Everything you need to know about workout supplements, according to an expert

The UK supplement market is worth a staggering £1.5 billion. They come in powders, liquids, pills and bars but whether you’re a total newbie to the concept or a seasoned vet who is loyal to one brand, the market changes constantly and new developments and science mean it’s an ever changing landscape.

Knowing what you need will vary depending on the sport you do and how frequently you do it. James Ellis, women’s specialist nutritionist and health coach explains: “Pre-work out supplements are designed to do three things; to increase performance, increase energy and delay fatigue. While there are a number of ‘pre-made’ supplements out there, the absolute best way to get good nutrition in overall is to eat a balanced diet. Poor eating overall can’t be out-trained or out-supplemented so start with a food-first philosophy when you can.”

Ellis adds that prior to an exercise session, there are a few things to think about including carbohydrates, protein, electrolytes and potentially caffeine, and most supplements off the shelf will include a mixture of all three. “Carbs are needed for energy, protein for muscle synthesis and repair, and caffeine reduces perceived exertion, which means you can work harder without feeling that extra work so much,” he explains.

“It’s not very sexy but something like a chicken salad sandwich with beetroot and a cup of decent espresso would give you all these but obviously that’s not always convenient, especially if you’re an early riser. It’s in these cases that a pre-workout supplement can be of some use.”

If you are looking to introduce a workout supplement into your routine, it may be worth finding out a bit more about what to look for and whether they’re right for you, which is where expert advice can help, so we’ve asked Ellis to share his insights and recommendations on which supplements to choose, from Vivo Life to MyProtein .

Vivo Life pre-workout formula: £25.49, Vivolife.co.uk

Vivo Life’s pre-workout formula uses beetroot extract, which is known to help with blood flow and muscle function, natural caffeine from guarana extract, rhidiola rosea and B vitamins for energy. It comes in a strawberry flavour and is also vegan. Plus, the brand states that all its ingredients are tested for heavy metals and pesticide free. To prepare this formula, it’s recommended to add a heaped tablespoon (approximately 15g) to 250ml of water and shaking. For best results, the drink should be consumed 30 minutes before exercise.

Raw Sport pre-workout energize: £24.99, Rawsport.com

Created to help optimise energy levels and maintain hydration throughout your workout, Raw Sport’s pre-workout energize contains a natural blend of coconut water powder with montgomery cherry powder and guarana. The formula is gluten-free, suitable for vegans and made using organically grown ingredients. In addition to boosting enery and focus, the brand claims that this pre-workout increases thermogenesis (heat production) in the body, which helps burn more calories and improves endurance.

Body Health perfect amino electrolytes: £17.99, Healf.com

A balanced, easy to use electrolyte drink, the formula of Body Health’s perfect amino electrolytes is fortified with essential amino acids (the building blocks of protein), to help rebuild muscle and improve endurance. Ideal for all types of athletes, including runners, cyclists, football players and more, the formula contains crucial minerals for your body and promotes stamina, power and performance before, during and after workouts.

My Protein the pre-workout: Myprotein.com

A blend of caffeine and creatine with added vitamin B6, My Protein’s the pre-work out is available in five flavours, including cola, blue raspberry, lemon sherbert, grape and orange, mango, passionfruit. Designed to help you reach your goals, the ingredients work together to help boost your physical performance, improve your endurance capacity and fight fatigue. To use this one, all you need to do is mix one scoop (approximately 15.5g) with 300ml of water and consume 30 minutes before exercise.

Workout supplement FAQs

What supplement is best for a workout?

While supplements can vary from a few pounds to hundreds, Ellis says there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ approach and even training partners will get different benefits from different supplements. “Everyone’s body is unique and might react in different ways to supplements. It’s worth mentioning too, there’s no real substitute for hard work – and supplements might only give you what sports people call ‘marginal gains,” he explains.

“These small increases in performance might be imperceptible unless you’re at the front end of a sport, so consider the cost vs impact before purchasing a supplement.”

What are the best workout supplements for women?

When it comes to women specific supplements, Ellis says there are different needs depending on age and menstrual changes. “Particularly in perimenopause, menopause and when nursing, it’s vital that women get the best nutrients possible – so avoid cheaper products with lots of preservatives, low-quality protein or artificial flavourings. Women in these life stages tend to have higher protein needs, which is worth remembering,” he says.

While a Google for “women’s pre work out supplements” delivers almost eight million hits, Ellis says it’s vital women don’t blithely take supplements without looking at the benefits they may be getting from them. “The simple question on whether they are having an effect or not is to ask yourself ‘are you objectively performing better? Are you lifting heavier weights, running longer or faster? If you’re looking for weight management have you dropped a dress size?’”, he explains.

“Then stop and take a look at more subjective measures. Do you feel more energised when you work out, say on a scale of 1 to 10?” Ellis adds that leeping a training record can really help here – whether that’s kilograms of weight you’re lifting or pace per mile or distance run. “Record whatever metrics you can and you’ll soon see over the course of weeks and months whether the supplements you’re taking are helping you,” he says.

Do workout supplements make a difference?

“It’s impossible to overstate the fact that supplementation will only ever be part of the story.” Ellis says. “If you’re working out regularly the greatest gains will always come from a training plan that is progressive where you continually try and push yourself a bit more with the amount of weight you’re lifting, your pace or the distance you run.”

He adds that diet and supplementation can, of course, support that extra effort. “When it comes to timings of supplements, the belts-and-braces support of a good, age and sex-specific multi vitamin, vitamin D, fish oil and a probiotic should be taken daily in addition to whatever you choose to use pre work out,” Ellis says. “Workout-specific supplements, as the name suggests, are probably best taken only around exercise.”

