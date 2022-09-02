As we slink out of summer and enter into breezier months, transitional dressing is back on the agenda and with it, the wardrobe mainstay midi skirt.
Helping you sartorially tackle the unpredictable British climes, midi skirts are not quite a maxi, far off being a mini and versatile enough to be worn from spring right through into autumn.
While we hold off for as long as possible digging out the tights, mid-length hemlines are ideal for giving your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. Universally flattering and a world away from their once frumpy reputation, fashion-forward midis have become a staple of the style set.
From Nineties satin slips to denim skirts or vintage-inspired floral designs, there’s a midi for every occasion. If you’re heading to a wedding, team a silk style with mules and a strappy top. Or when it comes to the office, pair a patterned midi with a T-shirt and loafers before swapping them for a vest and off duty trainers come the weekend.
Dominating the catwalks and pavement, Bella Hadid has repeatedly flown the flag high for Noughties-inspired denim midis and cargo skirts, while Dua Lipa has similarly plumped for a white denim longer hem. Elsewhere, Jacquemus has made slinky cut-out midis hot property, Regina Pyo’s collections are packed with patchwork and patterned skirts and A-lister favourite, The Row, has favoured knitted, pleated and draped styles.
How we tested
Taking note of trends while also seeking out timeless classics that will see you through season upon season, our edit has everything from denim designs to leopard print, floral, silk, knitted and cargo styles. Considering cost, wearability, quality, aesthetic and comfort, these are the best midi skirts to ease into autumn in.
The best women’s midi skirts for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Samsoe Samsoe Agneta skirt: £115, Samsoe.com
- Best leopard print midi skirt – Never Fully Dressed leopard mya skirt: £69, Thehut.com
- Best sustainable midi skirt – Omnes Hilda midi skirt in orange: £39, Omnes.com
- Best floral midi skirt – AllSaints Raya solanio midi skirt: £129, Allsaints.com
- Best midi skirt for dopamine dressing – Kitri multi floral swirl: £115, Kitristudio.com
- Best skirt for tall people – M&S printed midi A-line skirt: £25, Marksandspencer.com
- Best knitted midi skirt – Olivia Rubin Maddox pink yellow knitted midi skirt: £210, Oliviarubinlondon.com
- Best satin slip skirt – Jigsaw satin bias midi slip skirt: £110, Jigsaw-online.com
- Best gathered midi skirt – Ba&sh Kylie skirt: £190, Ba-sh.com
- Best cargo midi skirt – Urban Outfitters BDG khaki cargo skirt: £59, Urbanoutfitters.com
- Best broderie anglaise midi skirt – Nobody’s Child Olympia midi skirt: £41, Nobodyschild.com
- Best denim midi skirt – Asos Tammy Girl 90s grunge midi denim skirt: £37, Asos.com
Samsoe Samsoe Agneta skirt
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: XS-XL
Scandi label Samsoe Samsoe are a go-to for minimalist, sleek and utilitarian-inspired everyday pieces that are staples for years to come – and its Agneta skirt is now a firm favourite. The midi-length piece is bias cut into a body skimming fit and softy flared hem, creating a flattering sillouette. Adding to its day-into-evening appeal, the wearable and easily-styled chocolate brown hue is finished in a subtle sheen and decorated with a frilled elasticated waist trim.
Depending on your taste, you can go up a size for an on-trend low-rise fit or stick to your true size for a fitted high-waist. The simple piece has already got its cost-per-wear in our own wardrobe so if you’re looking to invest in a top-quality midi skirt for day-to-day wear, head to Samsoe Samsoe.
Never Fully Dressed leopard print maxi mya skirt
- Best: Leopard print midi skirt
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes : UK 8-18
We’d argue that leopard print never really goes out of style – but for AW22, it’s back in a big way. Both designer brands and the high street are walking on the wild side for autumn and Never Fully Dressed’s leopard print mya skirt is the perfect everyday option. The high waist and slim cut flows down into a flared hemline and slinky silhouette.
