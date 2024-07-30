We’ve spotted an impressive discount on Waterpik’s water flosser

Support truly

Aside from brushing your teeth, flossing is one of the most important steps in maintaining good oral health. Traditional dental floss can also be hard to use correctly, but thankfully electric flossers are there to make the task at hand a whole lot easier.

These nifty devices – which use a cleverly-targeted stream of water to rinse away plaque and missed food debris – can be quite the investment, we mean it. Much like an electric toothbrush, electric flossers come in around the £100 mark, but they’ll save you years of floss and plastic packaging.

Luckily for you, we’ve just spotted that the Waterpik cordless plus flosser (was £74.99, now £39.74, Lookfantastic.com), which was named the best for newbies in our review round-up, has been reduced by almost half.

Interested in investing in one of these devices? Keep reading to find out what our reviewer thought of the cordless cleaner.

Waterpik plus cordless water flosser: Was £74.99, now £39.74, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

Landing a spot in our review of the best water flossers, our reviewer praised the product, noting that “this cordless and rechargeable flosser certainly feels like it’s getting the job done”.

“It has a 360-degree rotating head and four tips – classic jet, orthodontic tip, plaque seeker tip and tongue cleaner. There are just two pressure controls but the lowest setting is perfect for sensitive gums or those trying water flossing for the first time, without being too weedy. The non-slip grip makes it easy to hold when wet and it’s straightforward to operate without too many gizmos to complicate matters,” they wrote.

“You can even add a small amount of mouthwash to the water for minty freshness, making this an all-around great buy for anyone new to water flossing,” they added.

Their only gripe with the flosser? “The 210ml water capacity needs refilling around every 45 seconds.” But, they did add that this made the device more compact so, every cloud.

If you’ve been considering the investment, now’s the time to do it, thanks to the hefty saving.

