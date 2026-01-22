This whitening kit brightened my teeth in just 30 minutes – and it’s half price today

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Finding a teeth whitening kit in the UK that genuinely delivers can feel like an uphill battle – and for good reason. Unlike the US, where at-home systems can contain up to six per cent hydrogen peroxide, UK regulations cap that figure at just 0.1 per cent to protect enamel and gums.

So, how do brands here still promise brighter smiles? While British kits can’t boast the same ingredient strength as their American counterparts, they manage to produce visible results by combining legal peroxide levels with smart formulation, LED-assisted light technology and repeat use over time.

That’s why I chose SmilePro’s advanced teeth whitening kit (was £97, now £49, Smileproworldwide.com) as the top pick in my round-up of the best teeth whitening kits. Instead of hydrogen peroxide, SmilePro relies on PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid), a gentler whitening ingredient paired with a dual LED mouth tray. The blue light is designed to speed up PAP’s stain-lifting process, targeting discolouration from coffee, wine and everyday wear without compromising enamel.

For me, it stood out for its promise of noticeable results, ease of use and strong value for money – but promises only go so far. The real question is whether it actually delivers a visible difference in real life. I put the kit to the test to find out, so if you’re curious about the results, and whether you could achieve the same at home (especially while it’s currently discounted by 50 per cent) keep reading for my full, honest review.

Read more: Best teeth whitening kits 2026, expert-tested to reverse staining

How I tested

I tested SmilePro's advanced teeth whitening kit over seven days ( Lucy Smith )

Following the brand’s instruction, I tested SmilePro’s advanced whitening kit for 10-30 minutes daily over a period of seven days. While a single treatment using the LED mouthguard spans 10 minutes, I adhered to the upper limit session times and proceeded to reactivate the light twice over for a total 30-minute’s wear. To use, I simply had to coat the visible teeth with the included dental-grade formula. After applying (and avoiding moistening the newly-coated teeth), I then applied the mouth guard and activated the blue LEDs using the touch power button. While I maintained use of the blue light mode throughout my testing, the SmilePro device does afford users additional gum/tooth sensitivity protection with the addition of red light and dual blue-red light modes. Further down you’ll find an extended list of the criteria I paid attention to while testing.

Read more: This teeth whitening powder whitened my teeth in two weeks