Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best eyewear brands make it easier than ever to find the perfect pair of glasses online. Whether your existing frames need an upgrade or you’re looking to make the switch from contacts, the latest styles combine prescription lenses with high-fashion appeal.

Jimmy Fairly’s takes on designers like Miu Miu and Chanel have dominated our Instagram feed in the last year, while similar brands Blooboom and Ace & Tate are fashion editor favorites for oversized statement styles. Loved by the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Finlay & Co is a go-to when it comes to classic frames (think cat eye or tortoiseshell), while London spectacle maker Cubitts counts Stanley Tucci and Madonna among its fans.

It wasn’t until the mid 20th century that glasses evolved from a vision corrective to a fashionable fixture. From the cat eye frames of the Sixties – as seen on Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot – to oversized silhouettes in the Seventies and rounded spectacles in the Eighties (think Molly Ringwald in Pretty In Pink). Nowadays, more and more of the younger generation are choosing glasses over contacts. Stars like Bella Hadid, Pedro Pascal, Olivia Attwood and Jennifer Aniston have all made a case for specs as a style accessory.

Beyond practicality and prescription, choosing the right pair of glasses also comes down to your face shape. “For triangular face shapes, round or oversized square frames are a great way to enhance your natural features,” advises Katie Jennings, senior manager at Jimmy Fairly. “For rounder face shapes, we recommend cat-eye frames with pronounced angles... this helps break up the roundness of your features by subtly elongating and softening.” As for square face shapes, opt for oval silhouettes: “These are ideal for square face shapes, as their curves help soften and balance angular features.”

It’s also worth looking into extra features such as blue light lenses, which are offered by most brands and help reduce the potential impact of digital screens on your eyes. “These lenses can support better sleep, reduce eye fatigue, and contribute to your overall visual comfort and wellbeing – especially if you spend extended periods in front of screens,” explains Jennings.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current pair, I’ve rounded up the best glasses brands for 2025 that offer prescription frames online.

The best glasses brands for online prescriptions

Best affordable brand – Specsavers: from £15, Specsavers.co.uk

– Specsavers: from £15, Specsavers.co.uk Best stylish brand – Jimmy Fairly: From £100, Jimmyfairly.co.uk

– Jimmy Fairly: From £100, Jimmyfairly.co.uk Best luxury brand – Cutler & Gross: From £325, Cutlerandgross.com

Jimmy Fairly

open image in gallery ( Jimmy Fairly )

Founded 15 years ago, French brand Jimmy Fairly has blown up on social media as a gateway brand for designer trends at affordable prices (starting from £100). From metal and acetate styles to tortoiseshell and transparent frames, there’s a pair for every preference and face shape. Among its most popular glasses, is the Elvie style (£135, Jimmyfairly.com) which nods to Miu Miu, as well as the Lou (£135, Jimmyfairly.com), which is ideal for square or oblong face shapes. The brand allows you to upload your prescription online after you checkout or provides free eye tests in-store, with every purchase of a pair of frames.

Bloobloom

One of the buzziest brands on the eyewear scene is Bloobloom. Founded in 2017, it specialises in quality frames at affordable price points. Selecting your style online is made easier thanks to an AI “stylist” which scans your face shape and suggests silhouettes which you can virtually try on. Popular frames include the oversized Lover (from £129, Bloobloom.com) and the retro cat eye Luna (from £99, Bloobloom.com). You can book a free eye test in any of the brand’s aesthetic London shops with single vision, multifocal, reading lenses and pure fashion frames available.

Finlay & Co

Kate Middleton’s go-to eyewear brand, Finlay & Co’s frames are designed in London and crafted in Italy using sustainable Mazzucchelli bio acetate. The prescription lenses are anti-reflective and scratch resistant with a UVA/UVB coating. As for the designs, frames like the aviator-style Elvaston (£145, Finlayandco.com) nod to the Seventies, the cat eye Windermere (£145, Finlayandco.com) is gloriously Sixties-inspired and the Tavistock (£145, Finlayandco.com) are the perfect statement everyday pair.

Cubitts

open image in gallery ( Cubitts )

Cubitts’ stylish frames are built to last, using Mazzuchelli acetate, surgical-grade steel, 99 per cent pure aluminum and prescription Zeiss lenses. There are styles for maximalists – see the bold 1950s-inspired Delancey silhouette (£150, Cubitts.com) – as well as minimalists. The dark turtle (£150, Cubitts.com) has multi-generational appeal while the aviator Killick frames (£150, Cubitts.com) are the perfect silhouette for triangular shaped faces. Collaborations with the likes of the menswear label Oliver Spencer and actor Jonathan Bailey have cemented its style status.

Specsavers

An affordable shop for glasses that span women’s, men’s and kids options, Specsavers is a stalwart on the British high street. As well as selling in-house, everyday styles for as little as £15 (Specsavers.co.uk), the retailer stocks designer frames from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Vivienne Westwood and Tommy Hilfiger. Eye tests in-store cost between £20-£25 and frames can be bought online with reading or distance lenses.

Ray Ban

Ray Ban has its roots in the early 20th Century designing anti-glare, pilot-focused eyewear, before its signature aviator styles were made available to the public in 1937. Nowadays, it’s best known for the Wayfarer style, which is available in both sunglasses and optical glasses form (£147, Ray-ban.co.uk). Elsewhere, the oval Shilo style (£124, Ray-ban.com) are reminiscent of Miu Miu’s viral pair and the RB5441 optics (£133, Ray-ban.com) are finished in a fashionable red tortoiseshell. Each frame can be ordered with single vision and progressive prescriptions or frame only.

Ace & Tate

open image in gallery ( Ace & Tate )

Founded in 2013, Amsterdam-based Ace & Tate is now one of the most recognisable names on the high street for specs. Its stylish prescription frames start from £135 with silhouettes and colourway available for every taste. The Roth (£135, Aceandtate.com) are a classic rounded shape with a statement nose bridge, the Rosa (£135, Aceandtate.com) make an impact with their distinctive oversized square shape and the Karina (£135, Aceandtate.com) puts a contemporary spin on a classic cat eye. Single vision, relaxed lenses, screen glasses and non-prescription are all options.

Cutler & Gross

Cutler & Gross began more than half a century ago as an opticians before its stores spread across London and attracted musicians, writers and even royalty. Collaborations with the likes of Comme des Garcons and Bella Freud have kept the brand fresh. Its luxury frames are crafted in Italy and Japan, costing anywhere between £325 and £500. From the 1934 aviator style (£410, Cutlerandgross.com) to the 1386 square opticals (£365, Cutlerandgross.com), its specs strike a balance between contemporary and timeless.

Oliver People’s

The American eyewear brand Olivers People was established in 1986, with its high-quality frames using Italian acetate and Japanese titanium. Its men’s and women’s glasses start from £290, from the Gregory Peck classic rounded style (£294, Oliverspeople.com) to the angular 1978 frames (£350, Oliverspeople.com) as part of a collaboration with the fashion label Khaite, its glasses can be tried on virtually and are available in single vision lenses, progressive lenses, non-prescription blue light lenses and frame only.

From luxury frames to budget buys, shop the best women’s sunglasses for 2025