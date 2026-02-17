The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The 5 best supermarket olive oils, tried and tested by a food editor
From an own-brand offering from Asda to a familiar kitchen staple, these are the bottles to buy
As olive oil prices continue to climb (with a standard bottle of the so-called ‘liquid gold’ more than doubling in cost in recent years ) it begs the question: which ones are actually worth buying? To help narrow it down, I’ve scoured supermarket shelves to bring you my pick of the best olive oils on offer.
But first, what are we actually paying for? At the top of the olive oil hierarchy sits extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). In simple terms, it’s pure olive juice, produced using a cold-press method that keeps temperatures below 27C. To protect its freshness, flavour and nutritional value, the olives must be pressed within 72 hours of harvest.
To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Similar to wine, this reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.
Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods such as avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
To find the best bottles, I’ve glugged, sipped and dipped my way through supermarket own-brand olive oils, from Asda to Aldi. I’ve also included a handful of non-supermarket brands that are widely stocked and easy to add to your weekly shop.
The best supermarket olive oils for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7.70, Asda.com
- Best budget buy – Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil: £5.49, Aldi.co.uk
- Best for everyday use – Filippo Berio organic extra virgin olive oil: £17.50, Ocado.com
How I tested
I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets, then whittled down the options to the best. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting – pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top, taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth, too. You can find my full testing criteria below.
1Asda Extra Special Greek koroneiki extra virgin olive oil
- Best supermarket olive oil overall
- Size 500ml
- Type Extra virgin olive oil
- Country of origin Greece
- Why we love it
- Great creaminess and peppery finish
Made using Greek koroneiki olives (the olive variety most used in Greece for olive oil), this oil is fruity and slightly creamy with bitter and nutty notes. It's rich, balanced and has just a hint of a rocket-like peppery finish. I was very impressed with the depth and intensity of flavour.
Obviously, it's great for finishing off a classic Greek salad thanks to its excellent flavour and slightly bitter taste that works well with green salads. The bottle's unusual design, with a blue marbled label, also really makes it stand out among the usual varying tones of green or other olive oils.
2Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil
- Best budget supermarket olive oil
- Size 500ml
- Type Extra virgin olive oil
- Country of origin Italy
- Why we love it
- Taste is specific to its region
- Take note
- Only available in-store
Using olives grown in the Puglian region of Italy, this olive oil has PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status. As is usually the case with Aldi's Specially Selected range, this oil offers good quality for a very affordable price.
Its flavour is big and bold, which means it can stand up to other foods with strong flavours. It has fruity and herbaceous aromas with slightly bitter and floral flavours, and a long peppery aftertaste. I found this to be best when drizzled over cold meats.
3Belazu early harvest extra virgin olive oil
- Best for bold flavour
- Size 500ml
- Type Extra virgin olive oil
- Country of origin Spain
- Why we love it
- Excellent flavour
- Take note
- One of the more expensive options
While not a supermarket own brand, Belazu is sold in many of the main supermarkets and is an excellent and reliable name. Made from early-harvested arbequina olives, which are picked at the start of October before the olives are fully ripe, it harnesses the olive's best and most intense flavours.
It's also the only brand to explain, on the bottle (usually seen more on higher-end oils), the process of making extra virgin olive oil, which is cold extraction where olives are processed below 27C to preserve the flavours, aromas and nutritional value. It has a very tomato-like aroma, is slightly bitter, and has a little floral sweetness to it, making it great for salads. This is another one to savour.
4Filippo Berio organic extra virgin olive oil
- Best for everyday use
- Size 1l
- Type Extra virgin olive oil
- Country of origin Italy, Spain and Tunisia
- Why we love it
- Organic
- Glass bottle
Perhaps the most recognisable olive oil brand on the shelves, Filippo Berio was once the premium brand in the world of olive oil until others caught up. It's been producing olive oil since 1867 and knows what it's doing.
This version is made with a blend of organic olives from Italy, Spain and Tunisia. It's grassy and herbaceous, with a slight bitterness and nutty notes coming through. And I appreciate that it comes in a glass bottle, too.
5Waitrose Duchy Organic Spanish extra virgin olive oil
- Best mild olive oil
- Size 500ml
- Type Extra virgin olive oil
- Country of origin Spain
- Why we love it
- Good for people who prefer mellow oils
- Take note
- May be too subtle for some
From the Duchy Organic range in Waitrose, which supports the charitable fund of the same name that raises around £3m a year, is this organic Spanish oil.
It's very smooth and quite light in flavour. It's also very fresh, with a slight tomato aroma and floral notes. It has a tiny warming hint of pepperiness at the end that's very mellow, and is a great one for dipping bread into too. It's also a good option for people who prefer a more mellow-flavoured oil, although it may be too subtle for some people.
Your questions about supermarket olive oils answered
What is the best supermarket olive oil?
After testing 15 different supermarket olive oils, I was impressed with Asda Extra Special Greek koroneiki extra virgin olive oil for its excellent, well-rounded flavour bursting with fruity notes, as well as having a slightly creamy taste and nutty notes. It has a real depth of flavour and is very affordable compared to other high-end extra virgin olive oils with so much flavour. For an extra virgin olive oil to savour, buy the Waitrose Valli Trapanesi extra virgin olive oil or the Belazu early harvest extra virgin olive oil.
Should I cook with extra virgin olive oil?
There's debate about this as extra virgin olive oil has a low smoking point. This doesn't mean you can't cook with extra virgin olive oil, of course. People have cooked with it in the Mediterranean and Japan, both of which have the most centenarians in the world, so it must be doing some good.
It's best to use sunflower oil for deep frying. EVOO’s low smoke point means that the fats in the oil start to break down at high temperatures and can cause the oil to burn.
Some people prefer not to use it as an everyday cooking oil because of the high price point. But of course, it's totally up to you.
How I tested supermarket olive oils
I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets over the course of a few weeks. I tested each olive oil for the same criteria, which included:
- Aroma: I evaluated the intensity and complexity of each oil’s scent, noting freshness, fruitiness, and any grassy or peppery notes.
- Flavour profile: I assessed balance, bitterness, pepperiness, and overall depth of flavour, as well as whether the oil tasted fresh or flat.
- Texture: I noted the mouthfeel of each oil, including whether it felt smooth, rich, or overly greasy.
- Bread test: I dipped bread into each oil to see how it performed as a finishing oil and whether the flavour held up when paired with food.
- Versatility: I considered how suitable each oil would be for different uses, from drizzling over salads to cooking.
- Quality markers: I checked for indicators such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status and overall production quality.
- Value for money: I weighed the price against flavour, quality, and versatility to judge whether it offered good value.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Emma Henderson is a foodie. She was also the editor of IndyEats, The Independent’s monthly digital food magazine, and was twice shortlisted for “best food magazine” at the Guild of Food Writers Awards. She’s sampled everything from Michelin-recommended menus to the best supermarket sourdough, so she knows what is worth the splurge. Emma has previously written an extensive review of the best olive oils, spotlighting premium producers and well-known brands. For this guide, she’s drizzled, dipped and tasted her way through supermarket shelves with each bottle sniffed, sipped and savoured – all in the name of journalism.
