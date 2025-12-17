I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sourdough is definitely the bread du jour. Whether you’re queuing outside bakeries to get a loaf before they sell out, or choosing smashed avocado on sourdough toast at cafes without fail, everyone wants a slice, so of course supermarkets have got in on the action by making their own loaves, and I’ve taste-tested supermarket own-brand and some higher-end options on supermarket shelves to find the ones worth adding to your weekly shop.

Thought to date back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, sourdough isn't new, but what defines it is hard to agree on. “‘Sourdough’ isn't a legally protected term, so technically any bread can currently be called sourdough,” explains Swie Joo, head baker at The Palmerston restaurant in Edinburgh, which bakes all of its excellent own sourdough onsite in its downstairs bakery.

Generally, to be considered a sourdough, the bread must be made with a live sourdough starter (a culture made from natural yeast, not shop-bought, and bacteria) and go through a slow fermentation process. Joo advises checking the ingredients list of a sourdough loaf before you buy, because if it has ‘yeast’ listed, it’s not a genuine sourdough, as yeast should not be added.

Sourdough is a leavened bread, meaning the dough naturally rises as a result of the natural yeast, creating the distinct air pockets. A well-made sourdough has a good spongy ‘crumb’ (the bread's internal structure) with evenly sized and distributed air pockets. If fermentation or the bake goes wrong, it can lead to ‘tunnelling’, where the holes are too large and frequent.

In a bid to see if supermarkets could really impress with their sourdough loaves, I taste-tasted my way through more than 20 loaves. Here’s how I got on.

The best supermarket sourdough bread for 2025 is:

Best overall – Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com

– Wildfarmed white sourdough bread: £4, Waitrose.com Best budget option – Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's taste the difference white sourdough half bloomer: £2, Sainsburys.co.uk Best for flavour – Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose no 1 white sourdough bread: £2.25, Waitrose.com Best gluten-free – Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com

– Good Grain Bakery gluten-free seeded sourdough: £6.20, Ocado.com Best for toast – Co-op irresistible slow crafted white sourdough bloomer: £2.50, Coop.co.uk

How I tested

I taste-tested more than 20 sourdough loaves and whittled them down to my favourites ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

First and foremost, I kept the advice from head baker Swie Joo in mind, analysing the ingredient list of each loaf. I then tasted more than 20 loaves, including pre-sliced and non-sliced loaves from all the major supermarkets’ own range. I also tested some well-known branded and higher-end options that are available in supermarkets. Where available, I chose a white loaf, so each sample was as similar as it could be. I ate it plain, in sandwiches and as toast with butter. When taste-testing, I considered the crumb (I wanted the bread to be spongy, fairly open with evenly sized and well-distributed air pockets), crust, taste and shelf life. But you can read my full testing methodology at the end of the review.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emma Henderson is a self-confessed foodie. She was also the editor of IndyEats, The Independent’s monthly digital food magazine, and was twice shortlisted for “best food magazine” at the Guild of Food Writers Awards. She’s sampled everything from Michelin-recommended menus to the best olive oils, so she knows exactly what is worth savouring. When it comes to sourdough, she’s tasted the good, the bad and the questionably stodgy all in the name of journalism. Every loaf in this review has been rigorously tested, from sniffed and sliced to slathered in butter.