8 best toasters for the perfect slice, tried and tested

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so, start yours with one of these top toasters

Rachael Penn
Tuesday 13 August 2024 11:05 BST
How do you like your bread in the morning? We’ll take ours toasted
How do you like your bread in the morning? We’ll take ours toasted (The Independent/iStock)
Our Top Picks

There is nothing better than warm, buttery toast, whether it’s for breakfast or a snack throughout the day. If you’re going to have the perfect slice though, you’ll need a decent toaster to make it happen.

A toaster is a staple of any kitchen, and there’s a whole host of different styles on the market, each boasting features that can change your toast game. From basic two-slice toasters to high-end appliances with more buttons and dials than a spaceship, choosing the right one for you could be a trickier task than it appears at first.

But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best toasters on the market, testing them thoroughly to assess how well they perform, how easy they are to use and their whether they offer good value.

As well as looking for toasters that just toast, we’ve also included options that come with a range of functions, such as defrost and reheat.

With models to suit all cooking styles and budgets, keep scrolling for our full guide to the best toasters – we think it’s the best thing since sliced bread.

How we tested

Our tester went several rounds (of toast) with a range of models, to see which toasters came out on top
Our tester went several rounds (of toast) with a range of models, to see which toasters came out on top (The Independent/Rachael Penn)

We put all the toasters featured in this guide through their paces. We looked at how evenly the bread toasted, how long it took to cook and how big a slice the toasters could handle. 

Aesthetics was something else we considered, since most people have their toaster on display at all times. Of course, being carb lovers, we also tried the toaster out with other break-like goodies, including crumpets and bagels. Here are the toasters that performed the best.

The best toasters for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Ninja foodi three-in-one toaster grill and panini press: £129, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Status two-slice toaster: £16.95, Bigonelectricals.co.uk
  • Best four-slice toaster – Delonghi micalite CTOM4003 four-slice toaster: £114.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best two-slice toaster – Swan Nordic two-slice toaster: £28, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for families – Salter Toronto four-slice toaster: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ninja foodi three-in-one toaster grill and panini press

Ninja best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Number of slices: Two
  • Why we love it
    • Multi-functional
    • Easy to store
    • Works quickly
    • Seven settings
  • Take note
    • The tray sometimes pops out easily
    • Larger than the average toaster
  £129 from Amazon.co.uk
Status two-slice toaster

Status best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Number of slices: Two
  • Why we love it
    • Small
    • Compact
    • Variable browning function
  • Take note
    • Smells when in operation
    • Feels flimsy
  £16 from Bigonelectricals.co.uk
Delonghi micalite CTOM4003 four-slice toaster

Delonghi best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Four-slice toaster
  • Number of slices: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Defrost function
    • High-lift eject
    • Extra-wide slots
  • Take note
    • Gets hot to the touch during use
  £114 from Currys.co.uk
Swan Nordic two-slice toaster

Swan best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Two-slice toaster
  • Number of slices: Two
  • Why we love it
    • Gorgeous design
    • Simple to use
    • Easy to clean
  • Take note
    • Not many functions
  £28 from Amazon.co.uk
Laura Ashley four-slice toaster

Laura Ashley best toasters review indybest
  • Best: For design
  • Number of slices: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use dials
    • Auto-centring feature
  • Take note
    • It’s light, so could get dented easily
  £89 from Thelightcompany.co.uk
Salter Toronto four-slice toaster

Salter best toasters review indybest
  • Best: For families
  • Number of slices: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Able to handle larger slices of bread
    • Stylish
    • Easy to operate
  • Take note
    • Controls don’t feel as high-end as the rest of the toaster
  £49 from Amazon.co.uk
Tower renaissance four-slice toaster

Tower best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Retro toaster
  • Number of slices: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use, with intuitive controls
    • Self-centring function
    • High-lift lever for safe removal of smaller items
  • Take note
    • Outer housing can get hot when in use
  £47 from Amazon.co.uk
ProCook stainless steel toaster

ProCook best toasters review indybest
  • Best: Heavy-duty toaster
  • Number of slices: Four
  • Why we love it
    • Large buttons
    • Variable browning control
  • Take note
    • Fingerprint marks show easily
  £99 from Procook.co.uk
The verdict: Toasters

We love the Ninja three-in-one foodi, which can be used as a grill or panini press as well as delivering your morning round of toast. It’s really easy to use and, given all the functions, we think it offers good value for money.

We’re also super impressed by the ProCook four-slice toaster, which boasts an impressive design and its four slots are perfect for ensuring everyone is fed at once. If you’re on a tighter budget, the Swan Nordic design is fantastic value and works really well, delivering crisp, even toast every time.

For more must-have kitchen appliances, check out our round-up of the best blenders for smoothies and more

