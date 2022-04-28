We all know we should be flossing once a day as part of our oral health routine. But it’s an all-too-easy step to skip when we’re rushing out the door or exhausted and desperate to fall into bed. Traditional dental floss can also be hard to use correctly, especially if you’ve had certain dental work including crowns and braces, and it’s non-biodegradable so not a great choice for the environment.

A water flosser – also known as an oral irrigator – sprays a high-pressure jet of water between your teeth to clean the spaces brushing misses and removes food and bacteria. This helps keep plaque at bay, reduces the risk of cavities, helps prevent gum disease and even fights bad breath.

“Water flossers can be a great option for people who have trouble flossing by hand,” says Dr Rhonda Eskander, dentist, co-founder of Parla, ambassador for WaterPik and owner of Chelsea Dental Clinic. “People who have had dental work that makes flossing difficult – like braces or permanent or fixed bridges – might also like to try water flossers.”

Although they can take a little getting used to initially, it’s best to only switch on the device once the tip is inside your mouth, then keep it at a 90-degree angle to the gum line as you go and always lean over the sink as it can be messy.

They come with a refillable water tank so you can spray as you work from the back teeth to the front and may include extra features such as a massage feature for healthy gums, variable pressure settings and even a tongue scraper. It’s worth looking for a flosser that comes with an orthodontic tip too if you wear a brace or gentler settings or dedicated heads if you have implants, crowns or sensitive teeth.

Read more:

How we tested

We used these water flossers one at a time over several weeks, using each once a day on consecutive days. We considered how easy each was to use, how clean our teeth looked and felt and any extra features the water flosser offered. We also flossed our teeth with ordinary tape floss after use to check how effective the water flosser had been. These are the ones that came out on top.

The best water flossers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: £119.99, Philips.co.uk

– Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: £119.99, Philips.co.uk Best for travelling – Spotlight oral care water flosser: £71.96, Lookfantastic.com

– Spotlight oral care water flosser: £71.96, Lookfantastic.com Best for newbies – Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: £54.99, Superdrug.com

– Waterpik cordless plus water flosser: £54.99, Superdrug.com Best for whitening – Waterpik whitening water flosser: £89.99, Waterpikukonline.co.uk

– Waterpik whitening water flosser: £89.99, Waterpikukonline.co.uk Best combined brush and flosser – Fairywill electric toothbrush and cordless oral irrigator water flosser: £35.09, OnBuy.com

– Fairywill electric toothbrush and cordless oral irrigator water flosser: £35.09, OnBuy.com Best for USB charging – Polished London aqua XP water flosser: £59.99, Polishedlondon.com

– Polished London aqua XP water flosser: £59.99, Polishedlondon.com Best for healthy gums – Panasonic rechargeable oral irrigator with ultrasonic technology EW1511W511: £68.60, Amazon.co.uk