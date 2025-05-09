Forget expensive machines, you can do these six reformer Pilates exercises with just a resistance band

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you weren’t yet aware, reformer Pilates is having a moment. Despite its reputation for being both complex and challenging as workouts go, it’s arguably the most popular exercise style and has left last year’s padel obsession firmly in the dust. However, though reformer Pilates offers an incredible full body workout that builds strength and endurance, attending classes can be expensive.

A reformer machine is made up of springs and pulleys that offer varying levels of resistance, allowing the user to push and pull themselves backwards and forwards on a sliding carriage. Studios that house these machines can charge a as much as £50 for a class, and while many people are choosing to invest in their own at-home reformer machines to swerve the cost, some are seeking easier and more affordable ways to enjoy all the benefits of Pilates.

Nathalie Errandonea founder of NRG Barrebody explains that because reformer machines rely largely on resistance, you can actually replicate many of the exercises you’d do on a machine with a simple resistance band. “These exercises leverage the resistance of the band to replicate the spring-based resistance of a reformer, making them effective and portable alternatives,” she says.

The benefits of these moves are improved strength and flexibility, as well as toned muscles. But, explains Errandonea, the movements are subtle and should be slow and controlled. “You want to move slowly and with control to mimic the fluid motion of the reformer. You also need to maintain proper body alignment throughout to engage the correct muscles.” she explains.

With a reformer machine, you’re also able to adjust the resistance of the springs you’re using, so for these exercises, you might want to experiment with the level of resistance and try bands of varying strengths.

The six-move Pilates workout below was created by Nathalie Errandonea to target the whole body. With just a single band you’ll get all the benefits of a full reformer class and you can do it in the comfort of your own home. This is also an ideal workout for travelling, simply throw the resistance band in your luggage and do the moves anywhere you are.

The only other piece of equipment you might want is an exercise mat or yoga mat to protect your spine and joints from the ground, especially if the floor is hard and you struggle with joint pain. Read on for how to do this six move workout with just a band.

Leg Circles

This move mimics Reformer leg circles and targets your hips, inner thighs and core.

open image in gallery Nathalie performing a leg circle with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Lie on your back with one foot in the resistance band with your leg up at 90 degrees, and the other leg extended.

Hold the ends of the band with your hands.

Use the band for support as you draw controlled circles with the leg.

Do 12 reps, then reverse the direction.

Then change legs and repeat.

Rowing

This move mimics the rowing exercises you might do with a reformer machine and targets upper back, shoulders and biceps.

open image in gallery Nathalie Errandonea performing a row with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Sit tall with your legs extended in front of you.

Wrap the resistance band around your feet and hold the ends.

Pull the band toward your torso, keeping your shoulders down and spine long, then slowly release.

Repeat this 20 times.

Side-Lying Leg Press

The side leg press mimics the reformer side-lying leg press and targets the outer thighs, hips, and glutes.

open image in gallery Nathalie performing a leg press with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Lie on your side with the band wrapped around the bottom of your foot and hold the ends with your hand.

Bend your bottom leg.

Extend the outside leg and push out against the resistance of the band to the side, then return.

Repeat this 20 times.

Then change legs and repeat.

Arm Circles

This move mimics the same arm circles you’d do on the reformer machine and targets your shoulders, arms and upper back.

open image in gallery Nathalie performing arm circles with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Kneel with the band behind your back.

Engage your core so the muscles feel tight.

Hold the band ends with your arms extended to the side.

Move your arms in controlled circular patterns, keeping tension in the band.

Do 20 reps, then reverse the direction.

Swan (back extension)

This move mimics the reformer move of the same name and targets your back extensors, shoulders and core.

open image in gallery Nathalie performing the swan with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach with the band stretched behind your back between your hands, slightly wider than shoulder width.

Lift your chest off the ground as you pull the band apart, engaging your upper back and extending the spine.

Slowly lower down.

Complete 15 reps.

Hundreds

The final move will put your abs through their paces and mimics reformer hundreds. These target your abdominals and stabilisers.

open image in gallery Nathalie performing hundreds with a resistance band ( The Independent / Nathalie Errandonea )

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs extended at 45 degrees, holding the band in front of you with both hands.

Curl up, looking toward the belly button and hold this position.

Pump your arms up and down while maintaining resistance in the band and engaging your core.

Do as many pumps as you can in this position, then relax back down.

Read more: How to sync exercise with your menstrual cycle, according to experts