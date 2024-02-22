The secret to perfect air fryer chips

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all know that using an air fryer is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cook the nation’s favourite side-dish – chips.

But it’s not just the speed which is important when it comes to our chips; what about getting that gourmet look, feel and most importantly, flavour?

So, to stop the nation’s fries flailing flat, we’ve got some top tips and recipes to mark National Chip Week (20-26 February 2024).

There’s no denying that chips – whether chunky, crinkle cut or fries – work brilliantly in the air fryer. However, there’s no reason you can’t improve on a classic.

From indulgent loaded fries to healthy alternatives, there’s dozens of ways to dial up the flavour of your favourite side.

Top tips for perfect air fryer chips

Dry your potatoes

After cutting your potatoes, be sure to give them a quick pat with some dry kitchen roll or paper towels, to get them as dry as possible.

This helps to remove moisture, paving the way for extra crispy chips with that heavenly fluffy inside.

Beware of the overfill

There’s a reason people say “don’t cook when you’re hungry”. Overfilling your air fryer drawer can be tempting when you’re famished, but it can stop the air circulating properly. If you’re cooking a big portion, cooking your chips in batches is an easy way to avoid the over-crowding.

Get criss-crossing

If you are cooking a large batch for multiple friends and family. Try laying your chips down in a criss-cross or lattice shape, as this allows the hot air to circulate fully around the chips for a deliciously crispy exterior.

Continue to layer the chips on top of each other in this format to cook as many crispy chips as possible

Three top air fryer chips recipes

Loaded fries

Ingredients:

800g potatoes

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

240g red kidney beans, canned, drained

120g corn, canned

1 tsp thyme, fresh

1 tsp oregano, dried

1 tsp paprika powder, smoked

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 avocado

1 lime

½ tsp salt

50ml heavy cream

25ml milk

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

⅓ tsp black pepper, freshly ground

2 chilli peppers

Method:

Wash, peel and cut the potatoes into french fries, about 8-10mm thick. Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly, then pat them dry with a paper towel. Season with salt and olive oil.

Transfer the fries to the air fryer basket and slide the basket into the air fryer. Cook for 12 mins at 180C.

Slide the basket out and shake the fries.

Restart the air fryer for 21 mins at 180C. Shake two more times during baking.

In the meantime, prepare the topping. Chop the fresh thyme leaves. Drain and rinse the beans and corn. Add to a bowl and season with dried oregano, chopped thyme, smoked paprika, salt, lime juice and olive oil. Mix well and set aside.

For the avocado mash, peel the avocado, cut it lengthwise to remove the stone and mash. Season with freshly squeezed juice of one lime and salt. Mix well.

To make the cheddar sauce, add the cream, milk and grated cheddar to a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes smooth. Season with black pepper and stir.

Wash and thinly slice the chilli peppers.

Once the fries are baked, serve them topped with the veggie mix, avocado mash, cheddar sauce and fresh chilli peppers.

Classic chunky fries

Prep time: 10 mins | Passive time: 30 mins | Cooking time: 39 mins

Ingredients:

1.2kg potatoes, floury

1 tbsp olive oil

1 pinch salt

Method:

Peel and wash the potatoes. Cut the potatoes into 1.5cm thick fries.

Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes.

Drain them thoroughly and pat them dry with kitchen paper.

Put the fries in a large bowl, drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Transfer them to the air fryer basket.

Slide the basket into the air fryer. Cook for 23 mins at 160C.

Slide out the basket and shake the fries. Slide back into the air fryer and cook for 16 mins at 180C.

Shake twice during cooking as indicated.

Once done, remove the fries from the air fyer, sprinkle them with salt and serve.

Veggie fries

Serves: 5

Prep time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 16 mins

Ingredients:

1 parsnip

2 carrots

200g celeriac

1 egg, large size

2 pinches salt

100g breadcrumbs

1 tsp paprika powder

½ tsp garlic powder

Method:

Peel and wash the parsnip, carrot and celeriac and cut them into 1cm thick fries.

Cook them in salted boiling water for about 3 minutes. Rinse them under cold water and drain well.

Beat the egg and salt in a bowl. Combine the breadcrumbs, paprika powder and garlic powder in another bowl. Dip the fries in the beaten egg first, and then transfer them to the breadcrumbs and coat well.

Evenly arrange the veggie fries in the basket and slide it into the air fryer.

Cook for 16 mins at 180C.

Shake twice during cooking, as indicated.

Once done, serve the veggie fries immediately with a dip of your choice.

