As someone who likes to eat a variety of food, loves a good glass of red (as well as tea and coffee), and constantly forgets to drink through a straw, teeth whitening treatments have always intrigued me.

Along with intrigue, however, has come hesitation, as I’ve never wanted to risk damaging the enamel on my teeth – nor encounter any issues with sensitivity.

But teeth discolouration is definitely something that can affect confidence and, as the temptation to whiten my teeth in photos increased, I set about finding the perfect product that could alleviate me of this ‘Instagram vs reality’ complex.

There are so many products on the market right now, from teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpaste and LED devices – all designed to remove those stubborn yellow stains from your teeth, and with minimal expense at that.

Definitely keen to avoid using products that include ingredients such as fluoride and hydrogen peroxide, I was further intrigued by MySweetSmile’s teeth whitening powder. Keep reading below to see why it’s earned a firm place on my bathroom shelf – and why you should give it a try, too.

How I tested

open image in gallery The brand recommends using the powder twice a week ( Amira Arasteh )

I followed the instructions carefully, dipping a slightly wet toothbrush into the powder before brushing my teeth for four minutes. I set a timer each time I carried out the treatment, to ensure the full four minutes were reached. The brand recommends using the powder one to two times a week – as I wanted to see how quickly results could be achieved, I opted for using the powder twice a week. I paid particular attention to any irritation felt while using the treatment and in the days afterwards, as well as the ability to remove stains.