What is the difference between Pilates and yoga?

If you’re trying to do more stretching and improve your flexibility – whether that’s for daily life or to expand your range of movement in a different sport – you might have looked into doing yoga or Pilates. Both have numerous health benefits, from offering connection to the body and stress relief to developing flexibility, strength, control and endurance. But fundamentally they are very different disciplines.

Yoga originates from ancient India, offering a holistic way for mind, body, breath and spirit to come together for mental and physical rejuvenation. In modern yoga, asana, or yoga poses, tend to get the most attention. But the physical practice makes up only one of the eight parts – or limbs – of the yoga path. Others include ethical standards, self-discipline, breath, sensory transcendence, focus, meditation and a bliss state where you transcend the self.

Pilates, named after the German anatomist Joseph Pilates who devised it, is a far more controlled set of movements. In fact, he called the movement method Contrology, before it took his surname. In Pilates, the bones and the muscles are precisely controlled by the brain in each movement with less focus on overall spirituality and more attention on the physical body and mind. Another key difference is that all Pilates movements originate from the core, which is what makes it great for anyone recovering from a back injury or strengthening their body after pregnancy.

If you’re unsure what could bring you the most benefits, we’ll explain more about how yoga and pilates work below and examine how each can help you feel fitter and healthier in your body and mind.

What is Pilates?

Pilates is an exercise practice that focuses on full-body stability, mobility, and strength through proper breathing and core engagement. The low-impact exercise works to strengthen muscles while improving posture and core strength.

For most people, Pilates is perfect for enhancing balance, strengthening the whole body, improving mind-body connection and postural imbalances, and teaching correct core and pelvic floor function. Pilates is also ideal for pre or post-natal women, athletes who want to enhance their performance, and actively aging adults who need balance and postural support.

Classes tend to last between 45 minutes and one hour, which is often shorter than a yoga class. You’ll find that lot of movements are repeated, making it great for beginners who want to actively track their progress and feel workouts getting easier.

Key movements include the hundred, which is a breathing exercise that targets core strength and stability. The roll-pp is a slow, precise move that stretches the spine and the back of the body and strengthens the abdominals. Then there’s the deceptively easy named leg circles, which actually make the legs burn (in a mostly good way) as they strengthen the hips and core stabilizers.

What’s the difference between mat and reformer pilates?

Mat and reformer Pilates are both excellent practices for improving strength, coordination, balance, flexibility, and mobility.

Reformer Pilates is performed on a machine that leverages straps, springs, and a platform to both assist you and add intensity and resistance. If you’re new to Pilates, using a reformer can make the stretches easier by offering guidance into the stretches. But it’s also great for those who are more advanced by giving them something to push against. However, reformer classes are typically more expensive than mat Pilates classes and they can’t be done at home.

Mat Pilates can theoretically be done anywhere, as long as you have space for a mat, and there are several free workouts to follow on YouTube. Leveraging your own body weight is enough to challenge your muscles and you can see significant toning and strengthening improvements without any expense. Beginners might find it slightly harder at the get-go, but regular practice will make it easier.

What is Pilates good for?

One of the key benefits of Pilates is how it leaves your body looking. It sculpts and tones muscles, leading to a leaner physique, without the bulk.

As we get older, we often get stiffer. Pilates exercises promote flexibility in your joints and muscles, allowing for a wider range of motion and easier movement in daily activities. It can also help with injury prevention. By helping you develop strong core muscles and balanced musculature throughout the body, you can prevent injuries caused by muscle imbalances.

Of course, it’s not all about the physical. The focus on breathwork during exercises helps manage stress and leaves you feeling energized. Regular Pilates practice can even improve sleep and cognitive function.

What is yoga?

Yoga is an ancient practice originating in India that goes beyond physical exercise. It incorporates physical postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama), and meditation to promote mental and spiritual well-being.

The physical postures improve flexibility, strength, and balance. Breathwork calms the mind and increases lung capacity. Meditation cultivates focus and inner peace.

There are many different yoga styles, from gentle and restorative to powerful and athletic. Whether you seek stress relief, improved fitness, or a deeper connection to yourself, there’s likely a yoga practice suitable for you.

Yoga poses are called asanas, and there are hundreds. But many classes will incorporate some foundational movements that you’ll see frequently. For example, downward dog is a common movement to stretch the lower body and back. Then there are backbends, such as the cobra pose to open the chest and increase flexibility. Standing poses such as tree pose and warrior pose I and II build strength and balance.

What are the benefits of yoga?

Yoga offers a wide range of benefits for both body and mind. The physical postures, or asanas, improve flexibility, build strength, and enhance balance. This can lead to better posture, pain relief (especially back pain), and even improved athletic performance.

Yoga also incorporates breathwork, which helps manage stress and anxiety. The focus on breathing calms the nervous system and promotes relaxation. Additionally, yoga often involves meditation, which cultivates mindfulness and inner peace. Struggling with anxiety or low self-esteem? Yoga can help with that by calming the brain. Meditation has been proven to elevate levels of a brain chemical called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which is associated with better mood and decreased anxiety.

Verdict: Pilates vs yoga

Pilates is an excellent discipline for strengthening the core, improving posture and sculpting long, lithe muscles. A 45-minute class or two a week is enough to make a difference to body and mind in a low-impact and gentle way. Strengthening the core through Pilates can make a massive difference in back pain.

Yoga requires a little more time commitment but devotes more time to mental health and inner peace.

They don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Some people practise both as strengthening the core in Pilates can help you stretch deeper in yoga, and working on mental health in yoga can help with the focus needed to control the body during Pilates.

