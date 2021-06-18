15 best compact strollers for hassle-free travel with your little one

We believe parenting life brings enough challenges, and folding pushchairs shouldn't be one of them. Squeezing them into car boots and under stair cupboards certainly shouldn’t be either.

Many compact strollers are purchased for family holidays.

If this is you, Josephine Votsis, founder of Didofy, has some good tips:

“If you are buying a lightweight stroller for travel it is crucial that it has a compact enough fold that it can fit on a plane as hand luggage.

Ease of fold is another important factor; one-handed is best particularly with little ones and multiple bags in toe. Another often overlooked but extremely important feature is the size of the hood. The further it extends, the better it protects your toddler from the sun.”

Jonathan Feingold from Inglesina also gave us some good buying advice:

“When choosing a compact stroller, the parent must analyse their lifestyle and needs. They can do this by making a list of priorities as the compact strollers have the most compromises:

How many times a day will it be folded or unfolded?

Will it lie flat for sleeping?

Will it sit up and have a bumper bar to help the child feel comfortable seeing the world?

Does it fold easily and quickly without complication and many actions?

Is it lightweight for lifting in and out of the car or train? Don’t judge by kilogram, try one yourself.

Are the wheels large enough? And if so, is it suitable for walking on pavement and paths?

Does it have an accessible and usable storage shopping basket?

Does it push well with a big child in it as toddlers can get quite heavy.

Is the seat big enough in height and width for a child to preschool age?

Will it fold small enough so it is cabin size for airplanes for those holidays we all want?"

With this list in mind, we reviewed the smallest, lightest strollers on the market. We tested them on babies and toddlers from newborn up to four-years-old, looking for comfort, ease of steering, a simple fold and compact size. We became aware early on that compact strollers are not directly comparable with compact travel systems, as one is for convenience and the other for everyday use, but we included both because they both have their merits.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Didofy aster We love the folding mechanism on this stroller – at the press of a button it folds and unfolds itself. It weighs 6.2kg and folds up small enough to take on most airlines as hand luggage. It is actually as easy to carry about as a handbag – it’s magic! The handpicked fabrics and sleek design make this a great-looking stroller and it is sturdy enough to cope with toddler travels. We especially love the flip-flop friendly foot brake and the leatherette handle gives it a high end look and feel. It will last up to your toddler being 25kg, so is great value for the use you will get from it. This is the first time we have used a Didofy stroller and we can’t wait to see the brand’s other products. The pushchair is available to pre-order for delivery from 1 March 2021. Buy now £ 275 , Didofy {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silver cross jet compact stroller We love that this folds down small enough to stow on an aeroplane and can also be wheeled along like a small suitcase – it suits its jet-setting name. It is suitable from birth to 15kg and weighs just 5.9kg. It is not the easiest to fold, and you do need two hands, but it really does fold up so small it is worth the extra seconds. It is sturdy and has lockable wheels for uneven terrain. Plus, there’s all the details we expect from Silver Cross – stylish design, smooth steering, flip-flop friendly brakes, and beautiful fabrics. This model has a new wheel design, improved suspension, a taller handlebar, magnetic viewing window and the new seat is extra-large and ergonomic. Buy now £ 225 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Maxi Cosi Lara² The Lara² is suitable for babies and children up to four-years-old. It is super compact, fitting in some overhead storage spaces and weighs just 6.4kg. This is great for lifting and carrying, but makes it best suited to smoother urban terrain. We love the flash fold feature, which we could use with one hand – we simply pushed a button and the stroller was folded – magic. It also has a shoulder strap which solves the eternal question of how to best carry a folded buggy. It is car-seat compatible, which is handy for sleeping or tiny babies. As is the reclining seat, to smoothly transport sleepy babies to the land of nod. The Lara² also has two storage baskets, one under the seat and one behind it which we found useful. The seat padding is cosy but breathable and we love the parent window flap. A great value compact stroller to use about town. Buy now £ 189 , Kiddies Kingdom {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas and Papas strada This stroller folds down with one hand and although it weighs 10.4kg it is still super compact when folded. It is extra sturdy with tough tyres and super comfy padding for a smooth ride. Not only does it fold and unfold easily, the carrycot is easily collapsible, so you can use it from day one of your new baby. It feels lightweight for such a robust piece of kit, and the narrow design makes it ideal for nipping about in the city. There are lots of compatible extras available such as a car seat, foot muff, cup holder and parasol. Our favourite thing about the strada is the elegant colour options – especially the cashmere – we are in love! Buy now £ 699.99 , Mamas and Papas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} iCandy lime lifestyle The iCandy lime takes babies from birth right up to a whopping 25kg. It is built to last and comes with a carrycot and integrated ride-on board to accommodate the littlest and biggest of siblings as your family grows. The big wheels make it suitable for urban and countryside walking. The “total fold” system offers one of the most compact and quick folds on the market, making it simple to throw in the car for outings. The bundle came with everything a new parent needs to get started, too. As well as a compact chassis it has a carrycot/seat unit, car seat adaptors, elevator adaptors, duo-pod, carryall changing bag and rain cover, so you do get a lot for your money. It even has a huge 10kg basket to carry any extras which we found very handy. We love the range of colours – taupe, black, charcoal and navy. It’s more of a compact travel system than a lightweight stroller and therefore feels super sturdy and is still smooth and easy to steer. It is not cheap, but comes with everything you need for a full travel system in one box, without having to buy any extras and it will last from birth to three years, so we think it is brilliant value. Buy now £ 750 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Graco travelite stroller The first thing we noticed about this stroller was the bright, cheery colour. Then the price, which is amazing. You get a lot for your money. Front-wheel suspension and locks give a steady, smooth ride and the large basket makes it as handy as a large pushchair. It is suitable from birth to around three years or 15kg, and the calf support adjusts as your child grows. It was super easy to put together, the wheels and canopy simply click on and we were ready to go. It weighs 7.07kg and opens easily, like an umbrella. The canopy is a good size, too. It feels sturdy enough to use every day for years and handles like a dream. Buy now £ 50 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chicco goody stroller This stroller has an auto fold button which is super easy to use. It folds down so small it can be stowed overhead on most aeroplanes. It works from birth up to four years and feels sturdy enough to cover many miles in that time. It has a carrycot and car seat adaptable to suit your family and weighs 6.9kg. We loved that it arrived fully assembled and ready to use and that it folds down small enough to put in the footwell of a car and save precious boot space. It is easy to steer but has smaller wheels so is suited to urban settings. The hood is a good size and can be pulled down to give more shade if needed. It comes with a rain cover, too. Buy now £ 139 , John Lewis & Partners {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ergobaby metro 1.5 The Ergobaby metro stroller has been redesigned with an extra 4kg on the weight limit, bringing it up to 22kg or four years. The canopy is snag and showerproof, the chassis is stronger and the wheel bearings have been upgraded for a smoother ride. It weighs just 6.3kg and we could fold