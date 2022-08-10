Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wishlists at the ready, the latest It-shoe has arrived. Dubbed the buy of the season, Miu Miu’s luxe satin ballet pumps are the embodiment of TikTok’s viral #balletcore aesthetic.

From romanticised cottagecore to hot pink Barbiecore, hyper-femininity is being embraced everywhere in the style set’s latest trends – culminating in the dainty ballet flat revival.

Though one of the more divisive trends (the school association is hard to shake), the femimine-yet-functional pumps are a versatile footwear choice. In the early-aughts, Kate Moss wore hers with jeans and Sienna Miller has continued her tradition of pairing with mini dresses. Meanwhile, Zoe Kravtiz often plumps for her ballet pumps, which hail from The Row, with a Y2K-inspired maxi skirt and tank top.

However they’re styled, the delicate shoes serve up a minimalist fashion statement. If you’re looking to slide your feet into flats this season, now’s your chance as we’ve spotted a stellar alternative to Miu Miu’s satin slip-ons at M&S.

While the designer’s luxe pair will set you back £550, the high street pair cost just £35. Offering the luxe balletcore aesthetic for less, here’s your lowdown on M&S’s affordable alternative.

M&S leather bow ballet pumps: £35, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

While Miu Miu’s ballet pumps boat a satin finish, M&S’s pair have a more everyday leather design that’s crafted from responsible materials.

Similar to Miu Miu’s flats, a delicate bow decorates the design while there’s also the same elastic top band to ensure the dainty pumps keep their shape.

Designed to be flexible for all-day wear, the shoe features smart insolia technology to keep your feet correctly placed. And there’s also antibacterial padding so they stay fresher for longer.

Miu Miu’s £550 satin ballet pumps (Miu Miu )

If the blush pink isn’t for you, the ballet pumps are also available in a sleek black finish (£35, Marksandspencer.com).

Whether worn with a midi dress in the office or a mini skirt at the weekend, M&S’s pumps are the perfect way to plump for one of this season’s more graceful trends.

