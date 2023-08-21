M&S’s £35 ballet pumps look just like this £800 designer pair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s back to school with this season’s hottest shoe trend: ballet flats. Whether worn with denim jeans, slouchy trousers and a waistcoat or a midi dress, the humble pump is having a renaissance.

From Ganni’s cool studded pair and Maison Margiela’s tabi flats (ubiquitous at Copenhagen Fashion Week) to Miu Miu’s viral silky pair (Alexa Chung’s go-to) and Dear Frances’s cult mesh design, labels have breathed new life into the unassuming shoe.

The Row’s Ava ballet flat and Mary Jane hybrid is arguably one of fashion’s favourite takes, adored by A-listers and editors alike – but with its £800 price tag, the leather flats remain on the wishlist for most.

Luckily, high street hero M&S has just dropped a pair of ballet pumps that could easily pass for the designer style. Costing just £35, the square toe flats feature a thin buckle strap and come in both black and metallic finishes.

Oozing French-girl style, M&S’s ballet flats are a must-have for your transitional wardrobe. Here’s how to snap up a pair before they (inevitably) sell out.

M&S buckle flat square toe ballet pumps: £35, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Part Mary Jane, part ballet pump, M&S’s flats are characterised by a contemporary square toe and thin buckle strap that’s similar to The Row’s Ava shoes. Featuring the store’s signature insolia flex technology for the correct positioning of your feet, as well as antibacterial padding for freshness, the shoes are a steal for just £35.

When it comes to styling, keep it simple à la Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber who both plump for ballet flats, jeans and white tee or shirt combo (practically made for taking you from your desk to dinner).

The Row Ava leather Mary Jane flats: £800, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion)

You can’t beat the real deal and The Row’s Ava leather flats are an investment for life. Crafted in Italy from butter-soft lamb leather, the pumps boast a rounded square-toe silhouette, piped edges and a simple buckled strap. Weather teamed with jeans or a floaty midi dress, you’ll reach for the the versatile, luxury ballet flats again and again.

