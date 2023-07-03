Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer has arrived on a heatwave – meaning it’s time to pack away the boots and brave open-toe season. From poolside slides to evening mules, warm weather footwear is essential to your capsule wardrobe.

While our options are more limited in winter, there’s almost too much choice during the summer months. Whether your top priority is style or your main criteria is pure comfort, pick from slip-ons, walking sandals, heeled slingbacks, canvas trainers, platform sliders, clogs and more.

A quick glance at the trends this season puts Miu Miu-inspired ballet flats firmly on the map, as well as statement Mary Janes à la Prada’s viral upturned pair. Elsewhere, wedged shoes are having a moment thanks to Bottega Veneta and Dior while dopamine-heavy designs were seen at Versace and Loewe.

Whether you need the perfect pair for a beach holiday, occasion-ready heels for a wedding, practical stompers for a festival, throw-on trainers for the pub or a smart summer shoe for the office, the high street has delivered on all fronts this season.

How we tested

To ease you into the warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best styles to invest in this summer. From M&S and New Look’s designer dupes and the fashion pack’s latest trainer obsession to essential holiday sandals, party heels and off-duty staples. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality and of course, comfort, these are the shoes to carry you through the summer months.

The best women’s summer shoes for 2023 are: