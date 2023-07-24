Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If, like Barbie, you have retired your heels and chosen to embrace a life with flat feet, there’s just one style of shoe that should be on your wish list: loafers.

Practical and super cool, the versatile shoe has become the latest obsession for those in the know, with one supermodel in particular cementing them as a mainstay on the fashion circuit and in wardrobes everywhere.

A firm favourite of Hailey Bieber, the fashion guru has been spotted wearing multiple pairs of loafers in recent months and has a few that she sports again and again. The model repeatedly wears luxury loafers by Prada (£920, Prada.com) and Eytys (£415, Farfetch.com), proving their versatility by sporting them year-round with everything from denim shorts to wide-leg trousers, mini skirts and even LBDs. But, while choosing to invest in a designer pair is wise considering the cost-per-wear, we’re here to reveal that you can now get your feet in a pair of Bieber go-to loafers for less than £100.

Read more: Best linen trousers for an effortlessly chic look

Yes, that’s right. One of Hailey Bieber’s favourite pairs of loafers are from high-street brand Vagabond and, with an RRP of £130, they’re an affordable way to replicate the model’s off-duty style. But the good news doesn’t stop there, because the exact style worn by the model is currently on sale with a whopping 35 per cent off.

Considering the discount and Bieber link, these loafers are sure to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap up a pair. Here’s where to buy the bargain shoes and a selection of similar styles that will have you swapping out your sandals this summer.

Vagabond eyra loafer: Was £130, now £80, Vagabond.co.uk

(Vagabond)

If you’re a die-hard Bieber fan, there’s a good chance these loafers are already on your radar. If you’ve been eyeing them up for a while, now is the time to add them to your online basket, because there’s currently £50 off. Plus, the discount is available on other colours too, including black, black embossed and off-white patent. Featuring a boxy, square toe, the eyra loafers are great for minimalists looking to make a subtle statement. The solid rubber outsoles should make for a comfortable fit, too.

Buy now

Asos design Magnus chunky loafers, black: Was £28, now £22.50, Asos.com

(Asos)

Another sale buy, this pair of chunky loafers from Asos were awarded the top spot in our round-up of the best women’s loafers. With similarities to pairs from Prada and Marni, the shoes had a “surprisingly luxe look”, according to our tester, despite the pocket-friendly price. “The exaggerated sole makes the shoes the focal point, while the black colourway is complementary to almost every ensemble,” they said. Why not team yours with white socks, à la Hailey Bieber, a mini skirt and bomber jacket for a perfectly preppy outfit.

Buy now

Charles & Keith metallic accent loafers: £59, Charleskeith.co.uk

(Charles & Keith)

If the chunky style isn’t quite for you, consider this truly classic pair of loafers from Charles & Keith. Designed in a traditional penny loafer silhouette, the black colourway is always a fail-safe option, while the shiny gold-coloured band adds some stylish contrast. In our round-up of the best women’s loafers, our tester said this pair were the best flat loafers, adding that they are “comfortable and easy to style”.

Buy now

Allsaints Lola leather loafers: £189, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints )

For a pair that treads the line between classic and contemporary, these loafers offer “the perfect compromise”, according to our tester. Although they feature a slightly exaggerated sole, the shoes have an overall sleek silhouette with a traditional penny loafer upper. “If you’re after a minimalist yet trend-led pair to take you from your desk to dinner, these loafers won’t disappoint”, our tester added.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

For more shoe inspiration, read our round-up of the best white trainers for this season and beyond