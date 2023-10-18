Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chill in the air means making investments for the cosy season and baby’s essentials are no exception.

The ultimate winter upgrade for a pushchair has to be the addition of a footmuff, which simply attaches to a pushchair or stroller’s seat, keeping your bundle of joy toasty while being pushed around the park. Doesn’t sound too shabby, hey?

Footmuffs, often also referred to as cosytoes, are generally used once your baby has moved out of the carrycot and into the infant seat, and once they’re sitting unaided at around five or six months old.

Not only will these cosy warmers in this round-up keep your baby protected against the elements, they’re also a great way to protect your pushchair from wear and tear.

Many pushchair models offer their own branded footmuffs, but there’s a whole host of universally fitting designs out there, which you may find more appealing. Here, we round up the best on the market.

How we tested

We tested a whole range of universal footmuffs on our trusty Joolz geo (£1,079, Joolz.com), and all are suitable for pushchairs and strollers with the commonly used five-point safety harness.

We considered ease of attachment, looking at the pre-cut holes that allow you to feed through your pushchair’s harness straps. We gave kudos to those with larger or multi-position harness holes (look out for two at the top and two lower down) for longevity of use. We also considered whether they could double up as a pram liner, the materials used, how they looked on our pushchair and – most importantly – how snug they made our baby tester feel.

The best footmuffs for 2023 are: