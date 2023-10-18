Jump to content

11 best footmuffs that will keep your baby warm on outdoor adventures

These tried and tested cocoons will ensure you (and baby) are winter ready

Rebecca Moore
Wednesday 18 October 2023 12:18
The chill in the air means making investments for the cosy season and baby’s essentials are no exception.

The ultimate winter upgrade for a pushchair has to be the addition of a footmuff, which simply attaches to a pushchair or stroller’s seat, keeping your bundle of joy toasty while being pushed around the park. Doesn’t sound too shabby, hey?

Footmuffs, often also referred to as cosytoes, are generally used once your baby has moved out of the carrycot and into the infant seat, and once they’re sitting unaided at around five or six months old.

Not only will these cosy warmers in this round-up keep your baby protected against the elements, they’re also a great way to protect your pushchair from wear and tear.

Many pushchair models offer their own branded footmuffs, but there’s a whole host of universally fitting designs out there, which you may find more appealing. Here, we round up the best on the market.

How we tested

We tested a whole range of universal footmuffs on our trusty Joolz geo (£1,079, Joolz.com), and all are suitable for pushchairs and strollers with the commonly used five-point safety harness.

We considered ease of attachment, looking at the pre-cut holes that allow you to feed through your pushchair’s harness straps. We gave kudos to those with larger or multi-position harness holes (look out for two at the top and two lower down) for longevity of use. We also considered whether they could double up as a pram liner, the materials used, how they looked on our pushchair and – most importantly – how snug they made our baby tester feel.

(Rebecca Moore)

The best footmuffs for 2023 are:

  • Best footmuff overall –  Tiba + Marl universal buggy footmuff camo: £68, Tibaandmarl.com
  • Best budget buy – Red Kite black junior fleece stroller footmuff: £22, Matalan.co.uk
  • Best footmuff for comfort – Elodie Details convertible footmuff, pebble green: £99.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk
  • Best footmuff for very cold weather – Najell footmuff: £119, Najell.com

Tiba + Marl universal buggy footmuff camo

  • Best: Footmuff overall
  • Colourways: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • Excellent universal fit
  • Take note
    • No mud-free section
    • Not machine washable

Part camo, part leopard print (though there are other designs), and 100 per cent head-turner, inject some pattern to your pushchair while keeping your little one cosy with this cool piece of kit from Tiba + Marl.

Looks aside, there’s a lot to love about this footmuff – from the two-way zipper that allows you to remove the front cover and create a fleece liner, to the magnetic buttons, which mean you can fold the cosy fleece lining over the bumper bar.

Another highlight has to be the built-in slimline fold-over hood feature, which you can hook over the top of the seat. We found this was great for a secure fit, coupled with the three different height openings at the top. In fact, this footmuff fit our pushchair wonderfully.

Protected against rain, wind and claims of snow (although we can’t vouch for that), it’s the ultimate winter upgrade for your pushchair. The water-resistant outer material has been crafted from 100 per cent Global Recycled Standard certified polyester, while the fleece lining and adequate filling kept our little tester toasty. High quality, good looking and practical, what’s not to love?

Continue reading...

Red Kite black junior fleece stroller footmuff

  • Best: Budget footmuff
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Easy access central zipper
    • Section for muddy boots
    • Generously sized
  • Take note
    • Hand wash only
    • Doesn’t double up as a pram liner

Much to parents’ delight, Red Kite makes award-winning baby products at affordable prices, and this footmuff is a prime example. Unlike others we tested, there’s a zip down the middle, much like a coat, and it’s a welcome feature, as it makes strapping a baby in, or taking them out, a doddle, particularly if they’re sleeping. It does also mean that this doesn’t double up as a pram liner, but given the price tag, we didn’t expect it to.

You also have the option to unzip the bottom of this footmuff, which comes in handy if you have a pair of muddy boots in cargo. Sensibly, the last section of material is all made from a wipe-free material for that very reason. The footmuff is generously sized, which makes it a great option for toddlers or larger babies, but it still felt snug, thanks to the cosy fleece lining. It’s lightweight but can handle the odd shower, and we praise it for its wipe-free credentials.

While there’s only two harness slots at the top, there are built-in textured patches at the back to keep the footmuff in place, and we had no problems attaching it, finding it a good universal fit. It also comes with a handy storage bag, which is great for stowing away at the bottom of the pushchair.

Continue reading...

Elodie Details convertible footmuff, pebble green

  • Best: For comfort
  • Colourways: Three
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • Made with premium fabrics
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Higher price bracket

Founded in Stockholm, Elodie Details is a brand known for stylish, everyday baby paraphernalia and durable fashion accessories – and this convertible footmuff is no exception.

You can give baby a duvet day every day with this plush footmuff. The filling is superlative, feeling much like a sleeping bag, whereas the liner section feels much sturdier than the others we tested, mimicking the feeling of a memory foam liner. It features a lovely cotton jersey lining, and you can wrap it around the bumper bar thanks to the elasticated top.

