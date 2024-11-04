Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For those who celebrate Christmas, propping up a tree is a seemingly non-negotiable part of the holiday season. Whether you do so as a symbol of tradition, family and nostalgia, or simply because you love the cosy feeling of twinkly lights, there is no greater joy than decorating your home with one of the best Christmas trees.

That being said, as the festive season approaches, the debate over whether to choose a real or fake Christmas tree continues to divide opinions. While there is much to be said for real trees – such as the fact they fill your room with the lovely scent of pine – good quality artificial trees also have their advantages.

Not only do you get to avoid the annual arguments around picking the perfect tree, wrestling it into your car and tussling it into a stand (only to find it’s wonky), there are no dropped needles, they’re easy to set up and store, allergy-friendly and can last you for many, many years.

Of course, cost is one thing to consider. The price of artificial trees varies wildly – they can set you back anywhere from £12 to £1,000. While spending a big chunk of cash may seem excessive, at first, if you take good care of your tree, you should be able to reuse it for numerous Christmases to come.

If you’re concerned about them looking fake, the good news is manufacturers have really upped their game in recent years, and it’s now possible to purchase artificial trees that look almost identical to the real thing. They come in a range of sizes and are often modelled on dozens of genuine species, whether it’s Canadian pines, American firs or Serbian spruces. This array of choice can, however, make picking the right one for you a little tricky but that’s where we come in.

How we tested

open image in gallery We got into the festive spirit and set up a range of different spruces ( The Independent )

To find the best artificial Christmas trees, we spent weeks unboxing and assembling a range of different styles and sizes of faux pines in our own living rooms. We were looking at lots of different aspects here, including price, ease of assembly, durability, detailing and additional features such as lighting. Realism was key, too, and we considered things such as the density of the needles and whether the colouring was convincing.

The trees were also put to the test against each other – what really sets a £500 tree apart from a cheaper one? Our final selection includes top-quality trees that tick all the boxes – even those that are designed to be less realistic than others.

The best artificial Christmas trees for 2024 are: