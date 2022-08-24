Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you love or loathe it, there’s no denying Noughties aesthetic is well and truly back – whether it’s in the form of butterfly tops, Tammy Girl’s revival or the divisive takeover of low-rise jeans.

One Noughties trend that’s practically dripping in nostalgia is the Miu Miu mini skirt – a shorter-than-short twist on Y2K style that’s fast become a viral sensation.

Hailing from the same Italian fashion house that designed that viral ballet pump, the low-slung mini first dropped as part of Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2022 collection, flitting from catwalk to Instagram to celebrity cover shoots.

Worn by the likes of Nicole Kidman and Euphoria cast members Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, the sky-high, slightly distressed hemline and nod to chino tailoring is undeniably chic and editorial, but it’s not going to be to everyone’s tastes – and, costing a staggering £780, neither is the price.

The beige hue is classic and pretty versatile though, whether you’re pairing it with a chunky knit or a slouchy trench. So, if you’re keen to re-create Miu Miu’s editorial flair without completely obliterating the bank account, high-street stalwart H&M is selling a strikingly similar skirt for a fraction of the price, saving you more than £700.

For a closer look at both, here’s our (very low slung) lowdown on the Y2K looks.

Miu Miu chino miniskirt with embroidered logo: £780, Miumiu.com

(Miu Miu )

The Miu Miu skirt that everyone’s talking about: the low-slung style has taken inspiration from a classic, trusty pair of chinos by pairing a beige hue with a nod to tailored trousers. The pleated detailing creates a slightly fanned-out effect, while the button and hook are hidden away, leaving ample space for a statement belt.

Made with 100 per cent cotton, the fabric skims the upper thigh with a slightly distressed hem, while the pocket linings actually hang below for a markedly grungy look. We’d pair it with an oversized shirt, knee-high boots and a black belt. For cooler nights, you might want to contrast the mini silhouette with a slouchy trench.

Buy now

(H&M)

Bearing a striking resemblance to the Miu Miu’s mini, this slightly longer alternative, hailing from high-street giant H&M, costs just £34.99. Sitting below the waist in a similarly low-slung style, the beige fabric features pockets and pleated detailing with a nod to the distinctive Noughties silhouette.

Owing to the added length, we reckon this version would be slightly more wearable, especially pushing through late summer and into autumn. Ideal with loafers and knee-high boots for late summer, or pair it with black tights and a chunky knit once the weather cools.

Buy now

