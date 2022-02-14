If you’re looking for something to celebrate, Pancake Day is just around the corner – this year it’ll be celebrated on 1 March. We know, it’s well and truly crêped up on us.

Luckily we’ve got some good news for fans of classic pancakes. Ahead of Shrove Tuesday and back by popular demand, Aldi has launched a crêpe maker (£17.99, Aldi.co.uk) so you can recreate that authentic French crêperie experience at home.

Setting you back just £17.99, the retailer’s kitchen appliance is far cheaper than similar ones on the market: notably, Lakeland’s own-brand appliance is £39.99.

Despite its pocket-friendly price, this nifty kitchen gadget has all the features you get with more high-end machines, including a wooden spatula and spreader, as well as adjustable temperature control.

As with all of Aldi’s Specialbuys – including its Le Cruset-inspired cookware, heated dressing gown and outdoor furniture range – you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on it. You batter believe it’ll level up your Pancake Day.

Ambiano crepe maker: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, Aldi’s crêpe maker is here to take the stress out of Pancake Day and future breakfasts and brunches.

The 30cm round electric pan has a non-stick surface and features an adjustable temperature gauge, so you can cook your pancakes to perfection. It looks as though it’ll be easy to use thanks to the additional accessories, including the nifty wooden spreader for distributing the batter evenly, and the spatula for flipping without an issue. And should it break, the machine is covered by a three-year guarantee.

This will undoubtedly be a great activity for kids and adults alike, and will make Shrove Tuesday that bit more exciting. The machine is currently available to pre-order and will be in stores from 20 February. Life’s batter with pancakes, so we’d recommend snapping it up now. All you need to do is decide on what fillings you’ll choose – for us, you can’t go wrong with lemon and sugar.

Buy now

