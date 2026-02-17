I made pancakes using an air fryer – and it took me less than 8 minutes

For many of us, Pancake Day is less about eating pancakes and more about the sheer peril of flipping one without it ending up on the floor. Whether you’re wielding a non-stick pan or bravely tackling a cast iron skillet, the flip can feel like a test of nerve. But, if the idea of launching batter into the air fills you with dread, I have some very good news: your air fryer might just be the hero you didn’t know you needed.

By now, most of us know the air fryer for its energy efficiency and its ability to create crispy, delicious results with little to no oil. And we lean into the kitchen appliance more and more, we’re getting increasingly creative with how we use it – including an entire Sunday roast in an air fryer. The best air fryer cookbooks are a great place to start if you’re looking for inspiration. What you might not realise, however, is that your air fryer can also produce delicious pancakes — from thick, fluffy American-style stacks to delicate, buttery crepes.

So for Shrove Tuesday 2026, I decided to take the plunge and master pancakes in the air fryer, finally saying goodbye to cartoon-worthy crepes plastered to the ceiling.

If you’re after a Pancake Day that’s every bit as stress-free as it is delicious, keep reading for my step-by-step guide – along with some of our best air fryers, just in case you’re among the few who haven’t joined the craze yet.

How to make pancakes in your air fryer

As shown in the video, making pancakes in an air fryer couldn’t be simpler. But, if you need a little guidance, we’ve broken down the process into stages to help you create the perfect batch.

Make your mix – American and European crepe-style pancakes work in an air fryer – by following your recipe of choice.

Line your air fryer with baking parchment and grease it lightly with oil or butter. If you want perfectly round pancakes, a small cake tin can be used to keep the moisture in line. Otherwise, simply pour your batter onto the parchment for a more rustic look. If you’re feeling particularly confident, you can save yourself even more time by adding another layer of parchment paper on top followed by more batter, meaning you can whip up multiple pancakes at once.

Set your air fryer to 180C and your pancakes should be ready in six to eight minutes – no embarrassing flip fails needed.

Remove from your air fryer and choose your toppings. Whether you’re a classic lemon and sugar pancake eater, or if the thought of pancakes without chocolate is truly unthinkable, pile those toppings extras high and enjoy your fuss-free air-fried pancakes.

Best air fryers to buy

Judge 4l air fryer This Judge air fryer is a steal at less than £50. Our tester Rachael Penn said it’s easy to use and ideal for couples and small families, adding “this faff-free appliance is also easy to clean, thanks to the non-stick coating, while its compact size means it won’t overwhelm your countertop.” £44 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Ninja crispi air fryer Ninja air fryers never come cheap, so spotting a deal on one makes a good opportunity to purchase from the big hitter brand. In our review of the Ninja crispi air fryer tester Rachael Penn said: “It’s utterly versatile – you’re not locked into a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from. It’s honestly a game-changer being able to watch your food cook in the glass bowl.” £150 £99 from Ao.com Prices may vary

For more tips, tricks and recommendations, read our review of the best air fryers