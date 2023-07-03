Jump to content

23 best women’s summer shoes for stepping into the warmer season

Step into the new season in these trainers, sandals, sliders, clogs and mules

Daisy Lester
Monday 03 July 2023 17:38
The best picks from Mango, Free People, M&S, Birkenstock and more

(The Independent )

Our Top Picks

Summer has arrived on a heatwave – meaning it’s time to pack away the boots and brave open-toe season. From poolside slides to evening mules, warm weather footwear is essential to your capsule wardrobe.

While our options are more limited in winter, there’s almost too much choice during the summer months. Whether your top priority is style or your main criteria is pure comfort, pick from slip-ons, walking sandals, heeled slingbacks, canvas trainers, platform sliders, clogs and more.

A quick glance at the trends this season puts Miu Miu-inspired ballet flats firmly on the map, as well as statement Mary Janes à la Prada’s viral upturned pair. Elsewhere, wedged shoes are having a moment thanks to Bottega Veneta and Dior while dopamine-heavy designs were seen at Versace and Loewe.

Whether you need the perfect pair for a beach holiday, occasion-ready heels for a wedding, practical stompers for a festival, throw-on trainers for the pub or a smart summer shoe for the office, the high street has delivered on all fronts this season.

How we tested

To ease you into the warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best styles to invest in this summer. From M&S and New Look’s designer dupes and the fashion pack’s latest trainer obsession to essential holiday sandals, party heels and off-duty staples. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality and of course, comfort, these are the shoes to carry you through the summer months.

The best women’s summer shoes for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Mango leather sandals with straps: £35.99, Mango.com
  • Best statement trainer – Onitsuka Mexico 66, yellow: £100, Onitsukatiger.com
  • Best comfortable sliders – AllSaints Saki crossover leather sandals: £139, Allsaints.com
  • Best budget sandals – New Look tan leather look sliders: £12.99, Newlook.com
  • Best heeled sandals – Mango leather wrap sandals: £59,99, Mango.com

Mango leather sandals with straps

  • Best: Overall summer shoe
  • Size range: UK 2-9
  • Colourways: Black, tan

Thong sandals are hot property again this summer. This offering from Mango nails the brief thanks to their simple yet sleek design. Featuring a subtly padded footbed and chunky strap, we love the streamlined silhouette and black ovine leather finish. The sandals feel durable with the cushioned footbed ensuring all-day comfort. Flip flops are tricky to get right but these Mango sandals have passed with flying colours – and better still, they’re reduced by nearly 40 per cent in the label’s summer sale.

AllSaints Saki crossover leather sandals

  • Best: Comfortable sliders
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Black

If you’re looking for pillowy comfort, AllSaints Saki leather sliders are near impossible to fault. Owing to the flat sole, molded footbed and padded crossover strap, your feet are nice and cushioned with just a hint of toe poking out the end (great for those who don’t like to bare-all). We love the inflated look of the crossover strap while the sleek matte black finish tones down the design. Simple yet cool, they’ll work with just about everything in your summer wardrobe and are an investment for years to come.

Onitsuka Mexico 66, yellow

  • Best: Trending trainer
  • Size range: UK 3-13
  • Colourways: Eight

This season’s hottest trainer trend, Japanese label Onitsuka’s yellow Mexico 66’s have become a staple of the style set’s wardrobe (Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber are both fans). Characterised by their low-line silhouette, almost non-existent sole and the brand’s signature tiger stripes, the shoes remain mostly unchanged since their 1960’s debut.

The white and blue stripe finish is a stellar everyday option but it’s the yellow that’s reached cult status. Besides the flat sole that takes a little getting used to, the trainers are comfortable and supportive, with the vibrant finish elevating neutral outfits this summer.

