Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the market for a new pram, a stroller or a travel system? If you’re overwhelmed with the different styles (and the different names), fear not as the IndyBest team is on hand, as per usual to assist you with your decision-making.

Prams and pushchairs are a tricky one; they’re an essential bit of baby kit but we won’t lie to you, the price tags can be a bit daunting. So it makes sense to really think about various factors when selecting a pram.

If you’re planning to have more than one child, future proofing your pram just makes good financial sense. If you have two children close together, or are having twins, you can find prams that convert from one seat to two. Or if you have a child who will walk sometimes, look for a pram with an on-board buggy board that they can ride on when their little legs get tired.

Another factor to bear in mind is where you’ll be using your pram. If you live in a rural area, where you head off the beaten track, bigger tyres and decent suspension is what you’re after. If you live in an urban area and planning to be on and off public transport a fair amount, smaller swivel wheels that are nippy at manoeuvring and a more compact pram will be a life saver.

You should also consider the fold – some prams need seat units removing before folding, others simply glide shut with a push of a button. If you’re going to need to fold your pram often – to put in the boot of a car, say – then go for the latter.

As you search online, you’ll also need to become familiar with the different names. For example, a travel system is normally a kit with a bassinet for newborns and a seat unit for when they get older, plus, they can take an infant car seat (normally with adaptors). Alternatively, a pushchair or stroller tends to be something more lightweight – but they don’t always lie flat, so sometimes they’re not suitable from birth.

How we tested

We’ve tested countless prams to whittle it down to the very best. We recruited babies and children of all different ages to ride in them. We’ve walked and ran for miles over all different terrains, from country paths to city streets in the rain, wind and sunshine, to find the standout prams. We looked at how easy they are to use – both pushing and folding – how comfortable they seem, and any nice little extras that made us think, “Oooh, clever”.

The best prams for 2023 are: