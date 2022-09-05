Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since baby’s arrival you’ve probably been pretty busy – we imagine there’s been plenty of nighttime feeds, antenatal classes and so many nappy changes that you’ve lost count – so, it’s understandable that exercise has been one of the last things on your mind. But, now that they are a little bit bigger, you might be considering getting back into your fitness and we’re here to tell you that is definitely possible to do, even with baby in tow.

Whether you’ve always been a keen jogger or are eager to start pounding the pavement for the first time, a running buggy can be an essential companion. True, they’re not cheap, but they give parents the important ability to exercise without having to find a babysitter or gym with a creche.

Unlike a regular everyday pushchair, these types of buggies have a very large footprint due to the large bike-like wheels. Invariably, that means they are an extra purchase on top of all your other baby essentials. So, you might want to consider the cost, as well as the space these take up – something we have to think about in our London flat – before diving into a purchase.

It’s also important to note that these types of buggies can only be used when babies are able to sit up and support their own heads, which is roughly at around the age of six-months-old.

Should we have piqued your interest and you’re now keen to get shopping, then look no further that our edit of the six best running buggies that are more than up to the task.

How we tested

We tested these buggies on all terrain from pavement, to gravel tracks and grass, as well as noting how easy they are to collapse and fit into a car, or store at home. We also compared how easy they are to put together from unboxing. All of the buggies featured passed testing well – there are no duds here – so this list highlights the real pros and cons of each buggy.

We also tested the buggies using three different babies all aged between six and nine-months, and three different runner heights ranging from 5ft 4in to 5ft 10in. The top marks go to the pushchairs with the best handling while actually running and jogging.

The best running buggies for 2022 are: