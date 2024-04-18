Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A good car seat is one of the most important – and likely one of the most expensive – purchases you’ll make once you know you’ve got a little one on the way. However, with myriad makes and models on the market and some confusing safety regulations to consider, it can be tricky to know which are the best car seats to buy.

It’s worth doing your research – after all, a car seat will be tasked with keeping your baby safe. While plenty of baby equipment can be bought second-hand, a car seat is one purchase that should be brand new, so you can be certain it’s never been in an accident (those that have been should be replaced immediately).

The best car seats are designed to absorb shock, in case of a crash, and to hold your baby snugly but comfortably in place while you’re driving. They’re also required by law – in the UK, children must use a car seat until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first. Car seats must be rear-facing until your child is over 15 months old – after that, they can be forward-facing.

Only EU-approved height-based or weight-based child car seats can be used in the UK. Height-based car seats have a label showing a capital ‘E’ in a circle and ‘R129’. Weight-based car seats have a label showing a capital ‘E’ in a circle and ‘ECE R44’. The height-based R129 (also referred to as iSize) is considered the safest.

Don’t forget to check if your new seat fits in your car, too. Manufacturers usually have fitting lists on their websites, so you can check the seat you like is compatible with your make and model. Car seats can either be installed using a seat belt or Isofix. The former will work in any car with a three-point belt, while Isofix car seats have anchoring points on their base, which fix into the anchorage points inside a compatible car. All cars made after 2011 have Isofix.

To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best car seats on the market.

How we tested the best car seats

We tested a range of car seats for babies ( Sian Lewis )

We got our six-month-old and two-year-old testers to put each car seat through their paces. We paid close attention to comfort and durability while comparing each car seat for ease of installation and adjustability. Keep reading to find out which ones deserve a spot in your family car.

The best car seats for 2024 are: