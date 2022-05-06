Embodying fun and frivolity, as well as ease and effortlessness, co-ords are having their moment. For the uninitiated, co-ords are two-piece sets born to be worn together, but are equally as chic when styled individually.

Requiring minimal styling but arguably causing maximum impact, they’ll not only halve your getting ready time but will also help solve the conundrum of what to wear.

First imagined by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, contemporary co-ords have their roots in her instantly recognisable matching tweed cardigan jackets and skirts. For SS22, they come in all shapes, sizes and styles – observed on this season’s catwalks.

From that Mui Mui denim set, to Jacquemus’s colourful dopamine heavy co-ords, or the cult Acne Studios knit sets, matchy-matchy two-pieces are officially back on the sartorial agenda.

The high street has of course taken note and whether your penchant is toward a crop top and skirt, a denim waist jacket and jeans, or blazer and trousers, there’s a vast selection of ready-to-wear ensembles to take your pick from.

How we tested

We scoured the high street and designers for a co-ord for every occasion, budget and style. Considering wearability and quality, we not only looked for trend-led two-pieces, but also co-ords that could transcend seasonal fashions.

The best women’s summer co-ords for 2022 are:

Best overall – Free People ain't nothin like it skort set: £78, Freepeople.com

Best party pajama set – Sleeper party pajamas set with double feathers: £245, Libertylondon.com

Best for everyday wear – AllSaints Alex crop top and gathered maxi skirt: £218, Allsaints.com

Best for festivals – Asos collusion knitted space dye mini skirt co ord: £31.98, Asos.com

Best sustainable co-ord – Damson Madder embroidered blouse and shorts: £95, Damsonmadder.com

Best Y2K-inspired co-ord – Peachy Den the Savannah bottoms and top: £215, Peachyden.co.uk

Best blazer co-ord – Mango linen oversized blazer and trousers: £149.98, Mango.com

Best for holidays – Never fully dressed red ruffle co-ord: £128, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

Best denim co-ord – Maje braided denim co-ord: £458, Maje.com

Free People ain’t nothin like it skort set

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

(Free People)

Standing out among Free People’s summer-fuelled co-ord collection, this linen skort set boasts a striking green finish with striped fabrication adding texture. Its easy-breezy style owes to the relaxed square neck tank top, as well as the coordinating bottom that by all appearances looks like a skirt, but boasts the comfort of shorts. The flattering high rise fit is teamed with the cropped fit of the tank that shows stomach, without being too flashy.

A measure of a good co-ord, they work just as nicely styled separately; the tank with its slit hem detailing is ideal for throwing on with jeans, while the skort works great with a white vest top. As a co-ord, dress it down during the day with trainers, or team with mules come evening for a put-together yet effortless look.

Buy now £78, Freepeople.com

Sleeper party pajamas set with double feathers

(Liberty )

Best: Party pajama set

Rating: 9/10

No co-ord round-up is complete without a sleeper set. The luxury nightwear brand shot to notoriety during the first lockdown when loungewear became the new daywear – so much so, that the label’s feather-adorned PJ sets became a staple of post-pandemic partywear. Sleeper’s white, vintage-inspired set is ideal for summer evenings – with the craftsmanship and timeless nature of the set justifying the price tag.

Made from lightweight crepe de chine, the shirt and cropped bottoms are trimmed with ostentatious detachable feathers, while the top half is given extra detailing with the tonal piping and mother-of-pearl buttons. Team with strappy heels for dinner or dress it down with loafers during the day.

Buy now £245, Libertylondon.com

AllSaints Alex crop top and gathered maxi skirt

(AllSaints)

Best: For everyday wear

Rating: 8/10

This AllSaints ensemble serves as the ultimate throw-on-and-go set during balmy weather. Just like an LBD, an all-black co-ord is a sartorial must as it’s easily styled with the rest of your wardrobe. Crafted from recycled cotton, the Alex top is cut in a cropped fit that’s toned down by the high-rise fit of the maxi skirt. The set’s flattering silhouette owes to the skirt’s smocked top panel that flows out into a voluminous gathered hem. A side split in the skirt and AllSaints embroidery on the top’s straps add further detail. Whether paired with clogs, Converse or slip-ons, AllSaint’s classic design is perfect for warmer days.

Buy now Alex crop top: £89, Allsaints.com

Buy now Alex gathered maxi skirt: £129, Allsaints.com

Collusion knitted space dye mini skirt co-ord

(Asos )

Best: For festivals

Rating: 8/10

This Collusion co-ord ticks all the boxes for fun, affordability and comfort. Made from a wool-knit mix, the two-piece feels supremely lightweight and soft, while the mini skirt’s elasticated waist ensures a relaxed fit. The quirky space dye design and on-trend asymmetrical shoulder strap make the co-ord an ideal choice for festival season – and it will only set you back £30.

Buy now Knitted space dye mini skirt: £15.99, Asos.com

Buy now Knitted space dye cropped top: £15.99, Asos.com

Damson Madder Maggie embroidered scallop blouse and shorts

(Damson Madder)

Best: Sustainable co-ord

Rating: 9/10

An up-and-coming brand with plenty of well-deserved hype attached to it, Damson Madder uses organic cotton, recycled and re-purposed fabrics in its retro-inspired designs. This delicate scalloped blouse and shorts co-ord embodies the label’s unique style. Just as nice styled separately as they are together, the pair are made from 100 per cent organic cotton and decorated with floral blue “D” and “M” logo lettering, while the scalloped Peter Pan collar and tie-up front on the blouse are lovely additions. We’d recommend sizing down up in the shorts.

Buy now Maggie embroidered scallop blouse: £50, Damsonmadder.com

Buy now Maggie embroidered scallop shorts: £45, Damsonmadder.com

Peachy Den the Savannah bottoms and top

(Peachy Den)

Best: Y2K-inspired co-ord

Rating: 8/10

Another label you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feeds (we’re referring to that form-fitting jumpsuit), London-based Peachy Den has taken inspiration from the Noughties for its most recent collections. With “peachy” referring to the brand’s USP for body sculpting clothes, its Savannah co-ord is no exception; the red wine-hued set is figure-hugging in all the right places.

Without compromising on comfort, the bottoms boast a cotton stretch fabric, with their high-rise and straight leg fit creating a flattering silhouette. The matching cotton top’s trendy asymmetrical one shoulder is teamed with a cut that falls just above the waist. Another co-ord that’s ideal for festival and summer party season.

Buy now The Savannah bottoms: £130, Peachyden.co.uk

Buy now The Savannah top: £85, Peachyden.co.uk

Mango linen oversized blazer and trousers

(Mango)

Best: Blazer co-ord

Rating: 9/10

For something a little smarter, opt for Mango’s blazer and trouser co-ord. The lightweight linen two-piece is perfect occasionwear during spring and summer, whether dressing up for the office or for alternative wedding guest attire. The blazer’s Eighties-style padded shoulders create a boxy silhouette that’s balanced out by the slim-fitting flared style of the trousers. Boasting a beige and blue-hued floral print, the two-piece works best with a simple white vest worn underneath. Tone the set down with clogs for daytime and style with kitten heels in the evening.

Buy now Linen oversized blazer: £89.99, Mango.com

Buy now Linen trousers: £59.99, Mango.com

Never Fully Dressed red ruffle co-ord

(Never Fully Dressed)

Best: Holiday co-ord

Rating: 8/10

Less for the pubs of London and more for the bars in the south of France, this co-ord from Never Fully Dressed embodies the summer holiday feeling. The bold red colourway perfectly compliments the flouncy and elegantly tiered ruffle skirt, while the cropped red tank top helps tone it down for everyday wear. Made from 100 per cent cotton, the lightweight and breathable two-piece is made for warmer weather. Pair it with neutral coloured mules or wedged espadrilles and let the co-ord take centre stage.

Buy now Red ruffle skirt: £79, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

Buy now Red ruffle crop top: £49, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

Maje denim co-ord

(Maje)

Though pricey, if you want to splash out on a top-quality denim co-ord, Maje’s design is the one. Top to toe denim is everywhere for SS22 and we love this take from the luxury French label. Both pieces are detailed by faded denim braiding that awards the pair a retro feel, as does the kick flared fit of the jeans. Whether teamed with the matching bottoms or styled separately with a mini dress, a waist jacket is one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe. This Maje one not only contributes to a statement all-denim look, but is also perfect for adding a touch of denim to any other summer ensembles.

Buy now Sleeveless denim jacket: £229, Maje.com

Buy now Jeans with braided detailing: £229, Maje.com

The verdict: Women’s summer co-ords

For an easy-breezy co-ord that will see you through the summer days and evenings, Free People’s skort set is a great choice. Easily styled, comfortable and relatively affordable considering you get two for the price of one, the label is on to a winner with its green-hued design. For something more trend-led, Maje’s denim co-ord isn’t the most affordable but definitely one of the most stylish, while Damson Madder’s super-cute blouse and shorts are a summer staple.

