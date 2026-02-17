I’ve tested dozens of air fryers, but these 8 are the best

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The best air fryers have proven themselves more than just a fad, offering a more speedy and healthier way to cook and, in turn, becoming a bona fide kitchen essential, right up there with the microwave. And for good reason: they make cooking easier, faster and cheaper.

Air fryers use intensely hot, fast-moving air to create the crisp texture of deep-fried food with far less oil. And they’re not just for making healthier fries. These versatile appliances can cook food faster than a standard fan oven, quickly roasting meats and giving vegetables a deliciously crispy finish. Choosing one of the best dual air fryers can make meal prep more efficient too, particularly if you often cook multiple dishes at once.

With a wide variety of styles on the market, the right air fryer for you will depend on your cooking habits. Larger-capacity models are perfect for families and can accommodate big cuts of meat, while dual-drawer options are great for preparing different foods simultaneously. Compact countertop versions, including the best Ninja models, are well suited to smaller kitchens or even workplace setups, and some high-spec designs also function as impressive mini ovens for baking.

Having tested dozens of air fryers in my role as a home appliance reviewer, I’ve narrowed down the options to create this definitive guide to the best air fryers you can buy right now.

Read more: The best Ninja air fryers for all budgets

The best air fryers for 2026 are:

Best overall – Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer: £320, Argos.co.uk

– Ninja 15-in-1 foodi max air fryer: £320, Argos.co.uk Best budget buy – Judge 4l air fryer: £43.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Judge 4l air fryer: £43.95, Amazon.co.uk Best air fryer and microwave – Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: £237, Currys.co.uk

– Salter duowave two-in-one air fryer and microwave: £237, Currys.co.uk Best dual drawer model – Cosori dual twinfry air fryer: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Cosori dual twinfry air fryer: £189.99, Amazon.co.uk Best premium – Dualit 5.5l air fryer: £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

How I tested

Each air fryer was put through the all-important test of cooking chips ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

As an experienced home appliance tester, I have a strong understanding of what makes an excellent air fryer. For this test, I trialled dozens of different models to get a good grasp on which ones performed best.

To keep it a fair test, I cooked the same foods in each one, paying close attention to how well each one made chips. I considered how well each one cooked chips, capacity, speed of cooking, maintenance and cleaning, noise, wattage, and any additional cooking functions. I’ve provided a full breakdown on my criteria at the end of the article.

In the U.S.? The team has rounded up the best air fryer models