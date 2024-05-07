Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pilates is a mindful practice that requires you to concentrate on your movements. The last thing you want when you’re holding a plank or pulsing down deeper into a squat is to feel your leggings slipping down or your bra strap digging in.

Soft, fitted activewear is essential to an enjoyable Pilates session. When you’re stretching or lunging, whether that’s on the reformer or on the mat, it’s better to avoid loose, baggy clothing and look for sets that hold you in place.

As most pilates movements require you to use your abdominals and core strength, finding leggings that fit well around the tummy is especially important. Ideally that involves both support and softness, so you never feel restricted or slowed down. As for bras, you want something that holds you in place and that’s free from restriction in the upper body for rotating, extending and bending. The straps you choose are vital!

If you’ve shopped for pilates clothing before, you’ll know that prices for activewear can vary greatly from around £20 to more than £100 per piece. If your budget is on the lower end of that scale, Myprotein has some affordable options that don’t feel or look cheap. And you can shop for mats and socks in the same place to make life more convenient.

Here are some of our favourite pieces that will make you feel a million dollars at your next pilates class or home workout.

Soft, stretchy, not-see-through and a steal at under £10, the composure leggings in carbon grey are incredible value for money. A deep waistband at the front and shorter at the back means these provide a supportive fit for the core without restricting your back so you can twist and rotate freely. They have also been designed with a slight compressive feel to support your muscles through all the bends and turns your instructor puts you through.

Made from sustainable nylon, this sports bra has been designed to feel butter-soft on the skin. The seamless construction means there’s no digging or rubbing, instead, it will gently hold you in place while you move, stretch and flex. Best of all, the skinny racerback allows for full range of movement in your upper body. It won’t limit how deeply you can sink into that stretch, leaving you completely free to push yourself and improve your fitness.

Engineered for maximum comfort, increased mobility and complete confidence, this sports bra combines supportive fabric made from a mix of soft polyester and stretchy elastane with a pretty back that will make you want to wear it all the time. And the more you wear it and the more pilates you do, the more flexible you get and the more enjoyable it becomes.

The cross straps can be adjusted for maximum comfort, and thanks to their super skinny design, you’ll barely feel like you’re wearing anything – except when you catch a glance of your back in the mirror and admire the cute style.

These are designed to feel like a gentle hug. If you’re feeling hot, bloated or suffering from PMS, slipping into these could help you forget the outside world and focus on your pilates. Promising to last, these affordable shorts will see you through many Pilates sessions (and indeed days of running errands). After each wash, they just get softer and softer.

If you don’t like to wear layers but you’re not sure you’re ready to bare all in just a bra, this vest could be the answer. The vest has an inner shelf bra that provides light support, and a racerback to allow for a free range of movement.

Not only does it feel soft next to the skin, but it will make your conscience feel fantastic. As for the fabric, it’s made from recycled plastic bottles, proving that Myprotein is doing its bit for the planet. Sustainability, comfort and style all combine in this vest that’s on sale at less than £6. Right now, it’s only available in XXS but you can save it to your wishlist to be alerted of when it’s back in your size.

Although this is sold as a yoga mat, it’s ideal for pilates due to its 6mm thickness. Many moves performed on the pilates mat require your spine to move through articulations that put pressure on your back, which is why pilates mats need to be thick. As Myprotein’s mat is 6mm and made from high-density foam, it feels bouncy underfoot to cushion your body well.

With a non-slip base, it stays put to the ground so you don’t have to worry about it throwing you off balance. It also features a waved design on top, giving your toes something extra to grip onto while you’re pushing your body deeper into stretches.

