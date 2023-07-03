Summer has arrived on a heatwave – meaning it’s time to pack away the boots and brave open-toe season. From poolside slides to evening mules, warm weather footwear is essential to your capsule wardrobe.
While our options are more limited in winter, there’s almost too much choice during the summer months. Whether your top priority is style or your main criteria is pure comfort, pick from slip-ons, walking sandals, heeled slingbacks, canvas trainers, platform sliders, clogs and more.
A quick glance at the trends this season puts Miu Miu-inspired ballet flats firmly on the map, as well as statement Mary Janes à la Prada’s viral upturned pair. Elsewhere, wedged shoes are having a moment thanks to Bottega Veneta and Dior while dopamine-heavy designs were seen at Versace and Loewe.
Whether you need the perfect pair for a beach holiday, occasion-ready heels for a wedding, practical stompers for a festival, throw-on trainers for the pub or a smart summer shoe for the office, the high street has delivered on all fronts this season.
How we tested
To ease you into the warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best styles to invest in this summer. From M&S and New Look’s designer dupes and the fashion pack’s latest trainer obsession to essential holiday sandals, party heels and off-duty staples. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality and of course, comfort, these are the shoes to carry you through the summer months.
The best women’s summer shoes for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Mango leather sandals with straps: £35.99, Mango.com
- Best statement trainer – Onitsuka Mexico 66, yellow: £100, Onitsukatiger.com
- Best comfortable sliders – AllSaints Saki crossover leather sandals: £139, Allsaints.com
- Best budget sandals – New Look tan leather look sliders: £12.99, Newlook.com
- Best heeled sandals – Mango leather wrap sandals: £59,99, Mango.com