While we wait for the days to get longer and the temperature to rise, many of us are using the colder climes to spend more time cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

And we’ve found just the thing to get you excited for stewing season, courtesy of our favourite budget-friendly supermarket, Aldi.

The retailer has brought back its bestselling cast-iron cookware range for all your slow-cooked dinner and soup needs, and, as before, it looks strikingly similar to Le Creuset’s kitchenware. Once again, the range comes in sleek colours, including black, grey, red and blue.

The collection features everything from its 20cm cast iron dish (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk)– six times cheaper than the Le Creuset equilvalent – and a 26cm heavy-duty casserole dish (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a griddle pan (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), a shallow casserole dish (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) and two very cute mini dishes (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk). You can get an entire cookware set (minus the little pots) for just £54.99, which is a fraction of the price of just one of Le Creuset’s bestselling casserole dishes (£215, Johnlewis.com).

If you want to get your hands on this chic and affordable cast-iron cookware, read on to find out how you can buy it.

Aldi mini white round cast iron pots: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Cookware doesn’t get much cuter than these mini cast iron pots from Aldi, just as fit for use as they are to display. The versatile dishes can be used on every kind of hob, bar induction, and are oven safe up to 250C. And the red colourway (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) is perfect for cooking a romantic meal for Valentine’s Day.

Including a round casserole dish with a lid, a shallow casserole dish with a lid, and a skillet, this set is every cook’s dream – especially if you’ve been pining after the Le Creuset set (£545, Lecreuset.co.uk) that’s nearly £500 dearer. Aldi’s matching set comes in a timeless red finish that’s taken inspiration from the French cookware brand’s famous, shiny, ombre shades. It’s also suitable for all hobs, including induction, and with an interior and exterior enamel coating, it’s made to last. It’s also available in grey (£54.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi blue cast iron casserole dish, 20cm: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

More than £100 cheaper than Le Creuset’s cast-iron casserole dish (£152.11, Amazon.co.uk), it’s not hard to see why this product consistently sells out, noted our writer when she compared Aldi’s casserole pot with Le Creuset’s. “When it comes to comparisons, there really is little hiding the fact that this is an almost identical dupe,” she noted.

Made from cast iron, it is heavy duty, and while we’re unsure it’ll last a lifetime, our writer noted that “with careful use and care, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t last decades”. For just £19.99, this is a no-brainer for keen home cooks. If blue isn’t the colour for you, you’ll be glad to know it’s also available in black (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) and grey (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk). And if you’re after a larger dish, Aldi also has a 26cm size option, too (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi cast iron griddle pan: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

Perfect for grilling vegetables and cooking meats, this griddle pan can do it all. If you’d rather have a griddle tray (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), of course, Aldi has one of those too. Both are suitable on all hobs, including induction, and really are kitchen essentials.

