Premium electric toothbrushes can come with eye-watering pricetags, sometimes costing upwards of £500, but you can find deals on the best electric toothbrushes by making your purchase at just the right time.

Oral-B and Philips dominate the market. Unusually, both brands put their most popular brushes on sale every couple of weeks, so you shouldn’t feel pressured into buying by those massive, inflated discounts. In fact, we recommend that you avoid buying an Oral-B or Philips electric toothbrush at full price – just hold off for a while and you’ll soon see savings of up to 50 per cent come around again like clockwork.

We rate the Oral-B Pro 3 (was £100, now £44, Amazon.co.uk) as our top pick of the electric toothbrushes, based largely on its wallet-friendly price and cheap replacement heads. Far from the most advanced option out there, the Oral-B Pro 3 is usually available for less than £50 and will clean your mouth as effectively as a brush costing ten times more.

More premium brushes come highly recommended too – if your budget allows – adding advanced features like sonic-cleaning, stylish carry cases, recyclable materials and extra brushing modes. So it can be worth spending extra when buying as a gift or if you want to treat your teeth to a little luxury.

So what are the best electric toothbrush deals to shop today? Let’s take a look at some of the biggest discounts on our top-rated brushes.

Oral-B iO8: Was £449.99, now £169.98, Amazon.co.uk

( Oral-B )

Heads up – the excellent Oral-B iO8 hasn’t cost £449.99 since 2021, so don’t be swayed by the 62 per cent discount being listed. This is actually a £30 saving on the brush’s typical price of around £199 which, while less impressive, is still a good deal on one of the best electric toothbrushes in Oral-B’s range. It features an oscillating brush head, app connectivity, and comes with a magnetic travel pouch.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9: Was £277.89, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

( Oral-B )

The Oral-B iO9 appears in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, where we say it “impresses with its pleasing design and LED graphics that denote which one of the seven brushing modes you’re currently rocking”. This 10 per cent discount comes and goes every few weeks, so now’s the right time to pick one up if you’re shopping for a top new brush.

Buy now

Philips Sonicare 4300: Was £139.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Philips )

We love the traditional brush head and sonic cleaning of the Philips Sonicare range, and while this exact model doesn’t show up in our list of the top-rated brushes, the similarly performing Sonicare 9900 (was £549.99, now £299.999, Amazon.co.uk) does. The 4300 can usually be found for less than £100, but at £64.99 it’s dipped slightly lower than its regular deal price.

Buy now

Oral-B iO5: Was £280, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

( Oral-B )

The Oral-B iO5 is usually priced at £130 but falls to this £100 deal price roughly every two weeks at Amazon, so now’s the right time to pick one up if you’re in the market for a smart new brush. The mid-range model has all the smart features you need for a thorough clean, like pressure sensors, pacing timers, and clever battery alerts.

Buy now

