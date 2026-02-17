The 5 best supermarket olive oils, tried and tested by a food editor

As olive oil prices continue to climb (with a standard bottle of the so-called ‘liquid gold’ more than doubling in cost in recent years ) it begs the question: which ones are actually worth buying? To help narrow it down, I’ve scoured supermarket shelves to bring you my pick of the best olive oils on offer.

But first, what are we actually paying for? At the top of the olive oil hierarchy sits extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). In simple terms, it’s pure olive juice, produced using a cold-press method that keeps temperatures below 27C. To protect its freshness, flavour and nutritional value, the olives must be pressed within 72 hours of harvest.

To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Similar to wine, this reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.

Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods such as avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

To find the best bottles, I’ve glugged, sipped and dipped my way through supermarket own-brand olive oils, from Asda to Aldi. I’ve also included a handful of non-supermarket brands that are widely stocked and easy to add to your weekly shop.

The best supermarket olive oils for 2026 are:

Best overall – Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7.70, Asda.com

– Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7.70, Asda.com Best budget buy – Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil: £5.49, Aldi.co.uk

– Aldi Specially Selected P.D.O Castel Del Monte extra virgin olive oil: £5.49, Aldi.co.uk Best for everyday use – Filippo Berio organic extra virgin olive oil: £17.50, Ocado.com

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets, then whittled down the options to the best. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting – pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top, taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth, too. You can find my full testing criteria below.

