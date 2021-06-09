12 best women’s sunglasses from high street favourites to trendy designer styles

The power of a great accessory should never be underestimated – a standout pair of shoes add a statement to an otherwise boring outfit, while a classic handbag adds chicness.

But few accessories hold such immense transformative powers to elevate an entire outfit than a pair of sunglasses – turning your jeans and T-shirt combo from something pared-back to effortless and sophisticated.

As an integral part of any fashion aficionado’s wardrobe (case in point: Anna Wintour’s large, round designs and Karl Lagerfeld’s dark black glasses), shades have become a sartorial staple.

When it comes to choosing a pair of sunglasses that flatters your face shape, Hamish Tame, creative director at Le Specs, advises that you work with balance. If you have a round face, it is best to balance out with square or rectangular styles, while if your face or jaw is more square, then look for something softer and with curved proportions,” he said.

“Be sure to look for ‘category three’ lenses, which will give you maximum sun protection for your eyes and also to prevent skin ageing around the eye area," Tame added.

When testing, we prioritised timeless designs, price and made sure they had at least category three lenses for ultimate UV protection. This made sure our round-up was full of styles that are well worth investing in.

Sun Buddies ethan pink tortoise Best: Overall The increasingly buzzed-about Sweden-based unisex sunglasses brand specialises in premium, handmade frames and it's safe to say we're obsessed. This pink tortoiseshell pair features a thick frame with dark lenses, which have 100 per cent UV protection. What's more, the leather case they arrive in means you'll be able to keep these looking fresher for longer. A stylish yet timeless pair of shades that we've reached for on countless occasions. Le Specs air heart Best: For high-end design From the moment we tried these on, we knew why Meghan Markle wore the same design the day of her baby shower in 2019. Australian brand Le Specs is known for its high-quality, statement shades at affordable prices, and these feature a gold-tone metal trim and arrive in a nice protective pouch. With proportions reminiscent of a cat eye, the thick tort frame and metal top bar inlay made for a sturdy feel. Large but not too large, and glamourous without being OTT, we can totally see why the celebs love them. And we'll certainly be wearing these to every outdoor soiree we attend for the foreseeable. Ray-Ban jack sunglasses Best: Rounded sunglasses Ray-Ban is a known favourite when it comes to sunglasses, and for good reason too. Its designs are timeless classics that transcend trends. The slim metal frame on this pair is a hybrid between the brand's round and hexagonal shapes and are available in seven colourways, including gold and silver. To make sure these fit your face shape, we'd recommend using Ray-Ban's size guide, which provides details on how to measure the distance between the edge of your eye and the middle of your nose using a credit card. & Other Stories angular cat eye sunglasses Best: For angular design These cat eye shades are super-cool and we were obsessed from the moment we put them on. The angular design worked to accentuate the cheekbones and was flattering on our rather round face shape. Your search for an affordable, chic pair of shades can officially be called off. Ace and Tate Vic Best: For sustainable sunglasses brand Holland-based brand Ace & Tate prioritises sustainable practices and is working to reduce its carbon footprint and reach the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030. What's more, it has an impressive selection of high-quality sunglasses on offer. But it was this bold cat eye design that stood out to us the most. With dark lenses and large frames, these are ideal for every occasion (particularly, if you're hiding tired, hungover eyes). Izipizi #E sun rose quartz sunglasses Best for: Small faces If you're looking for an affordable pair of shades, this is the brand for you, thanks to the fact all of its designs cost £40 or under, including its prescription glasses. With UV category three lenses, these are not only going to protect your eyes but they're fun and stylish too. With 16 colours on offer, from yellow to green, there's something for everyone, too. They have a slightly more rounded design to the classic wayfarer, which we think makes for more of a universally flattering fit – that being said, we'd say these are best suited for those with small to medium-sized faces. Be sure to check out the brand's helpful guide on how to choose the right pair based on the size of your face. Jimmy Fairly the Carrie Best: Rectangular sunglasses Jimmy Fairly knows a thing or two about sunglasses and, since we first discovered the brand last year, it's certainly become a go-to for us. We love the rectangular shape of these shades, which are big enough to make a statement, yet also still glamorous and can be worn with any outfit you please. The best thing of all though is that when you buy any pair of Jimmy Fairly sunglasses, the brand donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need thanks to its partnership with Restoring Vision – a non-profit global health organisation. So far, it's donated more than 600,000 pairs. Quay after hours Best: Statement shades When Quay launched in the UK, it became an instant hit thanks to its affordable, yet high-end looking designs. This particular pair is one of the brand's bestsellers, and for good reason too. The square style on these oversized shades is timeless, while the frames and lenses feel sturdy, indicating they'll see you through summer after summer. Le Specs oh damn sunglasses Best: Angular sunglasses These Nineties-inspired sunnies are everything you could want and more – they're versatile and stylish and a pair that you can go back to season after season. The chunky frames made them feel high quality, and the metal disc logo is inspired by retro trends. While we love this pink colour, they're also available in a toffee tortoiseshell and black should you prefer. It's clear why Le Specs has an ever-growing celebrity fan base – we too are obsessed. Kapten and Son paris sand tortoise black Best: For round faces The oversized nature of these sunglasses made us feel like we were on holiday, even on a rainy day in May. Unlike some of the other large sunnies we tried, the arms on these shades are dainty, making them feel a little more understated. These are probably best-suited for those with a round face shape owing to their size. That’s why this pair stood out to us the most. The elegant, rectangular shape is a nice silhouette, while the peachy hue is uplifting. What’s more, these naturally have category three lenses and the frames are made from 98 per cent recycled plastic. Buy now £ 17.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