it with one hand to be small enough for buses, trains and airplanes. The seating is plush, washable and super comfy. We love the behind-the-seat storage flap for essential items. It is super easy to steer as it is so light, but isn’t the sturdiest stroller on the market, so we used it as a second stroller to our main pram. It is however, one of the easiest strollers to fold and unfold with one hand, which we love. Buy now £ 199.90 , Uber Kids {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joie tourist The tourist is one of the lightest strollers at just under 6kg. It is a fully functioning pushchair and can also be paired with the Joie rambler carrycot or Joie infant carrier – both sold separately. It folds down easily with the touch of a button and becomes super compact. Once folded the carry bag and carry strap makes it simple to transport. We love that it is freestanding when folded. It is exceptional quality for the price – the frame is sturdy and the fabric feels soft yet durable. The small wheels make for a bumpier ride, but fine for pavements and airports. We love the big shopping basket. Buy now £ 149.99 , Very {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nuna MIXX next Nuna is renowned for combining beautiful style and practicality for stylish parents on the go and this stroller is no exception. Not only does it look great with its elegant, neutral colour scheme, it is super clever too. The retractable wheel allows it to get into tiny spaces and the wheels fold in, making it even more compact to store. The softer suspension in the rear part of the frame allows it to tackle bumps while keeping babies comfy. It works from birth to 22kg and weighs 11kg. It has a removable and reversible seat pad that adapts to your baby and we love that the harness doesn’t have to be rethreaded as the little ones grow up. It isn’t a cheap option, but comes with a lot of tech, like the all-season seat which regulates babies’s temperature in all weather. Buy now £ 525 , Mamas & Papas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ark 3-in-1 travel system The UK designed Ark buggy comes in some gorgeous, bright colour combinations, which we adore. The pushchair comes with a carrycot so it can be used for sleeping babies, right up to preschool age. It gives an amazingly smooth ride thanks to its honeycomb wheels and British-designed chassis. It is more like a compact travel system than a compact stroller, but we could still fold it with one hand. It is great for fitting in a car boot, but not small enough for airlines. It was a dream to steer, with swivelling wheels that lock for rougher terrain. It’s so comfy that our little testers used it for naps as well as enjoying long strolls in it. We love that it uses organic, chemical-free fabrics too. Price-wise it’s not comparable to lightweight strollers, but for a quality, compact travel system it is worth the investment. Buy now £ 899.99 , Ark {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Inglesina quid2 This stroller has one of the widest seats and suits babies from newborn to 22kg (approx four-years-old). It weighs 6.2KG and is compact enough to take on most airlines. Its wheels and alignment mean it can fold down super small, but make it better suited to urban strolling – ideal for airports. We absolutely love the two tone Italian fabric and sleek design gives it a sophisticated look and feel. It looks like a high end, designer product and made us feel very fancy on the nursery run. Buy now £ 239 , Inglesina {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Micralite pro fold graphite This stroller looks stunning and the fabrics look and feel amazing. It has four wheel suspension for a smooth ride and fold down with one hand. It is self-standing when folded and has a carry strap. The liner is soft and reversible and we love the generous storage. It works from birth to 15kg. At 7kg it’s not the sturdiest of strollers and the small wheels aren’t suited for uneven ground, but it is ideal for airports, car boots and travelling. It is one of the best for springing open and folding easily. We love the storage pocket and large basket. Buy now £ 275 , Micralite {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Familidoo air pushchair – twin Double buggies and the word compact aren’t an obvious combination, but the Familidoo air has got it all figured out. At 31in wide, it fits through door frames and we love the one hand fold feature. This is a handsome looking stroller and feels strong and sturdy. It has a lightweight frame, front and rear suspension and also has a handy carry bag for portability and to protect your car interior from park mud. It is also incredibly lightweight and folds down nice and small. The seats are suitable from birth and recline – our little testers nodded off on our trip to the shops, so that’s a good indication of comfort. The wheels can handle pavement and slightly bumpy roads. It is robust and we feel it will stand the test of time and several consecutive siblings. We love the separate shopping baskets – anything that helps us organise the endless stuff that accompanies our adventures is welcome. Buy now £ 190 , Cheeky Rascals {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ickle Bubba gravity This stroller uses gravity to make it super easy to open and close, with its magic fold button which we mastered with one hand. We love that we don’t even have to bend down to open and close it. It weighs 7kg and folds down wonderfully small. It’s good for babies and toddlers up to four-years-old and has an adjustable calf support. It is sturdy and the suspension helps it to adapt to all terrains. It has an extendable sun canopy, lie-flat seat and viewing window – all essentials in our book. We especially love the leather-look handle and bar. It has great details like the zip open mesh panel at the back of the hood which opens to allow fresh air to flow into your baby or toddler. Also the zipped pocket in the back of the hood was really handy for keeping loose change and keys. Buy now £ 239 , Ickle Bubba {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Compact strollers When testing, we could easily tell which strollers had clearly been designed by parents just like us. They had taken care to eliminate as many daily bugbears as they could, while keeping the strollers lightweight and compact. We were amazed at how light the Didofy aster is, and how easy to fold and carry, which is why it is our best buy. The Ickle Bubba gravity had us at "no bending down" and we really appreciated the useful storage, tiny size and clever, one-hand folding mechanism. Gravity is usually a mum's enemy so it pleases us that this stroller uses it to our advantage for once! For best value we commend the Graco travelite for exceptional ease of use and quality at a fabulous price.

