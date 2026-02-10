I achieved ‘a brighter smile’ after two weeks with this teeth whitening powder

What immediately caught my eye about MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder is it’s approved by dentists. A predominant concern of mine when it comes to teeth whitening treatments is the negative effect it can have on teeth, so to have this professional backing instantly set my mind a bit more at ease.

Being 100 per cent fluoride- and peroxide-free, it has a non-abrasive nature, with the active ingredients including pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate to tackle those dark stains that settle on our pearly whites.

The brand claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused by food, drink and even smoking. It makes sense as teeth/oil pulling (often with coconut oil or bicarbonate of soda) is a common method to remove colouring that has accumulated on teeth, so I was keen to put this method to the test.

Inundated with whitening strips and now the growing-in-popularity LED devices, I thought the powder might be messy to use, in comparison. However, due to the size of the tub and the fact that you wet your toothbrush before dipping it into the powder, it stays intact in the tub.

Read more: This whitening kit brightened my teeth in just 30 minutes – and it’s half price today

The process involves brushing for four minutes (before brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste), so it is understandable that, for some, this might be tiresome. However, I found it to be an easy treatment to integrate into my nighttime skincare and oral hygiene routine, so I didn’t find it to be a huge fuss. Plus, many strips and LED devices require you to keep the products on your teeth or inside your mouth for that amount of time or longer – so this was not a bother at all. Furthermore, the treatment is recommended twice a week, as opposed to daily or for a few consecutive days.

A key factor when testing was sensitivity, as I’ve had issues with that when testing strips and other teeth whitening treatments. Luckily, there were no issues of sensitivity with My Sweet Smile’s powder – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride.

I actually noticed a slight difference in discolouration on some of my more stubbornly stained teeth (the canines) within a week of using the treatment, but noticed a brighter smile overall after a couple of weeks. The fast result and ease of use of the powder made me feel I could continue using this treatment whenever I felt the need for a natural glow-up.