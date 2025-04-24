Tongue scraping and oil pulling: does balancing your oral microbiome hold the key to better health?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve read anything about gut health in the past, you’ll no doubt have heard of the microbiome – the bacterial landscape that keeps your digestive system functioning well. Gut microbiota has been linked to everything from immunity to mental health, influencing conditions such as anxiety, depression, and chronic inflammation.

However, health researchers are now turning their attention to another, often overlooked ecosystem – the oral microbiome.

The human mouth hosts over 700 species of bacteria, forming a complex and dynamic microbial environment. While oral hygiene has traditionally been viewed through the lens of preventing tooth decay and achieving a Hollywood smile, emerging science suggests that the balance of bacteria in the mouth may have far-reaching consequences for long-term health.

Just as the gut microbiome can affect your mood, allergic reactions and skin health, it’s been proven that the oral microbiome has the power to influence pain perception, immune function and neurological conditions. As more people become aware of this link, they’re going to greater lengths to care for their mouths and thinking twice about the everyday products that go into them.

How does your dental hygiene affect your health?

Amid TikTok videos of influencers oil pulling and switching to probiotic toothpaste, a recent study by the University of Sydney has identified a significant association between poor oral health and chronic pain conditions, including migraines and fibromyalgia.

Researchers found that the presence of specific oral bacteria – particularly from the dialister, fusobacterium, parvimonas, and solobacterium genera – correlated directly with increased pain sensitivity. The findings point to a potential link between oral microbial imbalances and the nervous system.

“The evidence continues to build around the systemic implications of oral health,” explains biological dental expert Dr Rhona Eskander. “Chronic periodontal inflammation, driven by dysbiosis in the oral microbiome, may contribute to cytokine release – a process that influences neuroinflammation and pain sensitivity. What we are seeing is that oral health is not a siloed issue; it is part of a much broader biological conversation.”

Increasingly, scientists and clinicians are examining how the mouth interacts with other systems in the body. One area of robust research is the two-way relationship between periodontal disease and diabetes. Evidence suggests that treating one condition can positively affect the other which shows us just how closely connected oral and systemic health truly are.

How to balance your oral microbiome

The oral microbiome is a vital part of the body’s first line of defence, supporting immunity and regulating inflammation. Disruptions to this ecosystem can set off a chain reaction that affects not only the mouth, but also the gut, skin, and brain. Before gut-disrupting sugars, alcohols, friend foods and UFPs reach your gut, they pass through your mouth.

But it’s not just the food and drink you consume that can affect your oral microbiome. Smoking cigarettes and vaping can also alter your mouth’s bacterial balance and so can chronic stress levels, dehydration and fluctuating hormones. Even the toothpaste or mouthwash you use can trigger a bacterial imbalance that can trickle down and affect your long-term health.

“Maintaining oral microbial homeostasis is essential,” says dentist Dr Zahraa Maiter. “When the oral microbiome is balanced, it supports the body’s natural defences. When it’s disturbed, we can see an increased risk of systemic inflammation, immune dysfunction, and even metabolic disorders.”

Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the health science company ZOE recently voiced concerns about the presence of chemicals like triclosan in toothpaste. Referencing a study that found the compound could disrupt gut microbiota, Spector advocates for eco-friendly, chemical-free alternatives, not only in oral care but across all personal care products. He also cited personal testing that revealed high levels of microplastics in his bloodstream, prompting a broader reconsideration of the long-term risks associated with the regular products we all tend to use in our day to day routines.

However, in a world where health misinformation and greenwashing is rife, it can be difficult to know how to care for your oral microbiome. Influencers with lengthy morning routines might not be giving us the best information about how to support a healthy mouth, and often supporting good bacteria is more about healthy habits than expensive accessories and products.

open image in gallery Taking care of your oral health is simple and you don't need social media hacks to make it happen ( Getty Images )

Mouth health red flags

Based on Professor Spector’s findings, a natural probiotic toothpaste might benefit your microbiome more than your usual brand, but if you’re constantly consuming sugar, alcohol, fizzy drinks and ultra-processed foods, and your diet is missing fibre, protein and healthy fats, your toothpaste can only do so much.

It’s also worth considering how other behaviours might be affecting your body, Are you getting enough fresh air and sunlight? Are you walking enough and drinking enough water, too? And at the most basic level, are you brushing your teeth often and flossing every day? Before spending a lot of money on a fancy tongue scraper or oil pulling solution from a wellness brand, it’s worth making sure everything else is under control.

“Oil pulling may serve as a supplementary practice, but it should never replace clinically proven methods like brushing, interdental cleaning, and routine dental check-ups. Coconut oil has shown some antimicrobial activity in lab studies, but evidence is limited,” says Eskander. Of course, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bother, but oil pulling shouldn’t be your first line of defence.

The same goes for practices like tongue scraping. Though this and oil pulling can both help to reduce plaque and some small studies have shown a reduction in harmful bacteria after prolonged testing, neither practice is a substitute for brushing, flossing and avoiding foods and drinks that are obvious microbiome disruptors.

Another thing to watch out for when it comes to mouth health is disinformation on social media. Be mindful that “natural” doesn’t necessarily mean “best” and that lemon juice for whitening, or abrasive substances like bicarbonate of soda can damage enamel and disrupt your gut.

“Short-term hacks often result in long-term harm, sensitivity, pain, and even tooth loss. Education needs to go beyond technique. It must include critical thinking around the information children and adults encounter online,” says dentist at 32Co Mohammed Jaffer.

“There are the obvious tips [for microbiome health such as] brushing twice a day, [using an] electric toothbrush, flossing. But I see a lot of youngsters with these drinks they’ve seen some celebrity drinking. I had a patient yesterday and they walked in with this Prime energy drink. I was like, ‘look, you got so many holes in your teeth and you need to change to water’.”

Dental professionals are increasingly tasked not only with treatment, but with education, helping patients understand the mouth as a mirror of systemic wellbeing.

“The mouth is not just the entry point to the digestive tract,” says Eskander. “It’s a reflection of your overall health. Bleeding gums are not ‘normal’, they’re an early warning sign of immune imbalance and chronic inflammation. Investing in oral health is a powerful step in protecting your wider wellbeing.”

As the research evolves – and it’s evolving rapidly – one thing is clear: your oral health is worth paying attention to. The state of your oral microbiome could be a critical piece in the puzzle of long-term, whole-body wellness and your overall longevity.