Vagabond ansie Mary Jane pumps

  • Best: Mary Jane heels
  • Size range: UK 2-9
  • Colourways: Black, black patent, beige, dark blue

If Prada’s Mary Jane’s are out of budget, try Vagabond’s Ansie pumps. Parisian-inspired Mary Jane shoes are back in a big way for 2023 and the style is endlessly versatile. Vagabond’s black pair retain all the classic signatures with the flared block heel, single strap and rounded toe. The patent finish gives them a contemporary feel while the 59mm heel lends them to both everyday or occasion wear. They’re comfortable and secure thanks to the adjustable strap and cushioned sole, and the cow leather upper is flexible and lightweight.

New Balance RC30, sea salt with cobalt

  • Best: Comfortable trainer
  • Size range: UK 3.5-15.5
  • Colourways: Arctic grey, indigo, sea salt

New Balance’s RC40 trainers are a dream to wear straight off the bat. Incredibly lightweight, the cushioned sole has you covered for comfort while the mesh upper keeps you cool during hot days. It’s all about low-profile trainers this season and New Balance’s pair takes inspiration from the brand’s Seventies heritage styles with the statement twisted outsole contrasts the streamlined silhouette. The ideal everyday trainer, the minimalist white suede outer is elevated by the signature blue logo.

Hush Carley cage slide sandals

  • Best: Cage sandals
  • Size range: EU 36-41
  • Colourways: Off white, black

Hush’s caged sandals feel far more premium than their price tag suggests. Coming in a sleek matte white or minimalist black, the shoes boast a slip-on design, pleasingly comfortable padded sole and cage-style strap. The upper is crafted from soft leather with the straps helping to ensure a secure fit. We love the white finish that’s just as wearable to the office as it is to the beach. Crafted from real leather, the sandals are sure to age well, too.

Monki flat cork sandals

  • Best: Cork sole sandals
  • Size range: EU 35-41
  • Colourways: Black, white

Chunky yet still sleek thanks to the matte black straps, the cork sole adds intrigue to Monki’s summer sliders. Crafted from imitation leather with a recycled polyester lining, the straps are flexible and don’t dig in while the cushioned footbed ensures a comfortable fit. Thanks to the simple and timeless design, they’re perfect for throwing into your holiday bag or teaming with wide leg trousers for the office. For under £30, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

New Look tan leather look sliders

  • Best: Budget sandals
  • Size range: UK 5-9
  • Colourways: Six

Nodding to Hermes’ cult oran sandals, New Look’s take will save you more than £550 for your holiday fund. Boasting a wearable flat sole, leather look finish and slip-on style, the double strap detailing and cross stitching elevates the simple design. Considering the price, we were impressed with their quality and they stayed snug on our feet while walking. Offering stellar value for money and coming in six colourways for every taste, they’re a must-have for your next getaway.

Crocs lime classic clogs

  • Best: Summer clog
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: 25

We have a love/hate relationship with Crocs but no one can deny their pure practicality. Supremely comfortable, lightweight, waterproof and breathable thanks to the ventilation holes, the rubber clogs are a stellar option for the warmer months. Complete with a customisable heel strap and countered outsole, a padded toe and footbed award them extra comfort. Whether you wear them on festival campsites or brave them to the pub, why not embrace the “ugly” this summer.

Adidas samba vegan shoes, black

  • Best: Everyday trainer
  • Size range: UK 3-13.5
  • Colourways: Black, white

The shoe of the moment, Adidas’s cult samba trainers are both a fashionable and functional choice for your summer wardrobe. Coming in white and black, we find the latter to be the most wearable; being easily dressed up with a floaty midi skirt or down with jeans. Reminiscent of the brand’s famous indoor football shoe, the revamped style boasts a vegan leather design with the grey T-toe nodding to the original 1950’s trainer. We found the kicks to be a little stiff at first but they soon moulded to our feet.

