How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Air fryer’s are coming to our rescue yet again as we discover that you can make the perfect Pancake Day treat using these never-endingly versatile machines.

Pancake day is fun for everyone, young or old, but making sure you celebrate in time before long commutes or the pre-bath time rush is always a struggle. So if the idea of running around frantically, frying pan in hand, fills you with dread, look no further than your beloved air fryer.

By now we’re all aware of the cost, health and energy benefits of air fryers, and as we turn to the nifty kitchen appliances more and more, we think it’s probably time to start having a little fun with them too.

Because, let’s face it, these handy machines are capable of so much more than just chips and veg, you can cook up a culinary storm, and with minimal effort too. For example, pancakes anyone? Yes, that’s right, you can even use the clever gadgets to make stacks of these tasty treats, sweet or savoury. Read on for our step-by-step guide on how to make light and fluffy pancakes in your air fryer this Pancake Day.

How to make pancakes in your air fryer

As we’ve shown in the video above, making pancakes in an air fryer couldn’t be simpler. But, if you need a little guidance, we’ve broken down the process in stage to help you create the perfect batch.

First mix up your chosen batter, the usual culprits flour, egg and milk apply, but the great thing about this trick is that it works whether you’re going for American or more European crepe-style pancake.

Once your batter is made, line your air fryer with baking parchment and grease it slightly with some oil or butter. If you’re wanting perfectly round pancakes, a small cake tin can be used to keep the moisture in line. Otherwise simply poor your batter onto the parchment for a more rustic look. If you’re feeling particularly confident, you can save yourself even more time by adding another layer of parchment paper and batter on top, meaning you can whip up multiple pancakes at once.

We think an air fryer set to 180 degrees is just right and should get you your favourite breakfast in no more than six to eight minutes. It really couldn’t be simpler, no embarrassing flip fails or early morning heartbreaks when they inevitably hit the floor.

And of course the last step is the most important, toppings. Whether you’re a classic lemon and sugar pancake eater, or if the thought of pancakes without chocolate is truly unthinkable, pile those toppings extras high and enjoy your fuss free air fried pancakes.

Air fryer deals avaliable right now

If you happen to be one of the only peoiple in the country that don’t currently owning an air fryer dont panick, weve got you covered with some of the best deals avalaible right now.

Tower T17021 family-size air fryer with rapid air circulation: Was £69.99, now £46.66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power : 1,500W

: 1,500W Capacity : 4.3l

: 4.3l Dimensions : 29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm

: 29cm x 36.5cm x 32.5cm Weight: 4.55kg

This air fryer from trusted brand Tower is currently 33 per cent off at Amazon right now. Equipped with a family size draw it’s a great option for bigger households, just think of how many pancakes you’ll be able to whip up in this. It also cooks food up to 30 per cent faster than a regular oven, covering everything from roasting to grilling or even baking.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: Was £139.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Power : 1,400W

: 1,400W Capacity : 4.2l

: 4.2l Dimensions : 360mm x 270mm x 320mm

: 360mm x 270mm x 320mm Weight: 5.3kg

There really is nothing we love more than half-off price tags, especially when it's on a clever bit of tech like this. This air fryer from Tefal is packed with fun features, including the option to dehydrate food. It’s also a perfect pick for those longing for a Summer BBQ, as its die-cast aluminium slotted plate is ideal for giving your steaks and skewers barbecue-style grill marks.

Buy now

Cookwise dual air fryer with visual window, 9l XL capacity: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking off a whopping £80, this air fryer looks as good as it cooks. With the double drawers fit with windows you can cook multiple parts of your meal at once, and keep an eye on it at the same time. The extra large capacity makes it super versatile and a great option for families or those who like to whip up a Sunday feast with all the trimmings.

Buy now

