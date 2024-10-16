Jump to content
Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendar is truly dazzling

The brand’s 12 day calendar sells out year after year

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 16 October 2024 18:00 BST
Read on to find out what special gift Astrid & Miyu have introduced for 2024
Read on to find out what special gift Astrid & Miyu have introduced for 2024 (iStock/The Independent )

One of the most decadent ways to countdown to Christmas, jewellery advent calendars are the glamorous older sister to chocolate calendars. Despite competition from the likes of Missoma and Estella Bartlett, Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars sell out year after year – and it’s 2024 offering has just landed.

This year, the brand has carefully curated three advent calendars to suit every budget and taste. Returning is the popular 12-day countdown, available in gold or silver plating. A feast for your eyes (and ears), the calendar features six pairs of earrings, an ear cuff, one pair of hoops and a necklace and bracelet to finish your look off. A real treat for those who love to ear stack, there’s a special surprise found inside this year (more on that later).

Then there’s the luxurious 24-day countdown. Also available in gold or silver, the edit includes eight pairs of earrings, plus rings, necklaces and bracelets for every day of your December festivities. But the real showstopper is the solid gold offering – with just four pieces inside it adds up to £1,300.

As usual, the line-up is brimming with everyday staples and on-trend styles you’ll wear long beyond the Christmas season. With time running out to secure your own calendar for 2024, here’s everything you need to know about Astrid & Miyu’s jewellery advent calendars for 2024 – including my review of the flagship 12-day countdown.

How we tested

Trying on the earings for size
Trying on the earings for size (Daisy Lester)

Astrid & Miyu’s 24-day advent calendar will set you back £695 but the jewels inside add up to £1,600. Highlights include star and mood charm huggies, star studs and a matching shooting star bracelet. Meanwhile, the solid gold offering is an investment you’ll cherish for many seasons to come. Worth £1,300, there are three pairs of earrings (think 9-carat gold white topaz cluster huggies and drop studs), as well as a matching 9-carat gold bracelet. Adding the final flourish to festivities, you can use the £380 voucher inside to create a bespoke “story chain” bracelet with charms of your choice.

But the most popular countdown remains the 12-day offering. This year, it costs £345 but is worth double as much (£690). To see if it’s worth your investment, I committed the cardinal Christmas sin and worked my way through the calendar ahead of December. Assessing the contents, value and variety on offer, here’s my verdict on Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day advent calendar.

Astrid & Miyu 12-day advent calendar

Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar
  • Worth: £690
  • Number of days: 12
  • Metal options: Gold or silver
  • Advent calendar highlights: Bold pave hoops, opal pearl charm huggies, pearl and crystal studs, opal pendant bracelet,£50 voucher
  • Available: Now
  • Why we love it
    • Everything you need for ear stacking
    • Timeless designs
    • A £50 gift card is included

Helping you create the ultimate ear stack for the festive period and beyond, Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day calendar features 11 jewels (and a secret gift). This year, the box is celestial themed with night sky blue drawers and background, gold panelling and glittering cloud, moon and sun detailing. Evergreen rather than festive, the sturdy box can be repurposed as jewellery storage post-Christmas.

From glitzy pearl and crystal studs that elevate your everyday look to crystal-adorned huggies and a matching crystal barbell that captures the light beautifully, the line-up is brimming with staple and seasonal pieces. Adding a splash of colour, the opal pieces are standout. There’s a pair of double-layered huggies that give the illusion of a second piercing and matching curved studs that stretch along your lobe. But my favourite style is the pair of opal-adorned huggies with pearl drop charms. This year, the calendar goes beyond just ear stacking with a delicate opal charm bracelet and matching opal pendant necklace to complete your look.

The sparkly crystal pieces and occasion-ready opal designs will serve you well through party season, but Astrid & Miyu has done well to make the pieces feel classic and timeless for year-round wear. If some of the styles are not to your taste, they’ll make lovely gifts, helping you get your money’s worth. Adding the final flourish, there’s even a £50 gold coin and voucher for choosing your own piece or gift for another either in-store or online.

It’s available in silver and gold metals and the pieces inside add up to a total worth of nearly £700.

  1.  £345 from Astridandmiyu.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Astrid & Miyu 12-day jewellery advent calendar

Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day countdown is always a highlight of the jewellery advent calendar season. The brand’s offering for 2024 is my favourite yet, with the calendar branching out from just ear stacking to include a bracelet, necklace and a £50 voucher to spend on whatever jewel you choose. Costing 50 per cent less than the overall value of the pieces inside, it offers stellar value for money if you’re a jewellery lover, particularly if you love an ear stack.

Buy now

