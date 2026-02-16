Physiotherapist and YouTube star Lilly Sabri says this 10-minute deep core workout can ‘improve posture and reduce injury risk’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Say the phrase “core muscles” and most people’s minds shoot to an image of a six-pack. But these six-pack muscles – the rectus abdominis – make up just a small portion of the core musculature, and they should not be the sole focus of your exercise efforts.

Instead, it can be beneficial to work a wider range of mid-body muscles such as the posture-supporting transverse abdominis and spine-stabilising multifidus. These muscles have become known as the “deep core” on account of their geography – they are further from the skin’s surface.

To unpack this concept, I called on chartered physiotherapist and certified Pilates instructor Lilly Sabri, whose deep core workouts are particularly popular on her YouTube channel. Speaking to me as part of YouTube’s 20th anniversary celebrations, she also shared a sample 10-minute workout you can try to get a taste for this type of training – no equipment required.

How to do Lilly Sabri’s deep core workout

Sabri’s 10-minute workout above comprises a sequence of exercises. Each one is performed for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest, then you move on to the next one. Follow along with her video above in real time to benefit from her regular cues and pointers.

“It’s important to make sure you’re engaging your core throughout,” she says. To do this, rather than letting your ribcage flare as you inhale, try to keep it down towards your hips. You can also think about drawing your belly button “back towards your spine”, Sabri explains.

During the workout, she provides modification options for many exercises so they can suit people of varying fitness levels.

“As a physiotherapist and Pilates Instructor, we are taught the importance of observing and adapting exercises depending on each individual’s fitness level, movement patterns and injuries,” Sabri continues.

“Teaching online, it is much harder to achieve this, which is why I believe it is very important to provide clear verbal cues and demonstrations, in addition to modifications for common injury complaints and beginner levels.

“My goal is to help everyone master the basics of the movement and then progress it as they become stronger and more competent.”

What is the deep core?

As mentioned above, the deep core is a collection of deep-lying core muscles which have a variety of responsibilities within the body.

“The deep core comprises the innermost layer of muscles in your torso that provide stability and support for your spine and pelvis,” Sabri explains. “The muscles included are the transverse abdominis, multifidus, pelvic floor muscles, diaphragm and the deep fibres of the internal obliques and erector spinae. These muscles work together to maintain posture, support movement and protect your internal organs.”

What are the benefits of strengthening the deep core?

The muscles of the deep core perform many vital functions. Case in point: without the diaphragm, you would be unable to breathe. As a result, strengthening this area can have many desirable effects.

Firstly, Sabri says you can enjoy “improved posture and spinal stability”, alongside a “reduced risk of injury and enhanced functional movement”.

Pilates is a good way of mobilising the spine and strengthening the surrounding muscles that support it, allowing you to move as intended and appropriately distribute forces placed on the spine and pelvis among the best muscles for the job. This can help to prevent pain developing in these areas, improve freedom of movement and ultimately allow for a better quality of life.

Sabri adds that strengthening the deep core muscles can also “lead to better athletic performance, support pelvic and organ health and improve breathing efficiency as the diaphragm and deep core work together for efficient breathing”.

