8 best toasters for the perfect slice, tried and tested

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so, start yours with one of these top toasters
There is nothing better than warm, buttery toast, whether it’s for breakfast or a snack throughout the day. If you’re going to have the perfect slice though, you’ll need a decent toaster to make it happen.
A toaster is a staple of any kitchen, and there’s a whole host of different styles on the market, each boasting features that can change your toast game. From basic two-slice toasters to high-end appliances with more buttons and dials than a spaceship, choosing the right one for you could be a trickier task than it appears at first.
But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best toasters on the market, testing them thoroughly to assess how well they perform, how easy they are to use and their whether they offer good value.
As well as looking for toasters that just toast, we’ve also included options that come with a range of functions, such as defrost and reheat.
With models to suit all cooking styles and budgets, keep scrolling for our full guide to the best toasters – we think it’s the best thing since sliced bread.
We put all the toasters featured in this guide through their paces. We looked at how evenly the bread toasted, how long it took to cook and how big a slice the toasters could handle.
Aesthetics was something else we considered, since most people have their toaster on display at all times. Of course, being carb lovers, we also tried the toaster out with other break-like goodies, including crumpets and bagels. Here are the toasters that performed the best.
We love the Ninja three-in-one foodi, which can be used as a grill or panini press as well as delivering your morning round of toast. It’s really easy to use and, given all the functions, we think it offers good value for money.
We’re also super impressed by the ProCook four-slice toaster, which boasts an impressive design and its four slots are perfect for ensuring everyone is fed at once. If you’re on a tighter budget, the Swan Nordic design is fantastic value and works really well, delivering crisp, even toast every time.
