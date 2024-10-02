Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The countdown to Christmas is no longer restricted to those with a sweet tooth. These days, everything from beauty to booze has a dedicated calendar. If you’re hoping for a truly decadent December, however, picking up one of the best jewellery advent calendars is the answer.

Increasingly popular (who wouldn’t want a glitzy gift each day of December?), the latest crop of jewellery advent calendars contain 12 or 24 pieces to add some glamour to your celebrations.

The gift that keeps on giving, the pieces will last long beyond sparkly season – from gold- and silver-plated rings to personalised necklaces, delicate bracelets and hoop earrings, you can wear the designs year-round.

Plus, most brands let you choose between metals, and many of the pieces can be regifted (but we’re not ones to judge if you decide to keep them all for yourself).

Growing your bling collection at a fraction of the cost, the best jewellery advent calendars can set you back anywhere between £50 to £600, with the RRP usually far below their overall worth, compared with buying the items individually. Keep scrolling to find out which calendars impressed us the most.

How we tested

open image in gallery We’ve reviewed countless calendars, including personalised options ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

This year, the choice is better than ever, from Estella Bartlett’s giftable offering to Oliver Bonas’s luxe line-up (including a new party-themed calendar for 2024) and plenty of personalised options. Working our way through each calendar ahead of December (someone had to do it), we assessed the contents, value and variety on offer. Rest assured, all the jewellery advent calendars below are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery advent calendars for 2024 are: