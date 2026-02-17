These are the best Kindles for 2026, tried and tested by a tech expert

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Ereaders are one of the greatest inventions for bookworms. Ideal for homes overflowing with books or your summer holiday luggage allowance. And there’s a reason Amazon’s Kindles dominate our guide to the best ereaders: because, well, they’re the best.

With displays that cause no glare and storage for hundreds of books (a book shelf could never compete), a Kindle is as comfortable to read as any book or magazine, while still retaining all of the most useful features of reading on a tablet. You can download books to read instantly and read for weeks without needing a recharge. They also allow for customising your reading experience, from highlighting passages to adjusting the font size. You can even look up the definition of words you come across.

I’ve been a tech writer for a decade and I’ve had a Kindle the entire time, so I’ve tried and tested multiple generations of Kindle tech. I’ve watched as buttons have been replaced with touchscreens and fancy styluses, and storage went from a few thousand books to tens of thousands. I’ve even seen the beloved ereader transform into a digital notebook with the release of the Kindle Scribe.

Amazon offers a variety of Kindles at different price points, each tailored to different types of readers. There are also kids’ editions, which are essentially the same as the standard models but include a children’s book subscription and a kid-friendly cover. However, if you don’t know what you’re looking for, the tiny distinctions all blend together, so I put a range of Kindles to the test to see which is the best for most people.

The best Kindles for 2026 are:

Best overall – Kindle Paperwhite: £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Kindle Paperwhite: £159.99, Amazon.co.uk Best budget buy – Kindle: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Kindle: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk Best premium model – Kindle Paperwhite signature edition: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Kindle Paperwhite signature edition: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for note-taking – Kindle Scribe: £379.99, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I’ve been tracking updates to Kindles for years ( The Independent )

I’ve used a Kindle for a decade, and I have been testing some of these Amazon Kindle devices for six years. I took these ereaders on planes, trains and automobiles, and I’ve used them in broad, direct sunlight as well as in the middle of the night. I also tested the built-in Audible functionality, which lets you switch between reading and listening to a book. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.

