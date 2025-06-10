This pushchair is a genuine breakthrough for city-dwelling families

I didn’t realise what a boon having swivelling back wheels would be until I started testing this buggy. I initially thought I’d find myself rolling all over the place along the Thames Path, and feared the buggy may end up swivelling sideways like an unruly shopping trolley. Thankfully, though, the designers at Nuna have incorporated an on/off button to activate the swivel when needed. You depress the button on the handlebar, and it smoothly allows the back wheels to unlock and rotate – simple, practical, genius.

Beyond the swivel feature, it has all the bougie credentials I have come to expect from Nuna – a chic brand popular with influencers and celebrities alike. The buggy comes in a variety of classy neutral colourways and is complete with a range of extras (a cup holder, a rain cover, a carry bag, and an adjustable tilt post adapter, making it travel-system-ready). Meanwhile, a zip pocket on the back of the seat and a secret one in the storage basket (ideal for stashing valuables) add to the buggy’s practicality. These extras are often a significant expense with other brands, so, as a package, the swiv offers excellent value. That said, there is also an array of add-ons you can buy to pair with it, including chic footmuffs and nappy bags.

In size, the Nuna swiv is between a travel buggy and a travel system (Chloe Hubbard/The Independent)

The design of the swiv is distinct. It’s somewhat between a travel buggy and a travel system in size, meaning you could get away with not having a smaller buggy. At 9.5kg, it’s also very light – so in many ways it reminded me of Silver Cross’s tide (£895, Argos.co.uk), but that lacks the swivelling back wheels.

For a compact model, it performs very well on rougher terrain but really comes into its own in shops and on public transport – I was able to get onto a bus without the usual dread of having to cajole the buggy sideways into an awkward gap around other passengers.

The smaller footprint also doesn’t compromise on practicality. You don’t feel like you are pushing the QE2, but there is still ample room, a sturdy wheelbase and a basket that carries up to 10kg. The distance between the basket and the seat allows for lots to be carried underneath, and you are able you unload it without potentially disturbing a sleeping child – another key difference between the swiv and a travel buggy or smaller compact.

The fold is pretty straightforward and works in the same way as most buggies in this class – you push the seat over and twist the handle and it then folds down one-handed to a very tidy 54cm x 78cm x 30cm.

It really has made navigating the city with a child in tow a lot easier.