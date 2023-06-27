Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our love for air fryers is showing no sign of waning, as these kitchen gadgets help us serve up daily dinners of crispy chicken, fried rice, vegetables and more, within just a matter of minutes. However, although we like to think of ourselves as confident home cooks, working out what to eat every night can start to feel a little like Groundhog Day.

Luckily, air fryer cookbooks are now available, thanks to the ever-growing interest in the health-focused home appliance, and we’ve rounded up our favourite finds below.

Just as you’d find with any cookbooks, there are options for almost every kind of diet, from vegan and keto to cakes and baking. So, whether you’re looking to find some new favourite recipes or need some inspiration for a particular diet, there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

The one thing we will note is that most air fryer cookbooks seem to be American, meaning ingredients are listed in pounds, cups and ounces rather than grams or kilograms. If you’re used to using the latter, an online measurement converter or a quick Google search can help.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade your air frying game, just keep reading below.

How we tested

We certainly know our way around an air fryer, having tested several for our best air fryer guide. Excited to try new recipes and find new favourites, we set our to try as many appliance-tailored cookbooks as we could find. Looking at variety of recipes, difficulty level, and how each book looked – a key factor when deciding on what to eat – the below are our favourite cookbooks for all kinds of diets.

The best air fryer cookbooks for 2023 are: