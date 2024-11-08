Best beauty advent calendars 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beauty advent calendars are a tricky purchase. What if I never wear lipstick? What if the shades aren’t right? What if I don’t like the scent?

The list of worrying questions can feel so endless they deter us from calendars all together.

Nevertheless, research according to Clearpay has revealed a 240% rise in advent calendar sales for women in the run up to Christmas 2023.

So fear not – we hear from beauty experts what to look for when buying an advent calendar, and the best ones on offer for 2024.

Best luxury: Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, £260

Encased in a beautiful box resembling Liberty’s Regent Street Tudor home, the Liberty beauty calendar has 25 days, with 28 products worth £1,205 (saving of £945).

Debuting in 2014, the Liberty beauty advent calendar has become a highly coveted luxury item, and it’s tenth rendition certainly does not disappoint.

Including everything from skincare to make-up and fragrance, from brands such as Augustinus Bader, La Mer and Lisa Eldridge, the calendar is a beauty lover’s dream.

Best bang for your buck: Cult Beauty The Chic Thrills Edit (worth over £100), £30

Having released four sold out calendars, Cult Beauty has yet to disappoint. This year’s small-scale set includes beauty expert-approved products from skincare to make-up.

Including ten products from high-end brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Paula’s Choice and Charlotte Tilbury, this £30 beauty calendar is by far the best bang for your buck.

Best vegan: Holland & Barrett The Beauty Advent Calendar, £45

Holland & Barrett’s all vegan beauty calendar costs only £45 and includes 26 products ranging from candles, sumptuous oils, fragrant bath salts and even a massage brush.

Worth almost £220, you can save £175 on this vegan-friendly calendar, featuring cult classics from Weleda to Q + A and Faith in Nature. Its range and price point place it firmly at the best vegan beauty calendar this year.

Best for make-up: MAC Cosmetics The 2024 ‘Gift of Gold’ Advent Calendar (Worth £439), £180

MAC’s advent calendar is as grand as it appears in shimmering four-tired gold. The calendar includes an array of old favourites and new releases from lip-glosses to eyeliners and primers.

With 24 days, 18 of the 24 products are full-sized, and worth £439, you’re saving £259 on some epic high-end make-up.

Best for skincare: 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £79

The Liz Earle 12 days of beauty calendar features all the classics alongside some exciting new launches, covering all the needs of a skincare-obsessive.

Including 12 products worth £178 (saving of £99), the calendar ranges from full-sized to travel-sized cleansers, creams and clothes.

The variety of scents is also a great touch, ranging from the classic chamomile and rosemary to their new orange flower, making it a sure win as a pamper purchase.

Best for scent: Arran Sense of Scotland Perfume and Fragrance Advent Calendar, £80

Buying scents is one of the hardest beauty purchases being down to such personal taste. Yet Arran Sense of Scotland’s winter wonderland calendar features a perfect range of fragrances if you’re buying for someone seeking their signature scent.Worth over £180, this is the best affordable fragrance calendar on the market, including popular perfumes such as ‘After the Rain,’ ‘Seaweed & Sage’ and ‘Lochranza and Kildonan.’

The 2024 edition also features two limited edition scents, ‘Winter Forrest’ and ‘Rowanberry Embers’.

Best for nails: Manucurist Let It Glow! Advent Calendar, £139

The Manicurist nail advent calendar features 24 full-sized products. The Let It Glow calendar includes a range of nail polishes, oils, nail masks – plus tools such as nail files and cuticle pushers.

The colours are gorgeous nudes, pinks and metallics, perfect for any skin tone. The nail polishes are all non-toxic and made from mostly natural ingredients, including potato, corn, cassava and cotton – making this the top calendar for eco-enthusiasts and nail-lovers alike.