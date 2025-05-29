Assembly

This pushchair comes fully assembled – all you need to do is take it out of the box and remove the label. It’s as simple as that. In the box, you also get a foldaway raincover and a handy storage bag, which is great for travelling.

There’s no time-consuming assembly required here (Rebecca Moore)

Safety

While you don’t get the same sturdiness as a typical pushchair or pram, the aer2 still feels robust. The aer2 has larger wheels than previous designs; the front wheels are bigger, so they’re now a similar size to the back wheels, adding stability. I also noticed an improvement in the footbrake. The aer+ and would sometimes stick, but I’ve not experienced this with the aer2. Instead, I found the brake responsive. The brake is also positioned a little higher, which is another big improvement – I no longer catch my feet on it when pushing the buggy. For balance, I’m fairly tall, so others may not have experienced this issue with the original, but it’s a welcome change.

The aer2’s hood provides good coverage and protection from the sun (Rebecca Moore)

The UPF50 sun hood offers fantastic coverage, which was a godsend when on holiday, and the ventilated mesh panel kept a good breeze travelling through. While it’s not a safety feature per se, it does provide added reassurance. However, I would like to see a bumper bar included, given the price of this pushchair. You can buy the accessory separately (£44.95, Joolz.com), but that feels like quite an ask when you’ve already shelled out more than £400 for the pushchair.

Practicality

The most practical element of this pushchair is the fold, and to be honest, it still impresses me every time I use it. Whether storing the buggy in the overhead cabin on a plane or putting it in the back of the car, you really can collapse it with one hand (wriggling baby in the other) in seconds by pressing down the two buttons on the handlebar. I didn’t notice any huge advances from its predecessor, but the fold function did not require any improvements.

A welcome development, however, is the larger shopping basket, which now holds up to 8kg, rather than 5kg. The aer2 handles superbly on pavements and flat surfaces, too (shopping centres and airports are a pure joy), and because it’s so light, navigating curbs is a doddle. You wouldn’t want to tackle particularly bumpy ground or gravel, but for a lightweight pushchair, it’s surprisingly robust and a super smooth ride.

The aer2 folds down to a compact size for planes (Rebecca Moore)

The straps have also had a practical makeover – they were previously adjusted individually, but the aer2 boasts a new one-pull harness. Under the seat, there are two strap tabs – the left one operates the two straps around the waist, while the right one tightens the shoulder straps. To loosen them, you use the clip under the seat and pull on the straps. It took me a few attempts before I got the hang of it, but it’s a lot less fiddly once you’ve mastered the process.

It's also worth noting that the Joolz aer2 can be used as a full travel system, as its car seat is compatible with the use of clever adaptors.

Design

You don’t often think about people complimenting you on such a rudimentary item as a pushchair, but the feedback I’ve received has been so positive. From the faux leather handlebar to the chrome chassis and plush fabrics, the aer2 is a head-turner. I opted for the forest green colour, which hides the inevitable toddler muck and looks great against the tan faux leather accents. Best of all, the fabrics are detachable and machine-washable. However, the only drawback is that the chrome chassis is a little lighter than before, which means that unavoidable scratches show up quite quickly.

All the fabrics are detachable and machine-washable (Rebecca Moore)

Comfort

There is a noticeable upgrade in the fabrics with the aer2, which feels generously padded, while the leg rest is easy to adjust – you’ll have to push it back before you fold the buggy – and stops dangling legs restricting your access to the shopping basket. I don’t often recline the seat, because my little tester is far too curious, but it’s easy to do – simply unzip around the back and unclip the right side, which will make the seat lie completely flat.

Small design tweaks benefit child and parent (Rebecca Moore)

It's not just about the baby’s comfort, though; there have been a few minor tweaks with parents in mind, too. The handlebar now sits a little higher and is more curved, compared with previous designs. While this is only a minor change, taller parents (my partner and I are 6ft and 6ft 2in) noticed the difference when strolling.

Sustainability

Like all of Joolz’s pushchairs, the aer2 has been designed with sustainability in mind, using eco-friendly fabrics made from recycled PET bottles. These products are designed to last a lifetime, and even offer a 10-year transferable warranty. Plus, for every Joolz on the street, a tree is planted in Asia, Africa, Europe or South America.