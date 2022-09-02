Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we slink out of summer and enter into breezier months, transitional dressing is back on the agenda and with it, the wardrobe mainstay midi skirt.

Helping you sartorially tackle the unpredictable British climes, midi skirts are not quite a maxi, far off being a mini and versatile enough to be worn from spring right through into autumn.

While we hold off for as long as possible digging out the tights, mid-length hemlines are ideal for giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. Universally flattering and a world away from their once frumpy reputation, fashion-forward midis have become a staple of the style set.

From Nineties satin slips to denim skirts or vintage-inspired floral designs, there’s a midi for every occasion. If you’re heading to a wedding, team a silk style with mules and a strappy top. Or when it comes to the office, pair a patterned midi with a T-shirt and loafers before swapping them for a vest and off duty trainers come the weekend.

Dominating the catwalks and pavement, Bella Hadid has repeatedly flown the flag high for Noughties-inspired denim midis and cargo skirts, while Dua Lipa has similarly plumped for a white denim longer hem. Elsewhere, Jacquemus has made slinky cut-out midis hot property, Regina Pyo’s collections are packed with patchwork and patterned skirts and A-lister favourite, The Row, has favoured knitted, pleated and draped styles.

How we tested

Taking note of trends while also seeking out timeless classics that will see you through season upon season, our edit has everything from denim designs to leopard print, floral, silk, knitted and cargo styles. Considering cost, wearability, quality, aesthetic and comfort, these are the best midi skirts to ease into autumn in.

The best women’s midi skirts for 2022 are: