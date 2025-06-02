Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If, like me, you’ve watched your fair share of American sitcoms, then you’ll notice one thing all the actors – from Zooey Deschanel to Matt LeBlanc – have in common: pearly white teeth. It’s no secret that our neighbours across the pond (or at least the ones in the media) have superior gnashers but, in 2025, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Though regulations on hydrogen peroxide (one of the most popular ingredients in teeth whitening kits) are less strict in the US, it’s still possible to achieve a brilliant smile here in the UK. In fact, I’ve been testing Gleam’s at-home teeth whitening (was £39.99, now £24.99, Gleamteeth.co.uk), and there’s no doubt it’s brightened the ‘ole ivories – but more on that later.

Knowing whether to try an LED kit, take a professional dentist approach or perhaps give a whitening toothpaste a go can be overwhelming, but I’m here to cut through the noise and offer you a simple and affordable option. Scroll on for my honest Gleam whitening review, plus where to shop for a third off now.

How I tested

The whitening strips sit on the teeth like a clear veil ( Lucy Smith )

While Gleam promises “proven results in 30 minutes,” it provides enough strips for 14 sessions. Applying the strips in each sachet as directed (one on the bottom and one on the top row of teeth), I continued to use the treatments daily until I could see a marked difference. In my case, this was around five days, though I proceeded to apply the strips for a further eight days afterwards. I also followed the brand’s advice for its LED kit in terms of whitening prep, brushing my teeth before use and rinsing out with water afterwards. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith has experience of more than five year working across lifestyle, beauty and health. In particular, she’s well-versed on oral health and has written The Independent’s guide to the best teeth whitening kits. When it came to testing Gleam’s teeth whitening kit, she knew which ingredients were (and weren’t) going to work on tough food and drink stains. See her verdict, below.