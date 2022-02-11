Aldi’s kamodo barbecue, patio heater and greenhouse are back in time for spring 2022

Despite the lingering chill in the air, the sunnier weather means spring is just around the corner – and with it, garden gatherings and alfresco dining.

Helping you get set for summer on a budget is supermarket Aldi, with its sell-out garden range returning to the Specialbuys aisle this weekend.

From a Kamodo barbecue that rivals the Big Green Egg models (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk), to a patio heater, corner sofa and mini greenhouse, the range boasts everything you need to kit your garden out for balmier days.

Purveyor of everything from heated dressing gowns to milk frothers and Le Creuset inspired casserole dishes, Aldi’s Specialbuys always sell out fast – so set your alarms for 8am on Sunday when the garden line launches.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on the supermarket’s outdoor must-haves, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s latest launch.

Aldi Kamado BBQ: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues – based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are essential for serious grill masters. But while most popular kamado barbecues – including the A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) – cost upwards of £1,000, it’s no surprise that Aldi’s budget version has been such a hit with shoppers in the past. And this year, now you can get your hands on one for just £400.

Designed for cooking, baking, roasting, grilling and searing anything from meats to vegetables and cheeses, take your barbecuing to the next level with the Kamado. Its thick ceramic walls retains heat for quick and easy outdoor meals while also helping with fuel efficiency as less charcoal and oxygen is needed to fuel the fire.

Available 8am on Sunday at Aldi.co.uk

Aldi patio heater: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

A must-have for the unpredictable British spring and summertime, warm up your evenings spent outside with Aldi’s patio heater. The supermarket claim it’s easy to assemble while its sleek, black design doesn’t scrimp on any style. Priced at under £50, it’s almost half the price of rivals on the market.

Available 8am on Sunday at Aldi.co.uk

Aldi corner sofa: £299.98, Aldi.co.uk

An instant hit last year when rattan was all the rage, Aldi has brought back its garden corner sofa for 2022 – and we predict a sell-out. With most outdoor furniture sets costing upwards of £500, Aldi’s offering is a steal and even comes with a matching seat, plush cushions and a cover worth £29.99. If you fancy the sofa set without the cover, it will also be available in stores from 31 March at £269.99.

Available 8am on Sunday at Aldi.co.uk

Also returning for 2022 is Aldi’s wooden greenhouse that’s perfect for budding gardeners or those wanting to stretch their green fingers. Its small size lends it to smaller outdoor spaces, balconies or patios while its three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids are handy features. It will also be available in a grey colourway.

Available 8am on Sunday at Aldi.co.uk