Oliver Bonas Mary Jane double buckle lilac purple shoes

  • Best: Summer flats
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Lilac

While at first glance these could be children’s shoes, Oliver Bonas’s Mary Jane flats are very much for the dopamine-dressing adults. Elevated by the pink hued lilac finish, the shoe’s are characterised by the Sixties-style thin double straps, square toe and wearable flat heel, while the smooth leather design is pleasingly soft and comfortable. A nice alternative to heels for a summer occasions or for livening up a simple outfit, Oliver Bonas’s flats are a timeless take.

AllSaints Kacey metallic leather cowboy boots

  • Best: Cowboy boots
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Silver

A metallic spin on the Western trend, it’s safe to say we’re obsessed with AllSaints Kacey cowboy boots. Having already worn them to two festivals this summer, we can vouch for their comfort. In keeping with Western styles, the boots boast a pointed toe cap, embroidered detailing, leather pull tab and mid-height slant heel with the silver finish giving them a thoroughly contemporary feel. Crafted from leather, they feel sturdy and keep their shape well. A worthwhile investment, we’ll be digging these out year after year.

M&S leather flatform flip flops

  • Best: Thong sandals
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: White, black, tan

Inspired by The Row’s cult Ginza sandals, M&S’s take has gone viral for offering the designer look at a fraction of the price. Coming in a cool white, minimalist black or retro-feel tan colourways, the thong sandals offer stellar value for money. We love the contrasting chunky black sole that’s padded for extra comfort and finished with a square toe and contrast stitching. While we won’t be wearing them on long walks, they’re ideal for lounging around on holiday or elevating a simple evening outfit. Kudos to M&S.

Mango leather wrap sandals

  • Best: Heeled sandals
  • Size range: UK 2-9
  • Colourways: Black, white

Mango can always be relied on for affordable pieces that feel far more premium. We love these leather wrap sandals for elevating a simple look. Crafted from ovine leather with a contrasting black heel, the crossover design is both cushioning against skin and adds nice texture. Despite their 5cm height, the block heel design is easy to grapple with and supportive.

Jeffrey Campbell Bae platform mules

  • Best: Chunky mules
  • Size range: UK 3.5-8.5
  • Colourways: 13

Go big or go home with these Jeffrey Campbell platform mules. Ideal for making a statement this summer, the slip-ons boast a mega chunky and durable lug sole. Characterised by their classic mule silhouette and round toe, the all-rubber design and 13 eclectic colour options give the shoes a contemporary feel.

From bright pink and minimalist black to forest green (our favourite) and vibrant yellow, there’s a colourway for every taste. Well-crafted and comfortable, we’ll be styling them with jeans and a Tee for a splash of colour.

Monki black heeled mules

  • Best: Summer mules
  • Size range : EU 36-41
  • Colourways: Black, turquoise, yellow, blue and brush

An effortlessly classic choice for summer ensembles, mules are a failsafe investment. This simple yet sleek design from Monki will set you back just £20 but feel far more luxe. The heeled style features a flattering square-toe front and faux leather lining with soft inner toe lining for extra comfort. Crafted from PETA-approved leather, the material is lightweight and soft. Whether styled with loose light denim jeans or a floaty midi dress, you’ll reach for them again and again. We also love the platform version (£40, Monki.com) too.

Bimba Y Lola off white platform flip flop

  • Best: Beach sliders
  • Size range: EU 36-41
  • Colourways: Off white, green, black

Bimba Y Lola’s take on the chunky sandal trend is sure to be one of the most worn shoes in your summer holiday wardrobe. Coming in an easily-styled off-white hue, vibrant green or staple black, the platform sole is teamed with an equally chunky strap that kept the shoes securely on our feet. Supremely lightweight and comfortable, they’re a dream to wear and we’ll be chucking them in our suitcase for a beach day.

Birkenstocks arizona vegan

  • Best: Birkenstock sandals
  • Size range: UK 2.5-9
  • Colourways: Matcha

Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals are a failsafe choice each summer thanks to their comfort, durability and timeless design. This pair are in-keeping with the classic style but entirely vegan with the upper boasting a skin-friendly synthetic material that feels and looks like suede.

Featuring the anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed that the brand is famed for, they’re a snug fit while the recognisable two-strap design can be adjusted to your footsize. A nice change to more classic suede-like colourways, we love the matcha finish that gives the pair a contemporary feel.

Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers

  • Best: Shoes for the office
  • Size range: UK 2-8
  • Colourways: Black, olive, chalk

What to wear to the office during summer is an annual quandary but this pair of slick loafers from Charles & Keith serve up the solution. Elevating the timeless Penny loafer silhouette, the classic black colourway will slot seamlessly into your workwear wardrobe with the shiny gold metallic accent adding character.

Crafted from flexible faux leather with breathable lining, they’re a strong warm weather option. Whether teamed with denim cut-off shorts or a wafty mini dress, there’s endless styling potential – and you’ll wear them right through to winter, too.

Camper brutus sandals

  • Best: Comfortable clogs
  • Size range: UK 2-13
  • Colourways: Black, tan

Smart, practical footwear for everyday wear is where B-Corp brand Camper excels, and these leather clogs are a perfect example. As close to stepping into a pair of slippers as you can get, sans the fluffy footbed, these clogs felt featherlight on our feet and markedly comfortable from the very first wear – this is thanks to the slightly spongy footbed and cocooning feel of the leather upper.

Comfort aside, styling is contemporary and streamlined with a smooth and minimal silhouette made from Leather Working Group certified leather. Yes, they are expensive, but for the comfort and quality of materials here, they could be a sturdy pair for summers to come.

Urban Outfitters silver Sicily strappy kitten heels

  • Best: Summer party shoes
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Silver

Perfect for your next summer party, we love the Nineties’ feel of these Urban Outfitter’s strappy heels. Finished in an in-vogue silver finish, the low slung shoes feature an open heel and open toe making them ideal for hot summer days and evenings. Characterised by thin straps throughout the foot, the shoes are complete with a thong strap and flattering toe finish. Kitten heels are having a moment (a heel trend our 6ft tester can get on board with) and Urban’s pair are a breeze to wear out partying.

Vionic Zaphira heeled sandal

  • Best: Comfortable heels
  • Size range: UK 3.5-9
  • Colourways: Black, tan, cream

These classic heeled sandals come in cream, tan and black and we tried the latter shade. The leather shoes feature three thin straps across the foot as well as square cut-out strap detailing attached to the gold buckle. These design details offer an eye-catching effect and we also like the subtle contrasting tan stitching, as this adds an interesting edge to the standard black shade.

Plus, they have on-trend square toe, and the heel is just right for a bit of height. We were suitably impressed by how comfy these sandals are – given their a 3.25in heel – and wore them during the day and out at night. They are robust, yet elegant shoes which feel kind to the soles of our feet.

Naturalizer Bianca pump

  • Best: Espadrilles
  • Size range: UK 3-9
  • Colourways: Beige

Espadrille wedges are an ideal summer shoe, and we’re big fans of this metallic pair. The wedge heels have a rope effect, while there’s a buckle for secure ankle attachment too. Meanwhile, the gold heel, trim and strap is in chic contrast to the caramel-coloured material which has an expensive-looking grain effect. We find these shoes supportive to wear and the cushioned sole and soft lining offers comfort as we walk around in the 3.25in heels. They are also refreshingly lightweight for wedges, and we’ve been enjoying pairing them with denim and floaty dresses alike.

The verdict: Women’s summer shoes

On-trend, comfortable and easily styled, Mango’s bargain thong sandals are a stellar investment for summer, whether worn to the beach or paired with wide leg trousers for the office. If you love trainers for the warmer months, Onitsuka’s Mexico 66 shoes are a statement choice (the yellow colourway is more wearable than you think) while Urban Outfitter’s strappy silver heels are a failsafe party option. For pure comfort, go for AllSaints’ sliders which you’ll dig out summer after summer.

For more summer recommendations, we’ve rounded up the best summer dresses

