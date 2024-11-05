Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the festive season approaches, there’s nothing quite like curling up on the sofa with a Christmas film. But let’s be real, there are only so many times we can listen to Kevin scream into the mirror after slapping on some aftershave in Home Alone, or cackle whilst watching Buddy drizzle maple syrup onto a plate of spaghetti in Elf before the magic starts to fade.

Thankfully, the age of streaming has unleashed an avalanche of new Christmas movies, with platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more transforming themselves into the Hallmark channel as they race to cook up the best Christmas films in 2024.

This year, Lindsay Lohan continues her transformation into the queen of Christmas with Netflix’s Our Little Secret, while The Merry Gentleman, starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, should be another cosy watch.

Without further ado, here’s our roundup of the best new upcoming Christmas films to have on your radar. You’ll be able to stream them all from home. Right now, Netflix is the only streamer to have announced its slate of festive programming, but we’ll keep updating this list as more Christmas films are announced.

The best new and upcoming Christmas movies in 2024

‘Meet Me Next Christmas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 6 November 2024

While there was a surprising lack of rom-coms on the Christmas streaming calendar last year, Netflix is delivering the goods in 2024. In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (Christina Milian) races through New York City to try and get her hands on tickets to the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. Expect lots of harmonies in this mad-dash romantic comedy.

‘Hot Frosty’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 13 November 2024

Hot Frosty sounds like the sweet spiritual successor to Jack Frost. In this romantic comedy, Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert takes on the role of a woman who brings her handsome snowman to life two years after the death of her husband. Expect romance, laughs and, of course, tears when her charming snowman inevitably melts.

‘The Merry Gentlemen’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 20 November

This one turns the Hallmark playbook on its film, mixing Magic Mike with Christmas. Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in this festive flick. Former big-city dancer Ashley’s on a mission to save the Rhythm Room, her parents’ small-town performing arts venue, by staging an all-male Christmas-themed revue.

‘Our Little Secret’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 27 November 2024

The queen of Christmas is back. After taking on the genre in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, Lindsay Lohan has returned in Our Little Secret. In the film, two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. Awkward.

‘That Christmas’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 4 December 2024

Based on Richard Curtis’s series of children’s books, That Christmas is an animated movie from Locksmith Animation. The film tells a series of intertwined tales about family life during Christmas, love and loneliness. If that hasn’t got you hooked, then Brian Cox is also voicing Santa Clause.

‘Carry-On’

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix Available to watch: 13 December 2024

This sounds like the Die Hard of 2024 (aka, an action film that takes place at Christmas). Taron Egerton plays an airport security agent who’s been blackmailed by a mysterious Jason Bateman into letting a dangerous bag slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. “One bag for one life,” is Bateman’s blackmail offer.