It carries a bionic-finish eco label, which means that the premium fabrics used reproduce Mother Nature’s work to protect us from water. While we were sceptical due to the amount of padding, we found this footmuff flourished in damp, soggy conditions, keeping baby dry and snug.

The universal fit has been well considered, with three height-variable openings at the top, and two at the bottom to home the buckle. There are also two additional fabric ties, which may help with securing it, depending on your stroller or pushchair.

Continue reading...

Joolz footmuff

  • Best: For snugness
  • Colourways: Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • There’s a section for muddy boots
    • Handy dummy pocket
  • Take note
    • Higher price bracket
    • ot machine washable

Given that we use the Joolz geo pushchair, we wanted to give the Joolz footmuff a go. A brand known for its stylish wheeled goods, the same can be said for its accessories. Obviously, the fit was perfect, but equally this would fit any five-point harness pushchair or stroller, thanks to a large opening for the top straps and the buckle.

In terms of the snug-factor, the cosy fleece lining kept our little tester toasty, and we have to applaud the top toggles, which allow the footmuff to scrunch up around baby’s face, which is great on a windy day. We found this footmuff pretty hardy, even handling a flash downpour. In fact, the materials are designed to regulate heat on both warmer and colder days.

You’re able to strip off the top layer of the footmuff using the zips, and you then have yourself a soft pram liner. The bottom anti-mud section is great too, for those that choose to have a muddy walk mid pushchair stroll.

The subtle magnets will keep the footmuff in place over the bumper bar, and another highlight for us has to be the discreet pocket at the top – a godsend when it comes to storing a dummy or small teether.

Continue reading...

Tu beige borg universal pram footmuff

  • Best: For cosiness
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Value for money
    • Recycled wadding
  • Take note
    • Doesn’t double up as a pram liner
    • Fiddly poppers
    • Not water-resistant

Borg, shearling, sherpa… We can’t seem to get enough of the sheepskin-like lining on clothes and accessories, and pushchairs are no exception. This footmuff from Tu at Sainsbury’s is simply adorable. Complete with teddy bear ears, we found it easy to attach to the seat, thanks to two generously sized openings at the back, Velcro tabs to keep the harness in place, and the three bottom buckle openings for a truly universal fit.

There are zip fastenings either side, which sadly don’t zip down and off, but this offers a snug fit for baby. We like that you can also wrap the footmuff over the bumper bar by using the poppers to the side, although these were a little fiddlier than the other footmuffs in this round-up.

Using recycled wadding and a fleece lining on the top layer, this footmuff doesn’t provide rain protection, but for chilly, crisp strolls, it’s a snug, stylish and reasonably priced option.

Continue reading...

Rachel Riley bunny print footmuff

  • Best: Footmuff for sweet illustrations
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
  • Take note
    • Impractical colour
    • It’s not water-resistant

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley is best known for her Royal-approved kids’ outfits, but she’s now also beautifying pushchairs with a range of footmuffs.

Made in collaboration with award-winning British nursery specialist, Clair de Lune, we found this bunny print footmuff fit our pushchair like a glove, despite only having two top openings and one for the buckle. The sweet bunnies illustration got a lot of attention from passers-by, while the ivory colour reminded us of snowy days, albeit not the most practical colour with a baby.

You can fully remove the footmuff part and reverse the bottom layer to create a bunny liner, which is a smart touch, giving extra use. We were also impressed with how nicely it wrapped around the pushchair bumper bar without a popper of magnetic strip in sight.

Although there’s no waterproofing, the lining is a soft fleece inside, which kept our little tester warm and cosy on autumn strolls.

Continue reading...

Najell footmuff

  • Best: For very cold weather
  • Colourways: 14
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • Can handle extreme cold weather
    • Machine washable
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Quite bulky

You wouldn’t look out of place strolling in a Scandinavian park with this heavy-duty footmuff from Swedish brand Najell, but equally, you’ll want to show this off anywhere. It’s well suited to a multitude of climates and has been made to endure all weather types: wind, rain and snow (which we’re yet to vouch for).

The water-repellent material, thick padding and temperature-regulating features make it a snug space for baby. If you’ve a particularly Baltic trip on the horizon, this footmuff claims to keep baby warm even in -20 degrees.

For more everyday use in the UK, we found it highly practical. There’s an elasticated fold-over hood feature, which goes over the top of the seat, an extra-long opening with Velcro sectioning, and a large buckle hole and side openings. There’s an extra band, which could be secured to some strollers, but didn’t work with our Joolz. The two-way zip also means you can easily convert it to a pram liner.

Water repellent and machine washable, all materials here are certified by Oeko-tex class 1, containing minimal amounts of chemicals. There’s even a wipe-free section at the bottom for muddy shoes or boots. The filling is made of sorona, which consists of recycled polyester and maintains fluffiness even after contact with water.

There are 14 colourways available with variable prints, but we love the practical yet pretty shade of the design we tested – and as leopard print’s popularity shows no signs of waning, it’s undeniably stylish, too.

Continue reading...

Laura Ashley calcot footmuff

  • Best: For heritage design
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • Generous length
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Hand wash only

If you thought your Laura Ashley days were over when baby came along, you were mistaken. Collaborating with Mamas & Papas this year, the eye-catching calcot print from Laura Ashley’s archives has been reimagined in a stunning collection of pushchairs, nursery interiors, accessories and clothing.

In true Laura Ashley style, there’s premium detailing here, from the embossed logo at the front to the chunky zips and impeccable stitching. The fabric is luxurious against baby’s skin, and you’re able to fold over the bumper bar using the discreet magnetic fastenings.

We found the footmuff to be a generous size, giving it years of use, and the water-resistant fabric could handle drizzle and light showers. There’s also a section at the bottom for muddy boots – but fear not, as it’s machine washable.

There are three variable height slots when attaching, which we found straightforward to do, and they’re a great fit. You can easily strip off the top layer and use it as a pram liner, but naturally there’s less of the pretty print to look at. Designed to be passed on for generations, this footmuff oozes quality in an iconic heritage style.

Continue reading...

Ickle Bubba discovery footmuff

  • Best: Footmuff to double up as a pram liner
  • Colourways: Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Doubles up as a pram liner
    • Generous length
  • Take note
    • Not machine washable
    • Lining is quite lightweight

Ickle Bubba has fast become a popular brand for reasonably priced baby gear. While offering its own range of pushchairs and strollers, we had no issue attaching its discovery footmuff to our Joolz geo, and we found the dark-grey colourway with diamond stitching looked great against our khaki pushchair. You’re also given the option to use the two press studs to cover the bumper bar.

The velour liner is soft to the touch but is only featured on the liner part, which can be used without the footmuff attachment using the two zips to remove it. The rest of the fabric does offer some warmth on strolls but it’s quite lightweight in comparison to others we tested. It won’t protect baby in a downpour but can handle the odd shower.

We did find this footmuff generous in length, which makes it a good option for babies and toddlers with longer legs.

Continue reading...

Dooky footmuff

  • Best: For a universal fit
  • Colourways: One
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable
    • Features splash-proof fabric

Dutch brand Dooky designs practical products for babies and that's well demonstrated in this footmuff. The large opening at the back means you'll have no problem connecting it to your pushchair, whatever the brand or model, as it can fit both three and five point harnesses.

The velour lining was one of our favourites of all the footmuffs we tried, and our baby tester seemed to love stroking that soft tactile layer too. You can fold the lining over using the poppers, which contrasts well against the starry pattern. There's also a splash-proof fabric at the bottom, which is useful if your little one jumps back in with damp or muddy feet.

The double zipper means you can transform this footmuff into a seat liner for warmer days, and also helps get your pint-sized passenger back in their stroller. The stylish star pattern looks great on the pushchair, and the fabric is water and wind-resistant, plus you can shove it in the washing machine. It's suitable for those aged six to 36 months, but there's also a smaller size in the range.

Continue reading...

BundleBean go multi-use footmuff

  • Best: Multi-functional footmuff
  • Colourways: 11
  • Why we love it
    • It’s machine washable
    • Good value for money
    • It’s portable
  • Take note
    • Tricky to attach at firs (but easy once you know how)
    • Not as cosy we others we tried

If you're one of those parents whose car boot resembles an overloaded charity shop, then you might want to consider a more portable option, or a multifunctional product. Well, we've found something that can do both. Looking more like a “pac a mac”, say hello to outdoor adventures with the BundleBean go. This is essentially an attachable blanket that can attach to pushchairs, car seats, slings, carriers and bike seats, and it'll cost you less than £30.

Before attempting to fit, we’d recommend checking out the brand’s YouTube instructions, as it’ll save a lot of quandary. However, once you know how, this is an easy footmuff to add to your stroller. To attach, you zip up the sides, which will cause them to form a ruche, allowing it to fix over the pushchair's footrest. Then it's just a case of attaching the two straps to the handlebars or attach together behind the pushchair seat. After a few attempts, we can now fit it in less than a minute, and that’s without disturbing a sleeping baby.

You can also extend by adjusting the zips, which is great if you're pushing around an older child, as you can use this for up to four years of age, or however long their pins allow. You can choose from five patterns – our favourite is the particularly apt silver lightning – plus, you can pop it in the washing machine, too.

Of course, this isn't as plush as the other footmuffs we tested, as it's simply providing a shell for your pushchair. That said, it's incredibly lightweight and still waterproof, while the fleece lined layer provides a cosy feel, and the fleece-lined pocket is handy for storing small toys or emergency snacks.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Footmuffs

We fell in love with Tiba + Marl’s universal footmuff. It’s a real head-turner, provides plenty of warmth and shower protection, and doubles up as a pram liner. Plus, it fits like a glove and comes with a middle-of-the-range price tag. If you can afford to splurge, then we also highly recommend Najell’s footmuff, which is super durable and a real treat that your baby and pushchair will love.

Looking for more outdoor essentials? Read our guide to the best parent-approved prams

