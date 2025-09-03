Jellycat’s steepy tea bag is only available at these select retailers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jellycats are loved by adults and kids alike. Despite its recent fame on TikTok, the trending British brand has just celebrated its 25th anniversary. From whimsical creatures and seasonal lines for Halloween or Christmas, to more classic bears and bunnies, unboxing videos of the toys regularly go viral as fans build their collections. They’re so popular that this summer even saw a wave of Jellycat shoplifting.

Among its most popular designs are the amuseables – a range of toys shaped like food. From bakery goods to sushi, avocados, croissants and chilis, the toys have amassed millions of views on TikTok.

The latest character to join the roster is the steepy tea bag. However, there’s a catch. This cute toy is available exclusively at independent shops across the UK, not high street retailers.

This comes as welcome news to boutique business owners after Jellycat stopped supplying more than 100 small shops earlier this year.

As part of a “brand elevation strategy”, the company pivoted to displays in luxury stores like Selfridges and collaborations with the likes of Harrods. The launch of the steepy tea bag appears to be an olive branch to both shop owners and customers dismayed by this move.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to find the new steepy tea bag.

Where to shop the Jellycat steepy tea bag

The new Jellycat amuseable steepy tea bag is available exclusively, in-person, at independent small businesses across the UK. You can check with your local Jellycat stockist to find your nearest location, but bear in mind that this interactive map also displays larger retailers like John Lewis, Selfridges, and Jojo Maman Bébé, which won’t have stock.

Discover the best family board games that they’ll actually want to play