retro Christmas lights and Next’s Scrooge-worthy cushion, which both promise to add a kitschy touch to your home that’s guaranteed to attract attention.

Looking for more festive inspiration? Read our round-up of the best Christmas wreaths for your front door

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off full price items over £200 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in