The classic leopard print design is easy-to-style, whether dressed up for the office with a black T-shirt and loafers or toned down with a vest and sliders at the weekend. As always with Never Fully Dressed, the skirt is available in an inclusive UK size 8-18 and we found it fit perfectly to size. Comfortable and sleek, you won’t regret investing if your wardrobe is lusting after leopard print.
Omnes Hilda midi skirt in orange
- Best: Sustainable midi skirt
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 6-20
This eye-catching number from sustainable label Omnes is perfect for injecting some dopamine-inducing colour into your autumn wardrobe. The BCI cotton composition is lightweight and breathable while we found the high-waist fit to be flattering and body-lengthening. We love both the look and functionality of the two front pockets while the front side slit exaggerates the A-line silhouette.
Tiding over from summer, co-ords are everywhere this season, so why not team the skirt with the matching Hilda crop top (£35, Omnes.com) for an effortless ensemble. Or, keep it simple and contrast the bright design with a black tank top. Helping you shop more sustainably on a budget, you’ll most definitely get your cost-per-wear with the under £40 piece.
AllSaints Raya solanio midi skirt
- Best: Floral midi skirt
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK 4-16
Designed in AllSaints’ signature grungy yet feminine style, the East London label’s Raya midi skirt features an autumn-ready ditsy floral print set on a bright yellow base. The subtle A-line silhouette is cut on to bias for a more body skimming and flattering fit, while there’s also a hidden elasticated waistband; a practical touch that allows you to wear it mid-rise or Noughties-style low-rise. Fully lined, the patterned midi is a great transitional piece for the cooler months too – whether worn with a slouchy knit jumper or a black T-shirt and trench.
Kitri multi floral swirl skirt
- Best: Midi skirt for occasion-wear
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes : UK 6-16
Slow fashion label Kitri is much-loved for its kooky prints and sustainable ethos – embodied in its unique multi floral swirl skirt. The classic bias-cut piece is fully lined with a size zip and slim-fit silhouette that’s flattering and figure-hugging.
Patterned with a fun psychedelic floral print, the design has proved perfect for summertime soirees but is set to be just as wearable this autumn, serving to brighten up your transitional outfits. Whether jazzed up with cowboy boots or paired with matching dopamine-inducing heels for occasion-wear, if your wardrobe is crying out for a statement midi skirt, Kitri’s top-quality design is well worth the investment.
M&S printed midi A-line skirt
- Best: Midi skirt for tall people
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes: Short, regular, long in UK 6-24
We’re big fans of M&S’s midi skirts and often find a gem in its range most seasons. This year, it’s this simple olive green number. What we really like about a lot of M&S’s clothes is that they come in regular, short and long, which is music to our ears as we’re 6ft tall.
We love the drawstring waist for its comfort and ease to wear, as well as the flattering side split. The print looks a little like a leopard print from afar, but up close it’s not quite. We’re pairing it with a cream roll neck, big gold earrings and chunky loafers, which is going to be our go-to look for autumn.
Olivia Rubin pink yellow knitted midi skirt
- Best: Knitted midi skirt
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : XS-M
For dopamine dressing and colourful prints, look no further than British label Olivia Rubin. If you’re willing to splurge, this knitted midi is a luxe addition to your cool weather wardrobe. Decorated in a yellow and pink space dye finish, the multi-coloured piece is cut into a slim fit silhouette with a subtly flared hem.
Though slightly see-through, the weaving is thick enough to forgo lining and the thoughtfully made design avoids being itchy. The elasticated waist is not only comfortable, but also means you can choose to wear it low rise or mid rise. We opted for the Noughties low rise fit and teamed the fun piece with a white vest, gold jewelry and chunky boots.
Jigsaw satin bias midi slip skirt
- Best: Satin midi skirt
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: UK 6-16
We’ve found a midi skirt with serious comfort in mind, while still being ultra chic. Jigsaw has really outdone itself here and this is perhaps one of our favourite midi skirts ever thanks to its wide inner elastic waistband. It has been so well concealed, you’d never know it was there from the outside, and its an ode to how well made it is. The waist also features an invisible side zip and hook and eye fastening, and sits nicely on our hips giving us the perfect midi silhouette.
It’s not the longest midi skirt, but its delicate bias cut happily grazes our shins, which considering how tall we are, we’ll take it. Yes, it’s quite expensive, but if you’ve been after a well cut and comfy satin midi for a while, this is it. And it’s such a classic style that it will always be a go-to. Wear it now with an oversized shirt, and a sparkly top come winter.
Ba&sh Kylie skirt
- Best: Pleated midi skirt
- Rating: 10/10
- Sizes : UK 6-8
This pleated skirt from French label Ba&sh feels deliciously autumnal. The monochrome tie dye print is interesting yet very wearable – whether layered with a chunky knit or teamed with a tucked-in top. Made from viscose crepe, a fine shiny stripe awards the piece its textured look.
The pleated A-line silhouette flows down into a tiered cut that gives the skirt a gathered feel. Lending it to everyday wear, the piece is nipped in with a comfortable elasticated waist. A sure-fire autumn wardrobe staple, the timeless design will see you through season-after-season.
Urban Outfitters BDG khaki cargo skirt
- Best: Cargo midi skirt
- Rating: 8/10
- Sizes : UK XXS-XL
Whether you love it or loathe it, thanks to the Noughties and Nineties-revival – cargo is officially back. Whether in mini skirt, trouser or jean form, the utilitarian style has gone beyond its practical roots to become a signature of the fashion pack. If you’re looking to tap into the trend with a midi skirt, Urban Outfitters’s low-rise cargo design is a stellar option. While there is a waist toggle to allow you to customise the fit, the pair are designed to be worn low-rise in true Y2K fashion.
Its fuller coverage makes it a great option for the cooler months with the cotton skirt being both breathable and insulating, while zip-up side pockets add a practical touch. On our 6ft tester, the maxi skirt was midi-length but for those on the shorter side, simply pull the side toggles for a shorter hem. Take inspiration from Bella Hadid and team yours with chunky trainers and a strappy tank top.
Nobody’s Child Olympia midi skirt
- Best: Broderie anglaise midi skirt
- Rating: 9/10
- Sizes: UK 6-18
Broderie isn’t just for summer and the anglaise style is high on the agenda for AW22. This fun and floaty midi skirt from sustainable label Nobody’s Child has become one of the styles we reach for the most thanks to its comfortable fit, flattering high-rise waist and easy-to-style white finish.
Decorated with floral motif eyelets and made from BCI cotton that’s breathable and lightweight, it’s perfect for autumn’s in-between weather. Endlessly versatile, dress it up with a strappy top and mules come evening or grunge the feminine piece up during autumn with Dr Martens and a knit jumper.
Asos Tammy Girl 90s grunge midi denim skirt
- Best: Denim midi skirt
- Rating: 7/10
- Sizes: Uk 6-12
Every wardrobe needs a denim midi and this Nineties-inspired piece from Asos’s Tammy Girl revival fits the bill. The midi hemline is teamed with a split on either side of the skirt, not only meaning you can move about more freely but also serving as a style statement. Decorated in a distressed denim finish, the mid-blue hue will complement almost everything in your wardrobe.
We love the practical touch of waist loops so that you can team it with a belt while the high rise fit is flattering and comfortable. Team with trainers for an effortless everyday look or dress it up in the evening with Nineties-style platform heels.
The verdict: Midi skirts
If you’re willing to splurge a little on an day-into-evening midi skirt, you’ll have no regrets investing in Samsoe Samsoe’s Agneta satin style. Easy-to-style, comfortable and top-quality, the midi will see you through season-after-season. Those investing in the cargo trend, Urban Outfitter’s midi is a stellar option while Never Fully Dressed’s leopard print skirt will never go out of fashion and Kitri’s swirl skirt is a unique take on occasion-wear.
For more satin inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best women’s slip dresses