Spotlight’s teeth whitening kit is best for fast results
If you’re looking for a way to whiten your teeth with super speedy results, then look no further
A smile is your best feature and just one reason to take good care of your teeth. Investing in an electric toothbrush is a good place to start, but sometimes coffee, red wine and fizzy drinks can get the better of us, and we need a little help making our smile bright again.
When this is the case, we turn to the best teeth whitening kits and products. A useful way to add whiteness and shine to our teeth at home, there is a huge variety of products for sale, so it can be difficult to know where to begin.
As ever, the IndyBest team has done the hard work for you. One of our testers put a whole host of kits to the test to whittle it down to find the best, and if you’re after something that delivers quick results, the Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system is an excellent choice.
Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set: Was £44.95, now £33.71, Spotlightoralcare.com
One of the key selling points for this brand is that it works fast. Crowned the best for fast results, our tester noticed instant improvement, noting that they “were fully prepared to wait two weeks to see the results”, so they were pleasantly surprised that “on day two, a friend noted that our smile looked brighter than usual”.
“At a fraction of the cost of a professional whitening service, it lifted the discolouration on our teeth more than we expected. And that was just after one 14-day round of strips – so, we can only imagine how much better the results would be with repeated use,” said our writer.
A common fear when starting whitening is the increase in sensitivity, but this one caused very little trouble with our tester. What’s more, unlike other at-home whitening kits, this one consists of both strips and toothpaste.
