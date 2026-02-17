The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m a Jellycat enthusiast and these are the 10 worth buying
From dragons to bunnies, I tested the Jellycat range to find the softest and most lovable plush toys
I’ve been buying Jellycats for years now – both as gifts for my child and myself (no judgement, please) – and I honestly can’t walk past a toy shop without popping my head in to see what’s new. There’s just something about those ridiculously soft, floppy little faces that’s impossible to resist. And it turns out I’m far from alone. Jellycats have become a full-blown obsession, loved not just by toddlers but by teens, adults and collectors who proudly display them on shelves rather than the end of their beds.
Sure, kids adore them for their cuddly feel and playful designs, but grown-ups are just as invested – especially when it comes to limited editions, seasonal launches and those heartbreakingly cute designs that never hang around for long. Blink and you’ll miss them.
Part of the fun (and the problem) is how much choice there is. From ever-popular bashful bunnies to food-shaped characters, sea creatures and woodland animals, there really is a Jellycat for every personality and occasion. Add in special releases for holidays, seasons and events, and it’s very easy to fall down a Jellycat rabbit hole.
With so many to choose from, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. But after a lot of browsing, buying and living with them, I’ve learned which ones become forever favourites – and which are especially worth snapping up for milestone moments you’ll want to remember. Keep reading to find my top picks.
The best Jellycats for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Jellycat Bartholomew bear daffodil: £50, Jellycat.com
- Best budget buy – Jellycat bashful unicorn: £18, Jellycat.com
- Best fun Jellycat – Jellycat slither snake: £50, Jellycat.com
- Best unique Jellycat – Jellycat dragon soft toy: £60, Jellycat.com
- Best bag charm – Jellycat Amuseables Siofra shamrock bag charm: £28, Johnlewis.com
How I tested
To find the very best Jellycats, I looked for the things that really make one stand out: how soft and huggable it feels, how well it’s made, and whether it has that instant charm that makes you reach for it again and again. I also thought about longevity – would it still be loved after months (or years) of cuddles? To make sure my picks appealed beyond just one age group, I enlisted some expert help. My 3.5-year-old put each Jellycat through very serious cuddle testing, while my 17-year-old niece weighed in on which ones felt cool, collectable and display-worthy. Between us, we got a pretty well-rounded verdict. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.
1Jellycat Bartholomew bear daffodil
- Best overall Jellycat
- Sizes One size - 26cm x 15cm x 15cm
- Why we love it
- Timeless design
- Super soft and cuddly
- Removable outfit
- Take note
- Not the cheapest option
- If you want something bold or quirky, this might feel too understated
I’ve always loved classic Jellycats, and Bartholomew bear is the quintessential example of why the brand has such a devoted following – a beautifully textured toffee-coloured bear that’s instantly recognisable and endlessly huggable. There are many versions of Bartholomew available, from the original to ones in personalised jumpers, a soft blanket, a cute bag charm and even a baby rattle. But for me, this daffodil version truly steals the show as our best Jellycat.
What makes this one special is its beautifully soft fur and that satisfying plush weight that makes it such a joy to hold – it’s the kind of toy you just want to curl up with on a sofa. The cheerful daffodil outfit is fully removable, which means you can dress Bartholomew for springtime display or let him “go au naturel” for everyday cuddles. That versatility also makes it great for gifting – you’re giving both a classic Jellycat bear and a seasonal touch that feels thoughtful and fun to personalise.
Whether it’s a birthday present, Easter surprise, or just a treat for yourself, Bartholomew in his sunny outfit always brings a smile.
2Jellycat bashful unicorn
- Best budget Jellycat
- Sizes Small, medium, really big and giant
- Why we love it
- Available in multiple sizes
- Great for gifting
- Take note
- Won’t be everyone’s style, especially if you prefer more neutral or less “girly” toys
The bashful unicorn is everything you want from a Jellycat, with a dash of fairytale charm. With its snowy white fur, contrasting pale pink mane and tail, and a sparkling, iridescent horn, it looks like it stepped straight out of a storybook.
What I love most about this plush is how velvety and snuggly it feels. From the first touch, the plush pile invites cuddles and makes bedtime, storytime, or just lounging on the sofa feel instantly cosier. The unicorn’s gentle, smiley expression adds to its charm and gives it a friendly personality that both kids and adults can adore.
Another plus? It’s available in multiple sizes – from small and medium to really big and even giant – so you can choose something petite and budget-friendly or a large, huggable companion that fills a room with magic.
This makes it such a versatile gift: perfect as a sweet first plush for little ones, a birthday present for unicorn lovers, or a whimsical treat for anyone who appreciates soft toys with personality.
3Jellycat dragon soft toy
- Best unique Jellycat
- Sizes One – 12cm x 14cm x 50cm
- Why we love it
- Lay flat which makes them great for draping over pillows or beds
- Range of styles and colours
- Highly collectable
- Take note
- Often out of stock
- Only come in one size, which may not suit all needs
One of the most coveted lines in the Jellycat world has to be the dragons, and it’s easy to see why – they’re whimsical, beautifully made and irresistibly soft. There are lots of different colours and personalities to choose from, which is part of the appeal. The one I tested on my search for the best Jellycats was the gorgeous heart dragon in pink and red – sadly currently out of stock – but if you’re quick, the stunning blue-toned lazulia dragon is available right now.
What I adore about the Jellycat dragons is how they lay flat, almost like a wonderfully soft dragon-shaped cushion. Their plush texture feels so lovely in your hands, with a mix of plump stuffing and smooth, snuggly fur.
These dragons are so popular that they’re often out of stock, so you really need to act fast when you spot one available. That rarity makes them feel even more special. They make fantastic gifts – especially for birthdays – and because there are so many different dragon versions to collect, it’s incredibly fun to keep building your own little dragon herd over time.
Whether it’s for a plush collector, a fantasy fan, or just someone who appreciates a soft, cheerful companion, the Jellycat dragons are absolutely worth snapping up while you can.
4Jellycat Leola bear
- Best cuddly Jellycat
- Sizes Medium or large
- Why we love it
- Soft and cuddly
- Available in two sizes
- Fun alternative to the classic Bartholemew bear
- Take note
- Pastel pink may not suit everyone
If you love classic Jellycat bears like Bartholomew, you’ll adore Leola, as she offers something a bit different that makes her worth considering. Leola has all the softness and squish you expect from Jellycat – plush, gentle fur and a cuddliness that makes her feel instantly comforting – but in a beautiful pastel pink tone that gives her her own personality and charm.
Leola is Bartholomew’s artsy cousin, with a creative, imaginative flair that makes her feel like a little character as well as a plush bear. Compared to Bartholomew, she’s ideal for someone who wants a cuddly companion with extra charm and personality – a gift that’s soft, playful, and a little bit different with her pastel tones.
With her two sizes and unique, artsy vibe, Leola is a versatile option for collectors, gift-givers, or anyone looking for a Jellycat that stands out just a touch from the classic teddy bear crowd.
5Jellycat slither snake
- Best fun Jellycat
- Sizes One – 27cm x 6cm x 50cm
- Why we love it
- Flexible and twistable
- Interactive and fun
- Substantial size
- Take note
- Might be too long or heavy for some smaller spaces
- Not as classic or universally “cute” as other Jellycats
The Jellycat slither snake is such a fun, playful plush – one of those toys that instantly makes you smile. Unlike your typical teddy or unicorn, this one twists and turns, so you can drape it anywhere you like: over a bed frame, along a banister, or even curled up on a sofa. It also wraps around you perfectly, which makes cuddling it feel interactive and fun.
It’s a great gift for snake lovers, or anyone who enjoys toys that spark creativity and imaginative play. Kids will love pretending it’s slithering through adventures, and adults will appreciate how quirky and unique it is. It comes in one size, which is bigger and heavier than I expected – but that’s exactly what makes it so impactful. It feels substantial in your arms, but still soft and squishy, and its length means you can really have fun with it in different positions.
If you’re looking for a Jellycat that’s playful, interactive, and a little bit dramatic, the slither snake is a standout – albeit unconventional – choice.
6Jellycat Amuseables Siofra shamrock bag charm
- Best bag charm Jellycat
- Sizes One – 16cm x 12cm x 4cm
- Why we love it
- Versatile clip-on design
- Great gift or small treat
- Take note
- Not suitable for cuddling like larger Jellycats
If you want to add a bit of playful personality to everyday life, the Jellycat Amuseables Siofra shamrock bag charm is such a fun little pick. Part of Jellycat’s Amuseables range – a line of quirky, characterful plush miniatures – this shamrock brings colour and charm to your daily routine.
What I love about this piece is how versatile it is. You can clip it onto a handbag, backpack, keys, or even a zip on a jacket – and it instantly brightens up whatever it’s on. The little shamrock design is cheerful and soft, and the plush texture makes it a delight to touch.
It’s actually practical too: when attached to a bag zip, it acts as a cute little handle that makes opening and closing easier, especially if you’re juggling things on the go. It’s one of those accessories that feels small but thoughtful. So, whether for a friend or your own collection, this charming little shamrock adds a touch of personality that always brings a smile when you spot it.
7Jellycat Munro Scottie dog
- Best dog Jellycat
- Sizes Medium and big
- Why we love it
- Adorable design
- Perfect for display or cuddles
- Collectable
- Take note
- The light fur could get grubby
Jellycat is famed for its adorable range of plush dogs, and the Munro Scottie dog is one of my absolute favourites. With its classic white colouring, perky ears and jaunty little stance, it perfectly captures that charming, spirited attitude we all love in real life Scotties.
What makes Munro so irresistible is the super soft, tufty plush fur, which gives it heaps of character without losing that cuddly Jellycat feel. It’s just the right size to hold in your arms or perch on a shelf, and its plush body has that delightful, squeezable quality that makes you want to give him an affectionate pat every time you walk past.
This Scottie isn’t just cute for plush lovers – it’s an ideal gift for dog lovers, especially anyone with a real life Scottish Terrier at home. Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a fellow dog enthusiast or a soft companion that feels personal and special, this Scottie Jellycat delivers both charm and comfort in spades.
8Jellycat Amuseables carrot cake soft toy
- Best Amuseables Jellycat
- Sizes One size – 15cm x 15cm x 14cm
- Why we love it
- Fun, playful design
- Squeezable body makes it nice to hold
- Take note
- Food theme might not suit everyone
- Better as a collectible or display item than a main cuddly toy
One of the quirkiest, most lovable picks in the Jellycat lineup has to be the carrot cake soft toy. Part of the brand’s Amuseables range, this collection takes food and everyday objects and turns them into adorable, cuddly companions – from macarons and croissants to burgers and eggs – but this carrot cake is my favourite of the bunch.
At about 15 cm tall, this plush looks just like a slice of carrot cake you wish you could eat, complete with jaunty cream-cheese icing, embroidered carrot details, and the cutest little stitched birthday candle on top. The soft, velvety fabric feels lovely to the touch, and the squishy filling gives it just the right amount of plumpness for hugging or perching on a shelf.
What I love most about it is how playful and characterful it feels: it’s perfect for anyone who wants to add a bit of fun to their existing collection or for cake lovers who appreciate something a little different. And because of that cheerful candle, it’s a really sweet option for a first-birthday gift – it brings all the joy of a celebration without any of the crumbs.
9Jellycat blossom beige bunny
- Best small Jellycat
- Sizes Small, medium and huge
- Why we love it
- Ultra-soft and cuddly
- Multiple sizes available
- Great gift option
- Take note
- Floral detailing won’t suit everyone, but there are other bunny variations available
Another standout in our pick of the best Jellycats has to be the blossom beige bunny – one of several delightful bunnies in the range. Jellycat offers bunnies in all sorts of styles, from ones wearing personalised jumpers to pastel pink or purple fur, and even a ski-outfit version for those who like to hit the slopes. But for me, blossom beige steals the spotlight.
This bunny is irresistibly soft, with that classic Jellycat plush feel that you just want to keep snuggling. Its floral-patterned ears and gentle beige colour give it a sweet, spring-like charm that’s just lovely to look at. It comes in three sizes, so you can pick the perfect fit – whether that’s a petite friend for a child’s small hands, a mid-size cuddle buddy, or a larger bunny to perch at the end of your bed. I tried the small and found it perfect for little fingers to grasp or as a small treat to yourself that still feels special.
The kind of plush that fits in with a nursery, brightens a shelf, or keeps you company, it’s versatile enough for all ages.
10Jellycat Bartholomew bear backpack
- Best backpack Jellycat
- Sizes One size – 31cm x 17cm x 14cm
- Why we love it
- Practical and adorable
- Adjustable straps
- Smooth zip closure
- Take note
- Limited capacity
If you love Bartholomew bear, you already know he’s one of Jellycat’s most iconic characters. This backpack version takes that cuddly classic and gives it a fun, practical twist. Unlike the other plush toys in this roundup, this one isn’t just something to sit on a shelf or squeeze on the sofa – it’s a usable bag that brings Jellycat charm into everyday life.
At £55, it’s still a premium piece, but the payoff is that you get both an adorable design and real-world function. The backpack mirrors Bartholomew’s soft, squishy fur and gentle bear features, complete with his friendly face, but with adjustable shoulder straps and a smooth-running zip that doesn’t snag the plush, it’s genuinely easy to wear and use.
We think this style is especially great for children – it doesn’t hold a huge amount, so it’s perfect for little explorers who want to carry a snack or a small toy without being weighed down. That said, I did test the capacity myself and I was still able to fit all my essentials inside – phone, card holder, keys and lip balm – which surprised me.
This is a great choice for anyone looking for a playful kids’ travel companion, a cute way to add personality to school or day outings, or just a Jellycat that does more than sit on a shelf.
What is the best Jellycat?
If you’re wondering what the best Jellycat really is, my top overall pick has to be Bartholomew Bear in the daffodil outfit. It perfectly captures what makes the brand so beloved: timeless design, beautifully soft fur and that just-right plush weight that makes him endlessly huggable. The removable outfit adds versatility and gifting appeal, making him feel that little bit extra special.
If you can get your hands on one, I’d also recommend investing in a Jellycat dragon – they’re hugely popular for a reason, with their lay-flat design and collectible charm (just be quick, as they sell out fast).
On a smaller budget? The bashful unicorn is a brilliant buy that stands the test of time. And for something truly quirky, the slither snake is easily the most fun, playful Jellycat option on this list.
How I tested Jellycats
To find the Jellycats that really stand out, I focused on a few key qualities with a bit of help from my 3.5-year-old child and 17-year-old niece to cover all age groups:
- Softness and cuddliness: I gave each one plenty of hugs to see how plush and snuggly they felt. My little one’s enthusiastic squeezes were the ultimate test.
- Durability and build quality: I checked seams, stitching, and how the toys held up to being squeezed, tossed, and loved over time.
- Character and charm: We looked for that instant “aww” factor. My niece rated the designs for style and display appeal, while my child judged pure cuteness.
- Size and practicality: I considered whether they were easy to carry, store, or cuddle for different ages. Hands-on testing by both of my helpers made this clear.
- Collectability and uniqueness: We noted seasonal or limited-edition features, spotting which ones would be coveted by collectors as well as kids.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest, is committed to delivering unbiased reviews and expert advice. As IndyBest’s assistant editor, Sarah Jones has years of experience rigorously testing a wide range of products to determine the very top buys from the best kids’ gifts to best kids’ beds. When it comes to Jellycats, she applied the same strict criteria used across all IndyBest reviews – assessing quality, softness, durability and overall charm. Only the designs that truly impressed through hands-on testing earned a place in her roundup of the very best Jellycats.
